LISTEN: Full script of Episode 68 of Spodcast where we discuss PV Sindhu's win over Beiwen Zhang, Caroline Wozniacki's form at WTA Finals and more

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost.

The second ODI between India and West Indies will be played on Wednesday in Visakhapatnam. India have retained the squad from the previous match, which they won by eight wickets.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav sat out the first match as Virat Kohli opted to go with three pace bowlers in the last match. He might get a spot in Wednesday’s XI if Kohli chooses to replace one of the seamers in order to restrict the Windies’ batting lineup.

Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed were all taken for runs in the first ODI. 209 of the 322 runs West Indies scored in the last match were off the three seamers. While Shami had an economy rate above eight, Yadav and Ahmed gave away over six runs per over. While Ravindra Jadeja’s bowling too had an economy rate of 6.6, Yuzvendra Chahal gave away only 41 runs in his 10 overs and picked up three wickets.

In badminton news, PV Sindhu made short work of her first round match in the women's singles event at the French Open on Tuesday. She crushed Beiwen Zhang of USA 21-17, 21-8 in just half-an-hour on Tuesday.

Sindhu suffered a string of losses against Zhang prior to the French Open. She has now levelled the head-to-head record at 3-3. Seeded third in this tournament, Sindhu turned things around from her first round loss at the Denmark Open to Zhang.

The first game was competitive. Zhang took a small early lead but Sindhu powered ahead to lead 10-6. Zhang then scored five straight points to go up 11-10. From 16-16, Sindhu again took the lead and closed out the game 21-17. The second game began the same way as the first, but Sindhu pushed ahead to lead 11-6. She then dominated completely and Zhang managed to score just two more points. Sindhu won the game 21-8 to seal the match.

Caroline Wozniacki revived her campaign at the WTA Finals tournament in Singapore after defeating two-time Wimbledon champion, and World No 5, Petra Kvitova. Wozniacki, ranked 3rd in the world, suffered a shock defeat to World No 8 Karolina Pliskova in her opening match at the tournament.

She started well against Kvitova, winning the first set 7-5 in a tiebreaker. However, she lost the second set 3-6 as Kvitova broke her serve. Wozniacki bounced back to break Kvitova twice in the third set, winning it 6-2.

The match lasted two hours and 19 minutes, and took a toll on both players. Kvitova said after the match, “I'm tired right now... more tired than after my first match, definitely.” During the match, Wozniacki needed a medical timeout that lasted six minutes, as she had her left knee taped up. She later said, “It's the patella which was hurting me. It is something I have had in the past and something I have struggled with for years. (Taping it up) worked for me today.”

Hosts Sri Lanka handed England a huge defeat in the final match of the 5-match ODI series. Sri Lanka beat the visitors by a massive 219 runs in a rain-marred game.

The visitors fielded a below-par team. Regular skipper Eoin Morgan sat out the game, along with Chris Woakes and Olly Stone. Jonny Bairstow also missed out thanks to an injury during practice. Jos Buttler captained England in place of Morgan.

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat. Openers Niroshan Dickwella and Sadeera Samarawickrama plundered 137 runs from 19 overs. Dickwella and Samarawickrama fell in quick succession but Sri Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal and Kusal Mendis had a 102-run partnership that took the score to 270 in the 39th over. Sri Lanka finished with 366/6 in their 50 overs. Dickwella score 95 while Chandimal scored 80. Only two of the eight Sri Lankans who batted had a strike rate below 100.

England got off to a bad start and never recovered. They were 4/3 in the second over. Akila Dananjaya claimed four wickets with his mix of leg-spin and off-breaks. Fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera took three wickets to finish any hopes England might have harbored. Ben Stokes, who scored 67 from 60 balls, and Moeen Ali, who score a run-a-ball 37, were the only English batsmen who looked comfortable at the crease.

England were 132/9 in the 27th over when play was stopped by rain. Sri Lanka won by 219 runs via the DLS method.

The consolation win won’t do much for Sri Lanka’s confidence. England won the ODI series 3-1.