LISTEN: Full script of Episode 59 of Spodcast where we discuss Saurabh Chaudhary's shooting gold, archer Harvinder Singh's triumph in Asian Para Games and more

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost.

Indian athletes continue to do well at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Argentina. On Wednesday, shooter Saurabh Chaudhary claimed a gold in the 10m air pistol event while table tennis player Archana Kamath had a stunning run that saw her make the semi-finals.

16-year-old Saurabh dominated the final of his event, shooting 244.2 to earn the gold. He finished a full 7.5 points clear of South Korea's Sung Yunho who claimed the silver with 236.7 points. Switzerland's Solari Jason took the bronze with 215.6. Chaudhary scored 10 points an amazing 18 times enroute to his win. Before these games, he also won gold medals at the Asian Games as well as the Junior ISSF World Championship.

18-year-old Archana Kamath became the first Indian to enter the semi-finals of the Youth Olympics. She beat Ning Jing of Azerbaijan 4-3 to enter the semis. She then lost to second seed Yingsha Sun from China 1-4 in a tense semi-final. Sun won the first three games 11-3, 11-7 and 11-6. With her back to the wall, Archana fought back valiantly in the fourth game. She took a 5-0 lead and dominated Yingsha to win it 11-1. Sun made a comeback in the fifth game to win it 11-5 and qualify for the final.

There were some more medal winning performances from Indian athletes at the Asian Para Games 2018. Archer Harvinder Singh won the gold in the men's individual recurve event. Monu Ghangas claimed the silver in the men's discus throw event while Mohammed Yasser brought home a bronze in the men's shot put event.

Harvinder defeated Zhao Lixue of China 6-0 in the W2/ST category recurve final to finish in first place. The W2 category covers athletes with paraplegia, diplegia or double leg amputation below the knee, requiring a wheelchair. The ST category is for archers with limited impairment and who may take aim without needing a wheelchair. Harvinder’s win took India’s gold medal tally at the games to seven.

Monu Ghangas finished second in the F11 category discus throw to win the silver medal. The F11 category deals with visual impairment. Monu’s throw of 35.89m on his third attempt earned him second place behind Iran's Olad Mahdi, who set a new Asian, as well as a Games, record with a 42.37m throw.

Mohammed Yasser, who competed in the men's shot put F46 category, claimed the bronze with a throw of 14.22m. The F46 category of disability covers upper limb deficiency, impaired muscle power or impaired range of movement. China's Wei Enlong took the gold with a 15.67m throw that set a Games record. Mansurbayev Ravil of Kazakhstan won the silver with a 14.66m throw.

West Indies cricket captain Jason Holder hit out at critics saying even a superior Caribbean team of the 1990's, that included Brian Lara, could not win a Test series in India.

West Indies last drew a Test series against India in 1994 when Lara scored 91 at Mohali.

The Windies team received a fair bit of flak after their below-par performance in the first Test at Rajkot. They lost by an innings and 272 runs. Former West Indies captain Carl Hooper said youngsters in the island nations are interested only in T20 contracts, but did not take any names.

Holder hit back, saying, “We are playing the No 1 team, India, in their backyard. And history would show we haven't won a Test match here since 1994 and if you look at the players who came through West Indies cricket I think Brian Lara and these greats have been playing all that time.”

He added, “A lot has been said about this Test team in particular; things that I am not in agreement with. Because we have beaten top sides in the last two-three series we've played. We probably haven't won as many series as we'd like. Within the last year, I think we've won two out of four or five series we've played. So I don't understand why people would be this harsh towards us."

The skipper also disagrees with a theory doing the rounds that the West Indies could go the Bangladesh way and concentrate on one format, may be ODI or T20. He said, “...I would disagree with that. If you look at our history in the last three-four-five years, our suited format has ideally been T20 cricket and second…would be Test cricket. We are really struggling in ODI cricket for the last 10 years... I think the bright spots in the last two-three years have been in Test cricket.”

Some news from the Pro Kabaddi League. U Mumba beat the Jaipur Pink Panthers 39-32 after staging a strong comeback.

The first half of the match was about U Mumba's attack and Jaipur’s defence. U Mumba scored eight raid points but only three tackle points. Jaipur, on the other hand, managed only two raid points but scored seven tackle points. Jaipur was leading 7-2 just six minutes into the match.

They inflicted the first all out of the match in the ninth minute to take the score to 11-5.

However, in the second half, the Pink Panthers squandered their healthy first-half advantage. U Mumba fought back to win the match, with Siddharth Desai scoring 13 raid points and Rohit Baliyan scoring another seven raid points.