LISTEN: Full script of Episode 72 of Spodcast where we discuss India's victory over West Indies, ISL 2018-19 results and more

Welcome to Spodcast, where we cover the sports headlines for the day.

Batting first on a flat pitch at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, India scored one of their biggest wins ever, beating the Windies by 224 runs on Monday.

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan got off to a good start, but West Indies dismissed Dhawan and Indian captain Virat Kohli in quick succession to reduce India from 70 for no loss to 101/2. Ambati Rayudu then partnered Rohit to score 211 runs for the third wicket. Rohit, who has had an impressive 2018, brought up his 21st ODI century with a cut to the boundary past point. He finished with 162 runs from 137 balls. Rayudu brought up his third ODI ton, getting there in 80 balls, only to be run out soon after. India scored more than 100 runs in the last 10 overs, finishing with 377/5.

The West Indian batting faltered and never quite got going. Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed took three wickets each as the Windies were all out for a paltry 153 in just the 37th over. Skipper Jason Holder was the only batsman to show any resistance, scoring a valiant 54 from 77 balls as the rest of the lineup collapsed.

India lead the 5-match series 2-1, with the last game scheduled for November 1 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Cricket Australia has made it clear that the bans on Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, which were a consequence of the ball-tampering incident earlier this year, will not be reduced or lifted.

Ahead of next month’s series against India, the Australian Cricketers' Association termed the punishment harsh and requested a reconsideration from the board. There is growing noise regarding Smith’s and Warner’s return to the national team after some poor performances by Australia.

However, CA chairman David Peever refused to budge. Peever said, “Sanctions were carried out and imposed by the board after a very full and thoughtful process. So the sanctions stand...We've learned many lessons and of course there has been a lot going on since then. Both within the playing group and within the organisation itself to move things forward.”

India’s tour of Australia gets underway from November 21. The two teams will face off in three T20Is, four Tests and three ODIs. The series ends on January 21. Meanwhile, the bans on Smith and Warner expire in April 2019, while Bancroft's suspension ends in January.

Some football news now from the ISL. The Kerala Blasters drew their game with Jamshedpur 2-2 on Monday.

Jamshedpur dominated the first half, with star forward Tim Cahill of Australia scoring quickly. He put Jamshedpur in the lead in just the 3rd minute. A diving Cahill headed Sergio Cidoncha's delivery straight into the Kerala goal. In the 31st minute, Michael Soosairaj scored Jamshedpur’s second goal. The winger curled a fantastic kick into the far bottom corner that had the home crowd roaring in delight.

The tables were turned in the second half as Kerala went on the attack. In the 71st minute, Sahal Abdul Samad’s pass found Seiminlen Doungel on the left wing. Slavisla Stojanovic, the striker from Serbia, deposited Doungel’s cross firmly into the net. 14 minutes later, Doungel again sent a great pass to CK Vineeth who did the rest to level the scoreline.

It was a sad day for the EPL as Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was declared dead after a helicopter crash. In a moving gesture, Jamie Vardy, the hero of Leicester City’s title win in 2016, led the tributes for Srivaddhanaprabha. The owner, his pilot, co-pilot and two others died when their helicopter crashed shortly after take-off just outside the team's stadium on Saturday. Vichai had attended Leicester's 1-1 draw with West Ham and departed, as per usual, in his helicopter from the centre-circle of the club's King Power stadium pitch. However, the chopper encountered difficulties and crashed into a car park outside the ground, as a huge fireball engulfed the wreckage.

Vardy wrote in an Instagram post, “...to me you are legend, an incredible man who had the biggest heart, the soul of Leicester City Football Club. Thank you for everything you did for me, my family and our club. I will truly miss you.... may you rest in peace.”

Harry Maguire tweeted, “I will never forget the Chairman's support, not only during my time @LCFC but also during the World Cup.”

Tributes and condolences poured in from all quarters for the Thai billionaire. EPL rival Manchester United tweeted, “Everyone at #MUFC is deeply saddened to learn that the Leicester City chairman and four fellow passengers have lost their lives following last night's tragic incident.”

Spanish clubs Barcelona and Real Madrid also expressed their condolences soon after the weekend’s El Clasico. Real Madrid tweeted, “The club wants to show their condolences to his family, his friends and all the Leicester fans.” Barca tweeted, “Our thoughts are with the whole @lcfc family. Rest in peace.