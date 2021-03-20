Highlights, All England Open semi-finals, PV Sindhu vs Pornpawee Chochuwong: Chochuwong eases past Sindhu 21-17, 21-9

Follow all the latest updates and the LIVE score from PV Sindhu's match against Pornpawee Chochuwong in the All England Open semi-finals.

PV Sindhu is in the semi-finals, and the Indian star will be taking on Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong for a spot in the finals. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates and the LIVE score from what promises to be a thrilling match!

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the All England Open!

Sindhu is under some pressure in the early few minutes of this contest, and Chochuwong is really running things at the moment. There's a bright moment from Sindhu, whose smash is out of a flailing Chochuwong's reach, but the Thai star holds strong enters the mid-game interval with a healthy lead.

Chochuwong is able to raise her game when it counts most, and within the blink of an eye, the hope that Sindhu had is extinguished. Chochuwong has four game points, and she only needs three of them to take the first game. Sindhu is down, but by no means is she out.

Chochuwong is into the All England Open finals with a commanding win over PV Sindhu! The Thai star looked well worth the win from the get-go, and she wins in just over 43 minutes.

Sindhu begins the second game with intent, winning the first point, but Chochuwong fights her way right back into the lead with back to back points. She then extends her lead with a gorgeous straight smash down the line, before making it 4-1 with a commanding smash.

Sindhu fights back with a couple of intense, hard-fought points in which the shuttle turned into a white blur. Yet somehow, Chochuwong, like she has throughout this contest, manages to nip the Indian's attempted comeback in the bud. These are troubling signs for Sindhu, and if she has an ace up her sleeve, now would be the time to play it.

After winning six points on the trot, Chochuwong enters the second mid-game interval with a massive lead, and it's tough to see a way back from here for PV Sindhu. It's now or never for the Indian.

A point apiece for either player after we resume play, and that just simply won't cut it for Sindhu. She shows some intent with a searing shot that zips past Chochuwong, but the Thai star looks ice cold, and she wins the next point to yet again disrupt Sindhu. Sindhu looks a bit defeated, there's little venom in her game. She makes back to back mistakes, and she's now down by a whopping nine points. Make that ten points, it's another error.

Chochuwong has stifled Sindhu's game from the very beginning, and she's been moving beautifully. Sindhu, on the other hand, has looked out of sorts and has never really managed to build up any momentum. She wins a couple of points, but this match is slowly heading towards what seems like an inevitable win for Chochuwong.

With PV Sindhu's crushing defeat, India's campaign at the All England Open comes to an end. Until the next tournament, goodbye and goodnight!

Quarter-final report: Reigning world champion PV Sindhu rallied to eke out a thrilling win over Japan's third seed Akane Yamaguchi in an intriguing women's singles quarter-finals of the prestigious All England Championships.

Sindhu, seeded fifth, staged a remarkable comeback after losing the opening game to notch up a 16-21, 21-16, 21-19 win over world number five Yamaguchi in a pulsating contest that lasted an hour and 16 minutes to make only her second semifinals appearance at All England on Friday night.

The Indian had come into the match with a 10-7 head-to-head count against the Japanese even though she had lost the last three meetings. So, it was Sindhu's first win in last four meetings with Yamaguchi.

"I am playing against her after quite a long time, I think 2019. We haven't played at all. I'm sure she would have trained very hard. Today's match was a good, tough long match I would say," Sindhu, currently ranked world number seven, said after the match.

"In the first game I was making a lot of errors and hitting them out because I was on the side with the stronger drift. The second game, it was in my favour. A lot of long rallies. It was important to get that second game.

The emotion of reaching the semi-finals 😍#YAE2021 pic.twitter.com/pFLQz8zsRW — 🏆 Yonex All England Badminton Championships 🏆 (@YonexAllEngland) March 19, 2021

"In the third game, it was very crucial. My coach was very supportive, he was making sure I controlled the shuttle well. Each point was very important. Overall, it was anybody's game but I am happy to be on the winning side."

The Olympic silver medallist will face sixth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong for a place in the final. The Indian has an overwhelming 4-1 lead against the world No. 11 from Thailand.

"I really fought hard to come to here. It's important to be focused and go back and rest myself to come back stronger. Pornpawee has been playing really well, so I'm sure I have to be very well prepared and give it 100 percent."

Sindhu, who had reached the finals at Swiss Open, played an aggressive game, matching Yamaguchi with her speed and retrieving skills but unforced errors allowed the Japanese to jump to a 11-6 lead.

Yamaguchi's precision held her in good stead as she led 17-11. Sindhu produced an angled return and a superb shot from the forehand corner to make it 15-18. However, the Japanese was a step ahead as pocketed the first game.

Both the players had an error-prone start to the second game before Sindhu moved to 6-2 with some superb shots, which swelled to a 8-4 with the Japanese missing the lines twice.

Yamaguchi then sent the shuttle to the net twice and then went long as Sindhu held a five-point advantage at the interval. The Indian soon marched to a 14-8 over an erratic Yamaguchi.

She grabbed a couple of points at 11-17 but Sindhu unleashed a cross-court smash and moved to 19-13 when the Japanese went long. Another wide shot from Yamaguchi and it was five game points for Sindhu, who squandered one before making a roaring comeback.

The decider started on an even note as both the shuttlers engaged in some gruelling fast-paced rallies, moving neck-and-neck from 2-2 to 7-7.

With the rallies getting longer, Sindhu seemed to struggle physically but she shrugged it off to grab a two point cushion at the break with Yamaguchi going wide twice at 9-9.

After the final change of ends, Sindhu made it 14-10 but Yamaguchi kept breathing down her neck, making it 13-15 with a cross court return.

A disguised return and a cross court smash helped Yamaguchi to make it 15-15.

The Japanese went to net and then hit long but Sindhu next missed the line as it was 17-16.

A net error saw Yamaguchi make it 17-17 and she then grabbed the lead with another superb return.

Sindhu then made it 19-18 with a couple of points and then grabbed the match points with Yamaguchi going wide. The Japanese then hit the net as Sindhu let out a cry of celebration.

With inputs from PTI.