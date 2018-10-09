LISTEN: Full script of Episode 57 of Spodcast where we discuss Cricket West Indies squad, Sandeep Chaudhary's gold medal and more

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost.

Cricket West Indies announced a new squad for the upcoming limited-overs series against India. Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and Sunil Narine have been left out of the ODI and T20 teams. Kieron Pollard and Darren Bravo have been included in the T20 squad. Pollard’s last international match for the Windies was in September last year while Darren Bravo last played for the West Indies back in November of 2016.

Chairman of the selection panel Courtney Browne said Chris Gayle was omitted after he made himself unavailable for the tour. Andre Russell was not named in the squad due to injury while fast bowler Alzarri Joseph will have to pass a fitness test if he wants to join the team in India.

The ODI team has some new faces — opener Chandrapaul Hemraj, all-rounder Fabian Allen and fast bowler Oshane Thomas. Allen and Thomas have also been included in the T20I squads. Browne said, “The upcoming tour of India provides a great opportunity to expose some of our young talent. Chandrapaul...Allen and...Thomas will get...to showcase their skills, along with Sunil Ambris, who is returning to the fold.”

CWI said it picked a younger squad keeping in mind upcoming events like the 2019 ODI World Cup as well as the World T20 tournament in 2020.

An update on the Australia-Pakistan series underway in the UAE. Pakistani batsman Haris Sohail scored his maiden Test century on Monday as Pakistan made 482 in the first innings of the first Test. Pakistan began day two at 255/3. Sohail’s century and Asad Shafiq’s 80 runs pushed the total to 482. Sohail's six-hour stay at the crease included eight fours and two sixes. His partnership with Shafiq added 150 runs for the fifth wicket.

Earlier, opener Mohammad Hafeez had also scored a steady century, making 126 runs. The other opener, Imam-ul-Haq, scored 76. Pakistan were sitting pretty at 410/4 on day two, but lost the last six wickets for just 72 runs.

In reply, Australia finished day two with 30 runs on the board and all 10 wickets intact. Usman Khawaja was on 17, and debutant Aaron Finch on 13 runs, as Australia negotiated a spell of tight spin bowling on a pitch that started to show some turn. Faced with an imposing Pakistan total and some impressive spin bowling, Australia could face an uphill task on day three.

Some news from the 2018 Youth Olympic Games. Shooter Mehuli Ghosh finished second in the women's 10m air-rifle shooting event on Monday. She came within striking distance of the gold, finishing 0.7 points behind winner Stephanie Grundsoee of Denmark. Marija Malic of Serbia took the bronze.

After the 16th shot, there was a difference of a mere 0.2 between Ghosh, Grundsoee, Malic and Anna Janssen of Germany. Mehuli shot a 10.7 in the 22nd round. With two shots remaining, she nudged ahead of Grundsoee by 0.8. After an excellent sequence of high and mid-10s, Ghosh had a lead of 0.6 before her final shot.

She scored 9.1 on her last shot, finishing with 248 points. Grundsoee shot a 10.6, finishing with 248.7 to take the gold. Ghosh’s silver medal is the second for India at the Youth Olympics. Shahu Mane won a silver in the men's air rifle event on Sunday.

Javelin thrower Sandeep Chaudhary set a world record at the Asian Para Games on Monday in Jakarta. India had a successful day at the games, winning 11 medals, including three gold.

Chaudhary won India's first gold of the Games in the men's F42-44/61-64 category. His best throw of 60.01m on his third attempt shattered the 37-year-old world record of 59.82m by Mingjie Gao of China. Chaudhary’s disability falls in the F42-44/61-64 category, which relates to limb deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired range of movement. Athletes in this category compete with or without prosthesis.

Chaudhary said, “I'm not going to stop...with that performance, I will try my best at the next World Championships in Dubai. Thanks to my coach and the Paralympic Committee of India who supported me at every level, it is a really good achievement for India and for me also.”

Ramya Shanmugam and Radha Venkatesh won silver medals in women's F46 javelin throw and women's T12/13 1500m race respectively. India also won a gold medal and three bronze medals in swimming as well as a silver medal in para powerlifting.

Rakshitha finished the women's T11 1500m race in 5 minutes and 40.64 seconds to take the gold. Her disability falls in the T11 category, which relates to very low visual acuity and/or no light perception. Narayan won the gold in men's S7 50m butterfly, clocking 32.72 seconds. India also won a silver and a bronze in shooting para sport to take the medal tally to 16.

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin were the most sought after Icon Players at the players' auction for the fourth season of the Premier Badminton League. Sindhu was picked by Hyderabad Hunters while Marin was picked by Pune 7 Aces. Marin and Sindhu were obvious choices for nearly every team.

Four teams raised the prize purse to 80 lakhs, the maximum a team can bid for any player. The players were then assigned to teams by a draw of lots. Marin played a major role in the triumph of Hyderabad Hunters in the previous season. She said, “I am very excited to be part of (the) Pune team. Hyderabad has been like a second home for me. But now I am excited to be part (of) the Pune team and explore this part of India.”

Olympic silver medalist Sindhu moves to Hyderabad. She was part of the Chennai Smashers in the last two seasons.

Indonesian shuttler Tommy Sugiarto became the highest paid non-Icon Player when the Delhi Dashers spent 70 lakh rupees to add him to their squad. The Dashers beat bids from two other teams to acquire World No 11 Sugiarto, and paid 40 lakhs above his base price in the bargain.

A bidding war between Ahmedabad Smash Masters and the Hyderabad Hunters for rising doubles star Satwiksairaj Rankireddy ensured that he made 52 lakh rupees, a huge jump from the base price of 15 lakhs.

Saina Nehwal will be a part of the North-Eastern Warriors in the next season. Former world champion Viktor Axelsen will play for Ahmedabad Smash Masters. Kidambi Srikanth will play for Bengaluru Raptors while HS Prannoy will be a part of Delhi Dashers.

The fourth season begins on 22 December and will conclude on 13 January.