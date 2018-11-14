LISTEN: Full script of Episode 81 of Spodcast where we discuss Kosovo's Donjeta Sadiku's participation at World Championships and other sports news

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost

Politics is threatening to overshadow sport at the Women's World Boxing Championships that begin in India tomorrow. Boxer Donjeta Sadiku's participation looks tentative because India does not officially recognise Kosovo - a disputed territory in South-Eastern Europe - as a political entity. Sadiku has not been granted visas to the boxer and her two coaches.

Meanwhile, the Boxing Federation of India hopes that a resolution can be arrived at, because Sadiku also holds an Albanian passport. India has formal diplomatic relations with Albania, which would make it easier to grant the visas to Sadiku and her team.

Some fear this could dent India’s ability to host international competitions. An IOA official, on the condition of anonymity, said, “IOC has in the past sent letters to International Federations not to award major events to Spain after athletes from Kosovo were not allowed to participate under their own flag at the Karate World Championships. And you never know. It might be India next.”

Kosovo declared independence in 2008 from Serbia, which does not recognise it as a sovereign state. It is recognised as a country by 113 of the 193 United Nations member states. The Serbian Olympic committee protested when Kosovo was granted provisional IOC recognition in October 2014. The official added that Kosovo had participated in the 2016 Rio Olympics despite Brazil not recognising that disputed territory. The official said, “IOC doesn't mix sports with politics and expects its member nations to follow the same guidelines.”

Meanwhile, BFI President Ajay Singh said they are discussing the issue with the government. He said, “It's a larger external affairs issue and it is not only an India issue. It is a global issue and there needs to be a dialogue between all sides to find a solution to this problem. This is not about boxing alone, it's a much larger issue.”

And when it’s not politics, it is Delhi’s pollution taking centre stage at the boxing championships. The women boxers who were training in the capital city were forced to wear surgical masks, scarves as the level of air pollution rose several times beyond safe limits. Some of the ladies even used T-shirts to cover their mouths. The AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships will be held in the Indira Gandhi indoor stadium from 15 to 24 November. But teams have complained about the toxic smog hanging over the city. 27-year old Stanimira Petrova from Bulgaria, a gold-medallist in 2014, said, “It's difficult. I wear a scarf but I have to get accustomed. My family is worried. We know it is not good for our body.” Some European boxers told Reuters the air left a bad taste and irritated their eyes.

This smog is caused by seasonal burning of crop stubble in and around Delhi, as well as by emissions from vehicles and industries. Yesterday, the level of deadly particulate matter PM 2.5 - particles that lodge deep in the lungs - was at 407, approximately eight times the safe limit, according to a reading by the pollution control board.

French coach Anthony Veniant remarked that he had asked for the tournament to be moved out of Delhi but his request was turned down. He said, “We feel the air is no good. Some of the parents of these players are worried and we tell our players to restrict their time outside."

But that cut no ice with the authorities. Jay Kowli, secretary general of the BFI, said ruled out any change in location. He said, “Shifting the venue is impossible. Delhi has the best sports facilities in the country.”

The hearing following the investigation into sexual harassment allegations against BCCI CEO Rahul Johri got underway yesterday. Indian cricket's top administrators, including Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai, Coa member Diana Edulji, BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry and IPL petitioner Aditya Verma deposed before a three-member panel.

The panel comprises former Justice Rakesh Sharma of the Allahabad high court, former Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Barkha Singh, and lawyer Veena Gowda. In a move that surprised observers, Rai and Edulji deposed before the panel because, on 15 November, the same panel will submit the report to the duo who form the CoA.

A board official told PTI, “Isn't it weird that Mr Rai formed the panel and the investigation report will be submitted to him only. Also people like Hemang Amin, Saba Karim should have also been summoned for deposition?”

Rahul Johri also submitted his version of the events to the panel. The official said, “Rahul appeared in person before the probe panel. Since two of the alleged victims have already deposed along with COA members, and one of the principal office-bearer (treasurer Anirudh Chaudhary), only (the) CEO was left.”

As mentioned, the panel’s report will be submitted on Thursday, 15 November.

Some news from women’s football now. The Indian women's football team lost to to hosts Myanmar 1-2 in a hard-fought match but managed to qualify for the second round of Olympic Qualifiers.

This is the first time ever that the women's team has made it through to the second round. They finished in second place in Group C, behind Myanmar, with four points from three matches.

India has beaten Bangladesh 7-1 in their previous game but started badly against Myanmar, conceding a goal in just the third minute. They managed to equalize in the 23rd minute thanks to a powerful free kick from 19-year-old Ratanbala Devi. The second half saw an absorbing passage of play as both teams fought hard to take the lead. Eventually, with seven minutes left in the game, Myanmar snuck in a goal to make it 2-1.

The second round of the qualifiers will be played in 2019.

In tennis news, newly crowned world number one Novak Djokovic came to the defence of Roger Federer after claims that the Swiss star received preferential treatment. French player Julien Benneteau claimed during an interview on French radio station RMC Sport that tournament referees were often kinder to Federer when it came to scheduling his matches.

Benneteau pointed to the Australian Open where, he claimed, Federer played “12 or 13” of his 14 matches at Melbourne in the last two editions at night, thereby avoiding the scorching heat that affected other players. He added that Federer's Laver Cup project, an exhibition team event in which Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley is also involved, presented a conflict of interest.

When asked about these remarks, Djokovic said Federer had earned the right for special treatment. He said, “At the end of the day, in a way he deserves the special treatment because he's a six-time champion of Australian Open and arguably the best player ever. If he doesn't have it, who is going to have it? People want to see him play on the centre court, and they want to see him play in showtime, the best hours, which is 7:30 at night at the Rod Laver Arena.... you have to understand that Federer is a driving force of tennis in terms of revenue, in terms of attention. Julien and guys like him are also benefiting from tennis, because of Roger, because of what he has done for the sport.”

John Isner also came to Federer’s defence, saying, “If anything, maybe they should get more special treatment because those guys, the top players, have made other players below them a lot of money. It is like the Tiger Woods effect in golf. So that is how you can look at a guy like Roger. He is men's tennis in my opinion. He deserves everything and more that he's ever had.”