LISTEN: Full script of Episode 74 of Spodcast where we discuss Rafael Nadal's injury woes, Real Kashmir's winning debut in I-League and more

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost.

We begin the podcast with football news. I-League newbies Real Kashmir defeated defending champions Minerva Punjab on Wednesday. The match between the titleholders and the debutants signalled the start of Game Week Two of the 12th season of the I-League. Kashmir started the game cautiously, playing a more defensive game. Punjab, on the other hand, created a few scoring opportunities but failed to convert them. Minerva's forward William Opoku had a great chance to score around 45 minutes into the game when a pass from Amandeep fell in the Kashmir box. Opoku trapped and fired, only for Real Kashmir’s goalkeeper Bilal to pull off a good save, his first of many during the day. Punjab squandered more chances going offside, playing too slowly, or kicks that went wide of the goal.

In the 74th minute, Kashmir received a free kick inside the Minerva half. Krozi got control of the ball near Punjab’s goal box and unleashed a powerful kick that shot past goalie Bhaskar Roy at the near post and landed in the net. That was the only goal of the match, and Kashmir won the game 1-0.

In ISL action, Bengaluru FC defeated ATK 2-1 yesterday. Playing in front of an excited home crowd, ATK got off to a great start, scoring their goal in the 14th minute. Everton Santos set up the goal with a great pass to 18-year-old Komal Thatal, who deposited it in the BFC goalpost.

Bengaluru counter attacked just a few minutes later in an effort to equalise but were thwarted by a brilliant save from ATK goalie Arindam Bhattacharya. Then, at the stroke of half time, Gerson Viera’s foul gave Venezuelan striker Miku a free kick. Miku unleashed a great kick that curled the ball past the wall while Bhattacharya couldn’t even sight the ball. It shot past him into the top corner.

Bengaluru took the lead in the second half with another free kick. A kick by Delgado was cleared away but the ball remained in the danger zone inside the box. Paartalu received a pass from the melee and sent a half volley into the back of the ATK goal to make it 2-1.

In tennis news, Rafael Nadal opted out of the Paris Masters tournament following concerns over fitness. He said, “My abdominal muscles haven't felt good for the past few days, especially on serve, doctors recommended that I didn't play.” Nadal was also forced to forfeit the US Open semi-final due to a knee injury. He added, “It's been a difficult year for me in terms of injuries, and so I'd prefer to avoid doing anything drastic.” Before that, Nadal had a pretty successful year, winning his 11th French Open in June, and his 17th Grand Slam title overall. He also won tournaments in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Rome this year.

With this development, Novak Djokovic is all but assured of the number 1 rank after the Paris Masters. Djokovic landed in Paris knowing he could grab the top spot if he did better than Nadal at the indoor event he has won four times. He defeated Joao Sousa 7-5, 6-1 yesterday, his 19th win on the trot.

Some news from boxing now, and Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh said yesterday that the BFI is planning to give central contracts to its pugilists in the next six months.

BFI wants to give contracts to its sportspersons similar to what BCCI provides to cricketers. The WFI had also claimed it would share its plans for similar contracts with Indian wrestlers in some time.

Singh explained, “Central contracts for boxers is something…which we have been working on for sometime now. We should be able to come up with central contracts for our boxers in six months.” He added, “We will come up with a gradation system. It means we will grade our boxers depending on their performance and achievements. A grade boxers will get the highest amount annually followed by grade B and C. It is still a work in progress so the amount is yet to be decided.”

He claimed that such contracts would make Indian boxers financially strong.

The ICC’s investigations into match-fixing and corruption in Sri Lankan cricket is throwing up a few nasty surprises. Last month, Sanath Jayasuriya’s name came up with regard to obstruction of investigation. Bowling coach Nuwan Zoysa was suspended by the ICC on Wednesday, following accusations of match-fixing and other "corrupt conduct". The ICC said in a brief statement that he is accused of “being party to an effort to fix or contrive or to otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect of an International match," and that “Mr Zoysa has 14 days from 1 November 2018 to respond to the charges.”

According to an AFP report, it was not clear whether the charges against Zoysa and Jayasuriya pertain to the same case.

Sri Lanka had recently requested India’s help in framing laws that address corruption in sport, and announced that it will establish a special police unit to investigate match-fixing.