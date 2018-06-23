Football world cup 2018

LIVE Belgium vs Tunisia, FIFA World Cup 2018, Match 27 in Spartak Stadium: Eden Hazard makes it 4-1 to Belgium

Sports FP Sports Jun 23, 2018 19:17:51 IST
  • 19:17 (IST)

    Arnav: Belgium are looking formidable. They're set to have won their first two games by three goal margins. Only Russia can boast of a better record. This England fan is starting to worry. If we're about to face Belgium in this kind of form, beating Panama tomorrow is an absolute must.

  • 19:14 (IST)

    82' BEL 4-1 TUN

    It is a game inside a game now. Batshuayi against the Tunisian defense. Three fine chances, but no goal yet for the Belgian striker.

  • 19:13 (IST)

    81' BEL 4-1 TUN

    Chance after chance for Batshuayi. This time, the Tunisian goalkeeper pulls off a blinder to deny him. 

  • 19:12 (IST)

    80' BEL 4-1 TUN

    Yet another chance for Batshuayi and yet another terrible miss. This time, he hits the post from six yards out. 
     

  • 19:10 (IST)

    78' BEL 4-1 TUN
     
    The rain, the sunshine and the Mexican wave. It's a beautiful afternoon in the Russian capital as this match is slowly meandering towards its end.

  • 19:10 (IST)

    76' BEL 4-1 TUN

    Batshuayi beats the last defender and the goalkeeper but there was no sting in his shot as Tunisia defender clears the ball heading towards the goal. 

  • 19:07 (IST)

    75' BEL 4-1 TUN

    Mildly upsetting, but no goals in the last 20 minutes. Standards are dropping! You can understand Martinez though giving a rest to Lukaku and Hazard. Maaloul has thrown the kitchen sink by bringing Sliti on. Basically, Tunisia have five attackers on the field. Sound logic from their coach: they have nothing to lose anymore.

  • 19:03 (IST)

    71' BEL 4-1 TUN

    Neat turn and shot from Badri, but Courtois has no problem with the bobbler. Belgium has taken the sting out of the game. They can control the game and even conserve their energy for their clash with England next week. Batshuayi, who replaced Hazard, arguably the man of the match, is leading Belgium's line now. Mertens is playing behind him, in the hole.

  • 19:01 (IST)

    67' BEL 4-1 TUN

    Michy Batshuayi replaces Eden Hazard. 
     
    So no hat-trick for the Chelsea star. 

  • 19:00 (IST)

    66' BEL 4-1 TUN

    Badri and Sliti exchange a lovely one-two before the former fires one to the goal. Nothing comes out of it. 

  • 18:57 (IST)

    Two stars of Belgium!  

  • 18:55 (IST)

    62' BEL 4-1 TUN

    Lukaku is replaced by Fellaini. Mertens moves up top.  Tunisia meanwhile make their final change:  Sliti comes on for Slitti. You sense Belgium aren't done scoring yet.

  • 18:53 (IST)

    60' BEL 4-1 TUN

    Change for both the teams

    Sliti replaces Sassi for Tunisia while Lukaku goes off and Fellaini comes in. 

    So Mertens will play centre-forward for Belgium.

  • 18:51 (IST)

    Expected from this team, right?

  • 18:49 (IST)

    56' BEL 4-1 TUN

    Tunisia maintain their positive state of mind. They keep trying, but their defending has let  them down. Both Lukaku and Hazard could complete a hat-trick here.

  • 18:48 (IST)

    55' BEL 4-1 TUN

    De Bruyne was relatively quite so far but then again there's a reason why he's considered as one of the best midfielders in the game. Great vision from the Manchester City player to find Hazard in the front. 

  • 18:45 (IST)

    53' BEL 4-1 TUN

    No-nonsense start again. Alderweireld should do better with his near-post flick from a low De Bruybe cross. At the other end,…scrap all that, again. Hazard kills the game off. It’s a wonderful ball over the top and the Belgian captain circumvents the Tunisian keeper and scores in between Ben Alouane and Hamdi Naguez, the two subs. He did well to keep his balance. De Bruyne with a perfect assist. Game over.

  • 18:44 (IST)

    GOAL !

    51' BEL 4-1 TUN

    HAZARD! EDEN HAZARD! 
     
    Hazard collects the ball from De Bruyne on his chest, dribbles past the incoming goalkeeper and calmly slots the ball inside the net. Surely, game over for Tunisia!

  • 18:41 (IST)

    48' BEL 3-1 TUN

    Can Tunisia contain Lukaku in the second half? He is been omnipresent. Against Panama, he was nigh invisible. He has fostered a good understanding with Mertens in this game.

  • 18:37 (IST)

    45' BEL 3-1 TUN

    So another 45 exciting minutes in store? Let's find out. Tunisia have shown a lot of ambition, but Belgium's firepower is something else. A very old school game and even the second half won't finish 0-0.

  • 18:29 (IST)

    Belgium, the dominating side!

  • 18:28 (IST)

    Lukaku, the legend! 

