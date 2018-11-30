LISTEN: Full script of Episode 93 of Spodcast where we discuss Mithali Raj's comments against Ramesh Powar, Argentina's Hockey World Cup win and more

Today, on the 30th of November back in 1872, the first ever official international football match was played. It was contested by the national teams of Scotland and England. The match took place at West of Scotland Cricket Club’s ground at Hamilton Crescent in Partick, Scotland. The match finished in a 0–0 draw and was watched by 4,000 spectators! And in today’s sports news…

Senior cricketer Mithali Raj said she is deeply saddened and hurt after coach Ramesh Powar accused her of prioritising personal milestones ahead of team needs during the T20 World Cup.

Powar, in his 10-page report to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and General Manager of Cricket Operations Saba Karim, had also accused the 35-year-old of “blackmailing and pressurising coaches”.

Reacting to the report, Mithali said she is deeply saddened and hurt. The India ODI skipper expressed her disappointment on Twitter, by writing "I'm deeply saddened & hurt by the aspersions cast on me. My commitment to the game & 20yrs of playing for my country. The hard work, sweat, in vain. Today, my patriotism doubted, my skill set questioned & all the mudslinging - it's the darkest day of my life. May god give strength."

She also accused BCCI Committee of Administrators member Diana Edulji of bias. Mithali had said that Edulji used her position against her and made her feel vulnerable.

***

In the Hockey Men’s World Cup 2018 being held in Bhubaneshwar, Olympic champions Argentina won a hard-fought game against Spain, securing a 4-3 victory. Agustin Mazzilli and Gonzalo Peillat scored a brace each pushing Argentina forward, even as World No 8 Spain gave Argentina, ranked second, a run for their money in the high-scoring Pool A match that produced end-to-end hockey.

Mazzilli scored in the 4th and 15th minutes and Peillat, who scored in the 15th and 49th minute, were the goal scorers for Argentina, while Spain's goals came from the sticks of Enrique Gonzalez in the 3rd minute, Josep Romeu in the 14th and in the 35th.

In the day's second Pool A match, New Zealand scored two field goals through Kane Russell, who scored in the 16th, and Stephen Jenness, who scored in the 56th, to get the better of France.

France's lone goal came a minute away from the final hooter through a penalty corner conversion by Victor Charlet whose 59th minute goal was the lone goal for the French.

Argentina will play New Zealand in their next pool match on 3 December, while Spain will be up against France.

***

News from the Pro Kabaddi League 2018, as Bengal Warriors produced a memorable comeback to beat Bengaluru Bulls 44-37 in Pune on Thursday. Maninder Singh was the star man for Bengal Warriors as he scored 17 raid points to lead his team to victory. Ravindra Ramesh also chipped in with eight crucial points for the winning team.

Bengal Warriors trailed by seven points after the first half but inflicted three all-outs in 12 minutes to complete a brilliant comeback. Bengal Warriors defence also had a strong game in the second half to contain the Bengaluru raiders. Bengaluru Bulls are winless against Bengal Warriors this season in the Pro Kabaddi League. Rohit Kumar attempted to revive Bengaluru Bulls with a couple of raid points but it wasn’t enough in the end.

Gujarat continue their winning streak by thumping Pune. Gujarat Fortunegiants showed why they are the team to beat as they registered a comfortable 35-20 win over Puneri Paltan in Pune on Thursday. Sachin’s seven points and Prapanjan’s five points combined resulted in 12 raid points while Gujarat's defence scored 14 tackle points and contained Pune's raiders.

Gujarat Fortunegiants were top of the table in Zone A with 63 points from 15 matches while Puneri Paltan were third with 47 points from 18 matches.

Gujarat Fortunegiants finished the first half strongly as they held a nine-point lead with the score reading 20-11. Puneri Paltan, fresh after a strong comeback in their last match, tried to repeat the feat but Gujarat's defence was solid as rock.

The Pune leg ended on Thursday and the action moves to New Delhi from Friday.

***

And, rounding off this update with some football news from the Indian Super League, defending champions Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters played out an entertaining goalless at the Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.

It was a match of missed opportunities as both the teams couldn't make the most of the opportunities they had. In the first half, Chennaiyin applied pressure on the Kerala backline, but without any luck. They had some good chances, but nobody could convert it, despite having a virtual empty goal.

Kerala managed to hang on and with the introduction of Sandesh Jhingan and Seiminlen Doungel, they had a few superb chances of their own to score, but couldn't find the back of the net.

The first half saw the two teams take time to find rhythm. Chennaiyin had a lot of good chances as they exploited the high line from the visiting side's backline, but a goal eluded the defending champions. Isaac Vanmalsawma and Thoi Singh missed some sitters. The home side kept pressing forward but they could not get the ball into the rival net.