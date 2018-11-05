LISTEN: Full script of Episode 76 of Spodcast where we discuss Manchester City, India's win over West Indies and more

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost.

India defeated West Indies by five wickets after a tricky chase in the first T20I on Sunday. Chasing a small target of 110 in 20 overs, India lost Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant early. They were 35/3 in the sixth over after Pant was dismissed for just one run. Sharma and Dhawan scored 6 runs and 3 runs respectively. KL Rahul scored only 16 runs before he was caught off the bowling of West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite. Manish Pandey scored 19 runs before he lobbed a return catch to spinner Khary Pierre. Senior player Dinesh Karthik was given support by Krunal Pandya as they steadied the innings and took India home with 2.1 overs to spare.

Earlier, the Indian spinners put the brakes on the West Indies batting lineup. They were 28/3 by the fifth over, with both Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer back in the hut. No one really got going other than Fabian Allen, who scored 27 runs. They managed to score just 109 runs in their 20 overs, losing eight wickets. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking three wickets and conceding just 13 runs. He was declared the Man of The Match.

The next T20I will be played on 6 November in Lucknow.

In the EPL, Manchester City thrashed Southampton 6-1 on Sunday to reach the top of the points table, and Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 3-1 to grab second place on the points table.

Raheem Sterling, who signed a fresh five-year contract Manchester City, scored two goals while teammates Sergio Aguero, David Silva and Leroy Sane also scored to make it a great night for the team. City are in great form this season as well. In fact, they are scoring at a slightly faster rate than last season, when they scored 106 goals.

City dominated right from the start. Five minutes into the match, Aguero attacked the edge of the Southampton area and sent the ball to David Silva. He passed it to Sane whose cross was turned into an own goal by Southampton’s Wesley Hoedt. Six minutes later, Sterling scored his first goal of the night to make it 2-0. Seven minutes later, it became 3-0 as Sterling passed the ball to Silva who deposited it in the net.

Southampton scored a solitary goal half an hour later, thanks to a penalty awarded to Danny Ings who was tripped by goalie Ederson. It was the first goal against City by an English team since September! That was to be the only reprieve for the team as City scored another three goals to make it 6-1.

Meanwhile, Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 3-1 to move into second place on the points table, behind Manchester City.

Alvaro Morata scored two goals, continuing his return to form after a lean phase where he scored a mere two goals in 20 domestic matches. Morata has now scored four goals in four EPL matches. He helped Chelsea get ahead at halftime despite an insipid first half.

Eden Hazard was introduced after the break, which put some energy in the Chelsea team. Andros Townsend then equalised for Crystal Palace. But Morata scored again to give Chelsea the lead. Pedro Rodriguez scored their third goal to seal the match and three points.

In tennis news, Novak Djokovic suffered a shock loss to Karen Khachanov of Russia in the final of the Paris Masters on Sunday. Khachanov won in straight sets 7-5, 6-4. This is the biggest title win of Khachanov’s career so far.

The unseeded Russian, who is ranked 18 in the world, said, “To finish the season like this is really a dream come true.” His ranking will climb to 12 on the back of this victory. Djokovic, who had a tough semi-final win against Roger Federer on Saturday, struggled against Khachanov. However, as is expected from Djokovic, he made no excuses. He said, “Karen played really well and he deserved to win that match. I didn't unfortunately. But I don't want to talk about that. I want to talk about how well he (Khachanov) played all week. All the credit to him. He deserves it. He's a young player up and coming. But already, an established player, top player. And he showed great quality today and he showed why we're going to see a lot of him in the future.”

An update from the Pro Kabaddi League now. Gujarat Fortunegiants defeated Dabang Delhi 45-38 on Sunday.

Gujarat began with a toe touch by Rohit Gulia on Vishal for the first raid of the match. They dominated Delhi, as Gulia scored a Super Raid with a bonus point, and touch points on Vishal and Yogesh Hooda to make it 5-1 by just the third minute. Three minutes later, they inflicted an All Out on Delhi and took an 8-point lead to make it 11-3.

Dong Geon Lee was drafted into the team for this match and caused some headaches for Delhi as he scored a Super 10. Parvesh Bhainswal scored six tackle points.

Delhi fought back, with Chandran Ranjit and Naveen Kumar scoring 11 and 8 raid points respectively. But the experienced Ravinder Pahal and captain Joginder Narwal collected only three tackle points in total between them. Gujarat maintained their lead to wrap up the match 45-38.

In the other match of night, UP Yoddha and Bengal Warriors drew their match 30-30. Maninder Singh scored nearly half the points for Bengal, with 14 touch points. It was a close contest as both teams canceled each other’s leads. Maninder Singh got Narender to get the touch points for Bengal in the 11th minute to make it 6-7. Nitesh Kumar neutralized Mahesh Goud in the 15th minute with a double ankle hold. Jang Kun Lee tried to leap over Sachin Kumar and Narender but was caught by their chain hold, to equalize the score 11-11. The half ended with Bengal holding a slender lead of 12-11. The second half was pretty much the same as both teams continued to score. It went on right to the end as Jang Kun Lee slipped to tie the score. A review by UP helped them make it 30-30.

In I-League football, Chennai City FC beat Gokulam Kerala FC 3-2 in Kozhikode on Sunday. With this win, Chennai move to the top of the table with seven points from three games.

In a taut thriller of a game, Pravitto Raju, Pedro Manzi and Ameerudeen scored for Chennai to get them past a determined Gokulam Kerala.

Gokulam scored the first goal of the match when Grenadian forward Antonio German’s penalty kick found its target. Chennai equalised in the 22nd minute, when Nestor’s cross was sent by a speeding Pravitto Raju into the Gokulam goalpost. Nine minutes later, Pedro Manzi sent the ball into the net off another brilliant pass by Nestor to make to 2-1 for Chennai.

The third goal was also orchestrated by Nestor in the 68th minute, who received a long pass from Mashoor and sent it to Ameerudeen, who was perfectly positioned to tackle goalie Shibinraj to make it 3-1.

Gokulam fought back to make it 3-2 but Chennai defended well thereafter to win the match 3-2.