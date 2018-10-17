LISTEN: Full script of Episode 63 of Spodcast where we discuss Umesh Yadav replacing Shardul Thakur, the Denmark Open and more

Welcome to Spodcast, where we look at the main sports headlines of the day.

Fast bowler Umesh Yadav will replace injured bowler Shardul Thakur in the first two matches of the India-West Indies ODI series. The BCCI released a statement yesterday that said Thakur was ruled out of the ODI series due to a right adductor tendon injury. The medium pacer suffered the injury after bowling just 10 deliveries on the first day of the second Test in Hyderabad. It was also Thakur’s Test debut.

Umesh Yadav looks in great form after his 10-wicket haul in the second Test. He is just the third Indian fast bowler, after Kapil Dev and Javagal Srinath, to pick up 10 wickets in a Test match. That performance helped him make a comeback into the ODI side. His last ODI series was in July against England. 30-year-old Umesh has taken 105 wickets in 73 ODI appearances, and has an average of 32.60 with an economy rate of 5.97.

The ODI series starts on 21 October.

India had a mixed day at the Denmark Open badminton tournament on Tuesday. Saina Nehwal played an intense 81-minute long match to win over Hong Kong’s Ngan Yi Cheung while PV Sindhu lost her opening match to Beiwen Zhang of USA.

Saina and Cheung had a seesaw match, as fortunes swung back and forth. Nehwal lost the first game 20-22, but came back strongly to take the second game 21-17. The third game went down to the wire as the pressure showed on both players. Saina had a match point at 20-19 but failed to close out the match. She then had to work hard to save two match points at 20-21 and 21-22. Saina then pushed ahead to win the last game 24-22.

Kidambi Srikanth, the defending champion at the Denmark Open, also moved to the second round after winning his opening match against local lad Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus 21-16, 21-10. He will meet Lin Dan in the next match.

PV Sindhu lost her opening round match 17-21 21-16 18-21 to Beiwen Zhang. The match lasted 56 minutes. This is the third consecutive victory for Zhang over Sindhu. The American had defeated Sindhu in the Indian Open final in February. After she won the silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games, Sindhu has had a bad run of form. She lost in the second round at the Japan Open and in the quarterfinals at the China Open.

The #MeToo movement sweeping India has made its way into Indian cricket. CEO of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Rahul Johri, was accused of sexual harassment, and has gone on leave after he was asked by the Committee of Administrators to explain the allegations against him.

An unnamed person, who claimed to be his colleague at Discovery Channel, accused Johri of sexual harassment. The anonymous account was posted on Twitter by author Harnidh Kaur who later stated she did not want the charges published or her name used in the context.

Johri worked in various positions with the Discovery channel between 2001 and 2016, before joining the BCCI.

ESPNcricinfo reported that Johri took the leave to prepare his response. The CoA will take charge of the daily management of cricket board for now. Johri’s response will be judged by the CoA and BCCI's legal team. The report also said the Complaints Committee, formed this April under the Sexual Harassment against Women at Workplace Act 2013, might also be included in the hearing.

Johri also skipped the ICC Meeting in Singapore, with BCCI acting Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary representing India at the meeting.

CoA chief Vinod Rai said, “Rahul had sought 14 days for a detailed explanation as he said that he is working with his legal team... I clearly told Rahul that I cannot let this issue simmer for 14 days as the BCCI office will be affected by it. Since he wants to sit with his lawyers now, I allowed him exemption from ICC Meeting.”

The ICC suspended West Indies cricket coach Stuart Law for two ODI matches after he was found to be in breach of the Code of Conduct.

He was fined 100 percent of his fee and earned three demerit points following an outburst on the third day of the second Test against India in Hyderabad. Law now has four demerit points in 24 months, which led to the two-match ban.

During the afternoon session of the third day, Law went to the TV umpire's room after Kieran Powell's dismissal and made inappropriate comments. He also went to the fourth umpire's area and made similarly inappropriate remarks. Law admitted to the offence under Level 2 Article 2.7 of the code, and accepted the suspension proposed by match referee Chris Broad

An update from the sixth season of the Pro Kabaddi League. The Bengal Warriors registered a second consecutive victory after defeating the Telugu Titans 30-25 in a thrilling game on Tuesday. Maninder Singh was in great form for the Warriors and scored 11 raid points during the game.

The Telugu Titans wasted too many opportunities and suffered their first defeat of the season. Rahul Chaudhari managed to score just two tackle points. That their defence scored more points than their raiders says a lot about their performance on Tuesday.

The first half was low scoring, with the Titans’ defence, led by Abozar Mighani, in great form. They took a 2-0 lead when Nilesh Salunke scored a raid point. Bengal Warriors then scored a tackle point in the third minute. The score was 9-9 by the 14th minute and, at halftime, the Titans led 13-10. The Warriors' defence was in top form as they scored three crucial tackle points within the last five minutes of the game. Towards the end, Rahul Chaudhari missed an excellent opportunity to bring the Titans back into the game as he made a critical error that gave the Bengal Warriors two points. Bengal won the game 30-25.