  • 18:24 (IST)

    The goal-machine! 

  • 18:23 (IST)

    BEL 3-1 TUN

    Excellent finishing by Lukaku. Ronaldo has a challenger...

    Both players have scored four goals so far in the tournament. 

  • 18:22 (IST)

    Half-time! BEL 3-1 TUN

    It's settled down a bit towards the end of the half, but that was an exhilarating 45 minutes of supreme World Cup action. Goals, attacking, VAR, injuries and relentless open-ended football. Can we please have a more of this in the tournament, and the second half? Hazard, De Bruyne and Lukaku exposed Tunisia again at the very end. It’s Lukaku, who gets his fourth of the tournament, with a nice, neat, little dink. That’s hammer blow for Tunisia. The Africans found joy in behind the Belgian back line, and space between the midfield combo of De Bruyne and Witsel - but this may now be out of their reach.

  • 18:21 (IST)

    GOAL !

    BEL 3-1 TUN

    You just can't stop Lukaku!
     
    What a play from Belgium. Meunier collects a misplaced pass, gives it to De Bruyne and then takes the ball to assist Lukaku, who finishes with a deft shot. 
     
    Top stuff! 

  • 18:13 (IST)

    42' BEL 2-1 TUN

    Belgium remain very lopsided. First to the ball, imposing and with plenty of options on the ball going forward - but at the back they remain very jittery. The game is taking its toll on the Tunisian rearguard. Now it's Ben Youssef who is stretchered off, second enforced whistle for Maaloul with Ben Alouane coming on.

  • 18:13 (IST)

    41' BEL 2-1 TUN

    Yet another player Tunisian player goes out on a stretcher. This time, it is Ben Youssef and he's replaced by Benalouane 

  • 18:10 (IST)

    40' BEL 2-1 TUN

    This game is absurd. The definition of defending goes 'resist an attack made on (someone or something); protect from harm or danger' but it seems both Belgium and Tunisia don't want to protect anyone or anything. Ben Mustapha nearly spilled a ball at the foot of Mertens.

  • 18:10 (IST)

    38' BEL 2-1 TUN

    Kevin de Bruyne is yet show his brilliance in the match. So far, Hazard and Lukaku dominated the proceedings for Belgium. It might take time but one can never rule out the threat of De Bruyne. 

  • 18:05 (IST)

    35' BEL 2-1 TUN

    Sassi should score following sloppy defending by Boyata. This Belgian outfit is a quintessential Martinez team. They are lovely and smooth going forward, but they have very little idea about defending. The 'Yellow Devils' have dropped their intensity somewhat, but the game remains frantic. Khazri unleashes a bullet, but Courtois saves. More goals to come.

  • 18:05 (IST)

    The hero! 

  • 18:03 (IST)

    32' BEL 2-1 TUN

    Tunisia are testing Belgian's defence. Couple of good balls into the box followed by Khazri's threatening long-ranger. It will take a special effort to beat somebody like Courtois.   

     

  • 18:00 (IST)

    Heartbreaking for Bronn! 

    Image Courtesy: AP 

  • 17:56 (IST)

    26' BEL 2-1 TUN

    Tunisia's goal was not offside. The VAR checked that, but it was terrible defending by the Red Devils. All too easy for Tunisia, who have shown attacking intent. On the other hand, it seems they have given up on defending as Belgium carve through their back line each and every time with so much ease. Bronn is off in the meantime, substituted by Hamdi Naguez.

  • 17:56 (IST)

    23' BEL 2-1 TUN

    From joy to heartbreak for Bronn in matter of a few minutes. 
     
    He's taken off on a stretcher after he twists his knee while blocking a shot. He's replaced by Naguez.  

  • 17:53 (IST)

    22' BEL 2-1 TUN

    Not very sporting from Belgium here. Tunisian right-back Dylan Bronn is down, but Alderweireld tries his luck from just outside the box. It's allowed for in the laws of the game, but still...
     

  • 17:51 (IST)

    21' BEL 2-1 TUN

    Three goals inside the first 20 minutes. It's a highly entertaining and open game. Box-to-box and the atmosphere inside the Spartak Stadium is rocking. I have feeling the Tunisian fans are outnumbering their Belgian counterparts.

  • 17:50 (IST)

    19' BEL 2-1 TUN

    Well, well, Tunisia get one back. On the touchline coach Nabil Maaloul talks to his captain Wahbi Khazri, who provided Dylan Bronn with the assist. Bronn plays his club football in Belgium for AA Gent.

  • 17:49 (IST)

    18' BEL 2-1 TUN

    The North Africans are making this a very physical game. They had promised so. Sassi goes in the book, but it's all to little avail. Mertens carves through the heart of the midfield and tees up Lukaku, who scores his third of the tournament with a composed finish.

  • 17:49 (IST)

    17' BEL 2-1 TUN

    What a response from Tunisia! 
     
    Dylan Bronn's header finds the back of the net from a Khazri free-kick!

