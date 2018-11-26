LISTEN: Full script of Episode 89 of Spodcast where we discuss India's win over Australia, Sameer Verma's Syed Modi title and more

On this day in 1932, the 26th of November, Don Bradman completed 10,000 runs in first-class Cricket in 126 innings. Let’s now take a look at the present day happenings in the world of sports today.

Cricket news right off the bat!

In the India vs Australia T20 Internationals, captain Virat Kohli once again led the way with a superb knock of 61 runs off 41 balls helping India win the third T20 International by six wickets and draw the three-match series 1-1 on Sunday.

Dinesh Karthik’s firm 22 not out off 18 balls also helped; giving India the much-needed series-levelling win ahead of the all-important Test series beginning 6 December at Adelaide.

Australia won the opening T20 by four runs while the second game was a washout, putting additional pressure on India who came here at the back of winning six T20 series in a row.

In Women’s Cricket, spinner Ashleigh Gardner shone brightly as the Aussie women cricketers cruised to an eight-wicket victory over England in the final of the Women’s World T20 on Saturday.

Spinners Ashleigh Gardner and Georgia Wareham took five wickets between them to limit England to a lowly 105 off 19.4 overs, before Gardner led Australia's chase as they reached their target of 106 with 29 balls to spare. To quote captain Meg Lanning, "We did not have our best day in the field, but the bowlers did a good job. Wareham today was outstanding with the direct hit and her control with the bowling was excellent."

The Aussie women’s cricket team can now proudly boast of winning its fourth Women's World Twenty20 championship, after winning three successive tournaments in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

Badminton news now and Indian Sameer Varma made India proud by beating China's Lu Guangzu in the men's singles finals to retain the title at the Syed Modi International World Tour Super 300 in Lucknow on Sunday.

The 24-year-old from Madhya Pradesh showed immaculate defence and a never-say-die attitude to achieve a well-fought 16-21, 21-19, 21-14 win in the finals against 22-year-old Lu, who won the Australian Open and Canada Open this year.

This was Sameer's third title win, following victories at Swiss Open and Hyderabad Open. The victory will also help him to surpass Japan's Kenta Nishimoto, ranked at No. 8, and qualify for the year-ending BWF World Tour Finals to be held in December 2018.

Meanwhile, a reversal of roles in Women’s Badminton, as Former champion Saina Nehwal failed to produce her best, losing in straight games to young Han Yue of China in a one-sided women's singles final at the Syed Modi International World Tour Super 300 on Sunday.

Saina clearly struggled as she failed to put enough pressure on Han, a 2017 world junior championship silver medallist, losing 18-21, 8-21 in a 34-minute final to settle for another runners-up finish and pocket a cheque of $5,700.

Saina, who won a gold and a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, had ended second best at the Indonesia Masters in January and Denmark Open in October this year.

Clinching her maiden win, the youngster from China, who had defeated former Olympic champion Li Xuerui in the semifinals, made her mark on the world stage and looks promising in the near future.

In the world of tennis, Croatian Marin Cilic beat France's Lucas Pouille in straight sets on Sunday to give Croatia an unassailable lead in the Davis Cup final.

Cilic won 7-6, 6-3, 6-3, to dethrone defending champions France and secure Croatia's second Davis Cup, 13 years after their first. Pouille took Cilic to a tie-break in the first set but could not mount a challenge in the next two, losing in two hours, 19 minutes.

Croatia won all three singles matches in straight sets. Quoting Cilic, "It's just a dream weekend, we all dreamed of playing as well all weekend," adding, "we did not even concede a service."

The victory gives Croatia some revenge for their football team's defeat by France in the World Cup final in July. Zeljko Krajan, the Croatia captain said. "We can't wait to be in Zagreb, like the footballers when they came back from the World Cup.”

Football news, and Arsenal seems to be on fire as they extend their unbeaten run to 17 matches. Sealing a 2-1 win at Bournemouth on Sunday, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's goal helped Arsenal see off a determined Bournemouth side.

Arsenal coach Unai Emery's side took the lead through Bournemouth’s Jefferson Lerma's bizarre own goal before Josh King equalised on the stroke of half-time. Aubameyang netted his eighth league goal of the season midway through the second half to lift the fifth-placed Gunners within a point of the top four in the battle to qualify for next season's Champions League.

The north Londoners have been revitalised since Emery replaced Arsene Wenger in the close-season and this was another test passed by the Spaniard. After three successive home draws against Liverpool, Sporting Lisbon and Wolves, it was essential Arsenal got back to winning ways.

Emery’s strategy for the Gunners seems to be having its desired effect, despite leaving German playmaker Mesut Ozil on the bench as well as French striker Alexandre Lacazette, who was out injured.

And finally as we round off this update with some Formula 1 news, new five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton rounded off a successful season and claimed his 11th win of the season on Sunday when he drove his Mercedes to a well-judged triumph in an incident-filled season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The 33-year-old Briton, who started from his 83rd pole position, came home 2.5 seconds ahead of his main title rival four-time champion German Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari. The win came after a race that began with a horrific opening lap crash from which Nico Hulkenberg escaped unhurt, his blazing Renault car having barrel-rolled into the barriers.

Dutchman Max Verstappen finished third ahead of his Red Bull team-mate Daniel Ricciardo, in his 100th race for Red Bull and 150th overall before moving to Renault, and Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes.

Hamilton's victory completed a season of total dominance, with Lewis quipping "I am so happy right now," before praising Vettel. "I know next year he's going to come back stronger. Whatever people say, we always do our best."

Vettel responded generously. "He deserves to be champion," Vettel said, adding, "it's been a tough year and I tried until the last lap.