LISTEN: Full script of Episode 61 of Spodcast where we discuss India's win over Windies, Novak Djokovic's win in Shanghai Masters and more

Welcome to Spodcast. We cover the sports headlines for the day in this update.

India defeated West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test at Hyderabad yesterday to win the series 2-0. Umesh Yadav took his first 10-wicket haul in Test cricket as India won the game on the third day.

West Indies dismissed India for 367 runs. They took five quick wickets, reducing the Indians from 314 for 4 to 339 for 9, before Ashwin got them over the 350-run mark. The Windies bowlers kept the lead down to a manageable 56 runs. However, West Indies were let down by their batsmen once again. They managed to score only 127 in their second innings, and lasted just 46.1 overs. Roston Chase, who scored a century in the first innings, fell for just six runs. That meant India had a target of 72 runs to win the match on day three.

Yadav took four wickets and gave away just 45 runs in the West Indies’ second innings. He had picked up six wickets in the first innings.

This is India’s 10th series win at home since the series loss to England back in 2012.

Novak Djokovic is within striking distance of Rafael Nadal’s top ranking after winning the 2018 Shanghai Masters on Sunday. He defeated Borna Coric 6-3 6-4 in the final.

Coric, a 21-year-old Croatian player ranked 19 in the world, was injured coming into the final. He had his right thigh heavily strapped, and had a stiff neck. Djokovic broke his serve in the sixth game and eventually took the first set 6-3. He dominated the second set as well, winning it 6-4.

The championship point had no flourish, however, as Coric challenged the decision of the umpire. The two players waited as the final point was reviewed, and then awarded to Djokovic. This was Novak’s fourth title win at the Shanghai Masters.

Djokovic now moves into second place in the ATP rankings, pushing Roger Federer down to third. It has been almost two years since Djokovic held the #1 rank.

Some news from golf now. Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma scored his second top-10 finish on the PGA Tour on Sunday at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia. Sharma had shown some good form to get into a share of the lead after three rounds, but could not maintain the momentum. He finished down in 10th place on the final day of the tournament.

Australian golfer Marc Leishman had something of a fairytale win. Leishman, who almost quit the sport three years ago after his wife developed a life-threatening illness, had a brilliant week. In the second round, he scored a 10-under 62, which put him in shared lead at the end of rounds two and three. He never let up from there. With a total of 26-under 262, he was five clear of the three golfers fighting it out for second place - Bronson Burgoon, Emiliano Grillo and Chesson Hadley who finished T-2 at 21-under 267.

Sharma, who came to Kuala Lumpur with six missed cuts in 9 starts and a best of T-42nd in Taiwan, said, “It was disappointing but I would have gladly taken this before the start...A Top 10, my second one on the PGA Tour, and a 19-under total is not bad. It gives me a good feeling for next two weeks in Korea and Shanghai.”

Reviewing his performance, Sharma said, “My start was not as good, but I came back really strong... four birdies in a row and I was really happy with the way I was playing... that 11th hole I think killed the momentum for me…I was trying to hit a soft rescue…and ended up in the water. After that it was just a trend of hitting bad shots.”

Another medal-winning performance for India at the 2018 Youth Olympics. Wrestler Simran won the silver medal in the women's freestyle 43 kg category. She lost to Emily Shilson of United States in the final bout of the event.

Simran, who had won a bronze in the 40kg class at the 2017 Cadet World Championships last year, lost 6-11 to Shilson. The American wrestler won a 'victory by points.' Shilson took a 9-2 lead in the first period, after which the Indian wrestler struggled to catch up. Simran had a better performance in the second period, scoring four points while Shilson scored just two.

Simran’s silver medal is India's fifth silver, besides three gold medals, at the Youth Olympics. Lakshya Sen’s gold in badminton, Manu Bhaker’s silver in shooting, and judoka Tababi Devi’s silver medal in the mixed team events are not counted in the country's medal tally because they had paired up with athletes from other countries.