  • 17:47 (IST)

    GOAL !

    16' BEL 2-0 TUN

    BOOM! Lukaku it is! 

    Mertens intercepts a bad clearance, paces ahead and gives a perfect pass to Lukaku, who beats the Tunisian goalkeeper.

     

  • 17:45 (IST)

    14' BEL 1-0 TUN

    Remarkable and daft clattering from Ben Youssef. The complexion of the game has changed. Perfect start for Belgium. Tunisia need to respond. They have looked for space in behind the Belgian back three, which is a weak point of Roberto Martinez's team. At the other end, Tunisia need to shore up their left side. Left-back Maaloul is being overrun by Meunier and Mertens in turn. Even Lukaku has drifted as far as the left channel.

  • 17:44 (IST)

    12' BEL 1-0 TUN

    Tunisian defenders need to wake up. They are allowing Belgian players to get into the box. Hazard could've made it two goals for his team. 

  • 17:40 (IST)

    9' BEL 1-0 TUN

    Scrap all that. Dream start for Belgium, nightmare scenario for Tunisia. Hazard converts a penalty. The VAR had a quick look and the challenge was right on the line  and so the decision stands. It was very close, but not the cleverest of actions from Syam Ben Youssef.

  • 17:37 (IST)

    GOAL !

    6' BEL 1-0 TUN

    Eden Hazard makes no mistake from the spot and Belgium lead. 

  • 17:36 (IST)

    Stat Alert

    Belgium have not scored a single goal in the first half of a World Cup game for seven matches in a row. You need to go back to Belgium 3-2 Russia at the 2002 World Cup to find an early goal for the Red Devils. Johan Walem was on target after just seven minutes. That may change: Lukaku sprinted in behind Meriah. The Tunisian goalkeeper was hesitant, but he is equal to the strikers' attempted lob. Early warning for Tunisia. They have to watch 'Big Rom.'

  • 17:36 (IST)

    PENALTY !

    5' BEL 0-0 TUN

    Oh penalty! 
     
    Eden Hazard is fouled by Ben Youssef on the edge of the box. 

  • 17:33 (IST)

    3' BEL 0-0 TUN

    Bit sloppy from Tunisia and Lukaku almost punished them. He outran his marker and almost got to the ball before Tunisian goalkeeper grabbed it. 

  • 17:31 (IST)

    1' BEL 0-0 TUN

    It's kick-off at the Spartak Stadium. Belgium will look to maintain their winning momentum is the tournament. 

    Tunisia will be looking to spoil their party. 

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez revealed on Friday he has been keeping one eye on next week's blockbuster clash with England in the lead-up to the Red Devils' Group G match against Tunisia.

Barring major upsets, the 28 June tie against Gareth Southgate's men in Kaliningrad will decide who tops the group and Martinez was wary of England's threat.

Belgium's Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring Belgium's fourth goal against Tunisia. AP/Matthias Schrader

He indicated Belgium will be particularly vigilant during set-pieces, noting that 60 percent of goals at the tournament so far had come from dead-ball situations, including both of Harry Kane's strikes in England's 2-1 win over Tunisia.

"England are very strong in dead-ball situations," he said.

"They use a lot of bodies, up to six in the box and they've got fantastic movement and fantastic delivery."

But Martinez was not allowing the England match to distract him from his immediate priority in Moscow on Saturday against Tunisia, a team he picked as a potential surprise package ahead of the tournament.

"We respect Tunisia's threat but they're a team that need to come out and win the game, so they'll make it very, very open," he said.

"In that respect, if we look after our performance we'll get settled into that sort of game."

Belgium are ranked third in the world, behind only Germany and Brazil, but Martinez said there was no room for complacency against Tunisian, ranked 21.

"This team has really high-tempo play, they'll try and find players running behind, use good speed," he said.

"It's a team that forces you to concentrate every second.

"But we need to be ourselves. I'm looking at how we can improve on how we played against Panama."

The Red Devils' best run at a World Cup is third place in 1986 but they are regarded as dark horses for the title in Russia.

It is possibly the last chance to shine on the world stage for a "golden generation" of Belgian talent, including Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Vincent Kompany, Romelu Lukaku and Dries Mertens.

While Martinez said many of his players were "at a good stage in their careers", he played down the golden generation tag, saying Belgium had achieved nothing yet in Russia.

"The World Cup does not respect generations, the World Cup doesn't respect individual names, it only respects winning teams," he said.

Martinez added that Kompany and fellow defender Thomas Vermaelen were "medically ready" after suffering injuries, but lack the match fitness to start against Tunisia.

Tunisia coach Nabil Maaloul said his young squad were nervous in their first appearance on the World Cup stage against England but they would be more confident against Belgium.

"Our team is capable of unlocking the Belgium defence... perhaps the sense of fear will be absent tomorrow and we will be able to deliver," he said.

With inputs from AFP.

Updated Date: Jun 23, 2018 19:17 PM

Group G - 23 Jun 2018
Belgium
4:1
Tunisia
Match Centre
