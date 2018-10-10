LISTEN: Full script of Episode 58 of Spodcast where we discuss Manu Bhaker and Jeremy Lalrinnunga's gold at Youth Olympics, PKL fixtures and more

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost.

An update from the 2018 Youth Olympics to start the podcast. Two Indian athletes picked up gold medals at the games on Tuesday. 15-year-old Jeremy Lalrinnunga claimed the gold in the men’s 62 kg category, shattering the national record in the process. Shooter Manu Bhaker won the gold in the women's 10m air pistol event.

Lalrinnunga, a world youth silver-medalist, lifted a total of 274kg (124kg+150kg) to finish in first place in his category. Earlier this year, at the Asian Championships, he had won a silver in the youth event and a bronze in the junior event. Those performances saw him set new national records as well. Lalrinnunga, who turns 16 later this month, is the son of Lalneihtluanga, a boxer who won seven gold medals at the national level. After his win, the teenager said, “I am feeling really happy that I won the gold medal here.”

Manu Bhaker shot 236.5 points to claim first place in the women's 10m air pistol event, making up for the disappointments at this year’s Asian Games as well as the World Championship. She began the final with a 10.0, then shot 10.1 and 10.4. She slipped into second place for a bit but regained first place and took the gold.

The two golds on Tuesday take India’s medal tally at the Youth Olympics to five. Tushar Mane and Mehuli Ghosh had won a silver medal each in the 10m rifle-shooting event while Thangjam Tababi Devi won India's first medal in judo after claiming second place in the 44kg category.

Indian athletes continued to shine at the Asian Para Games in Jakarta.

Ekta Bhyan won India's fourth gold at the Games in the women's club throw event on Tuesday. Her fourth attempt was a 16.02m throw that won her first place in the F32/51 event. She beat UAE's Alkaabi Thekra who threw 15.75m. The F32/51 class features athletes with significant impairment in hand function. Bhyan had won a gold medal in the Indian Open Para Athletics Championship earlier this year.

Monu Ghangas won a bronze medal in the men's shot put F11, a category that covers vision impairment. Anandan Gunasekaran finished third in the men's 200m T44/62/64 class, winning the bronze medal. T44/62/64 deals with impairment in the foot, ankle and/or lower leg but the athletes compete without a prosthesis. There was another medal-winning performance from Jayanti Behera. She claimed the bronze in the women's 200m T45/46/47 event, which is for athletes with limb impairment.

Some more controversy around venues for the India-West Indies ODI series. After the dispute over complimentary passes that saw the second ODI moved from Indore to Visakhapatnam, there is trouble brewing in Mumbai as well. The fourth ODI is scheduled to be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on October 29.

A report in The Indian Express stated that the Mumbai Cricket Association claimed it does not have an office bearer to dispense payments in order to host the fourth ODI. A source was quoted as saying, “MCA doesn’t have any signatory, so who will sign payments, who will appoint vendors. Who will conduct the entire game? In such circumstances, it will be very difficult for us to hold an international game.”

The MCA is facing financial trouble and has been unable to pay for the accommodation of its players participating in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Bengaluru. It also finds itself in a tussle with the BCCI over the issue of complimentary passes, the same issue that led to Indore losing the second ODI. Reports indicate that cricket associations in Bengal and Tamil Nadu are also unhappy with the BCCI's rules, which stipulate that 90% of tickets must go on sale for the general public. The Vinod Rai-led Committee of Administrators had agreed to provide 600 more passes from BCCI's share to state associations in order to resolve the dispute. The MCA says this is not enough. A source from the state association said, “600 tickets just won't be enough... We need 7,000 tickets because we need to give them to all our (330) club members, donors, the government of Maharashtra, police, fire brigade, sports department, PWD.”

An update from the sixth season of the Pro Kabaddi League. A high-voltage match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Dabang Delhi KC ended in a thrilling 32-32 tie.

Gujarat were left disappointed after they squandered the advantage they had in the first half. Chandran Ranjit scored 10 raid points for Delhi to turn things around for his team.

Gujarat Fortunegiants started the game well, with Prapanjan scoring a two-point raid in just the second minute. Dabang Delhi KC struggled to keep up with the Gujarat team in the opening exchanges. Rohit Gulia and Sachin scored most of the raid points for Gujarat while Delhi's star player Meraj Sheykh managed just one point in the first half. Rohit scored four raid points in the first half, as did Prapanjan. At half-time, Gujarat led the game 17-12.

The second half was more intense. The teams traded three points in just four minutes. Delhi made a successful tackle in the 27th minute and the score read 18-21. Gujarat countered with three quick points to make it 24-18. However, Chandran Ranjit scored two quick raid points and Delhi made it 27-29. Rohit scored a raid point in the 37th minute to make it 30-29 for Gujarat, but Delhi tied the game in the 39th minute when they sent Rohit back to the bench.

Novak Djokovic proved that he is a ‘completely different player’ from the earlier part of the year after he beat Jeremy Chardy of France 6-3, 7-5 to enter the third round of the Shanghai Masters. Djokovic, seeded second in the tournament, had 11 wins in 11 matches against Chardy, and Tuesday’s win took that tally to 12. Novak cruised through the first set, taking it 6-3. The second set saw a fightback from Chardy but Djokovic’s superior shot making saw him close out the match in 83 minutes.

Novak claims he is getting close to his best form. The 14-time Grand Slam champion missed six months of competition last year and underwent an elbow surgery in February this year. Since then, he has won Wimbledon, the US Open and the Masters 1000 Cincinnati. Djokovic, who is eyeing Rafael Nadal's number one ranking, said, “After the surgery, I was not managing to play my best, and that has changed, so obviously the more you win, the more comfortable and more confident you feel on the court.” He added, “I think I'm a completely different player than I was in first five, six months of the year. Hopefully, the outcome can be different as well.