LISTEN: Full script of Episode 56 of Spodcast where we discuss Tushar Mane's silver at Youth Olympics, India's win at U-19 Asia Cup and more

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost.

The 2018 Youth Olympic Games, or, officially, the third Summer Youth Olympic Games, are underway in Argentina’s capital city of Buenos Aires. They began on 6 October and will go on until 18 October. India has sent 46 athletes to the event who will participate in 13 sports.

India’s first medal at the event was a silver won by shooter Tushar Mane in the men's 10m air rifle event on Sunday. Mane shot 247.5 points to finish in second place behind Grigorii Shamakov of Russia who won the gold with 249.2 points. Aleksa Mitrovic of Serbia took the bronze with a score of 227.9 points.

It was a close contest between the three shooters. Mane edged out Mitrovic for second place by collecting 228.0 points in the penultimate round while the Serbian managed 227.9. In the final round, Mane shot 9.6 and 9.99 while Shamakov shot 10.4 and 10.7.

An update from the Indian Super League. Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC scored two goals apiece in a tense and thrilling match in Bengaluru yesterday. Jamshedpur began the game aggressively but the hosts nearly scored in the 12th minute of the match. Udanta Singh made a blistering run past Jamshedpur left-back Bikash Jairu into the right flank. But his cross failed to reach Sunil Chhetri and was cleared by the defenders at the centre of the box. Jamshedpur threatened to score at regular intervals but failed to convert their chances. One Mario Arques free kick sailed mere inches over the Bengaluru goal.

In the 45th minute, a free kick by Xisco was headed clear by Jamshedpur FC captain and defender Tiri. But the ball went outside the box to Bengaluru’s Nishu Kumar who unleashed a stunning strike to deposit it into the top left corner of the net.

Jamshedpur FC equalized in the 81st minute when 16-year-old forward Gourav Mukhi sprinted into the box to kick Maria Arques's pass into Bengaluru’s goal. As Jamshedpur looked a bit more relaxed, Bengaluru FC’s Harmanjot Khabra sent a long ball into the box from the right flank. Sunil Chhetri’s header sent it into the net, giving Bengaluru the second goal. Then, four minutes into extra time, Cidoncha equalized for Jamshedpur FC when he sent Mario Arques's cross into the net.

Another football update, this time from the Premier League. Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City missed a simple penalty kick against Liverpool as the match ended in a goalless draw. Liverpool were unbeaten in 17 home games against Manchester City in all competitions. That number went to 18 last night as a drab match played out at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's team have now gone four matches without a win to their name. In the 85th minute, Leroy Sane was brought down in the box by Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk. Mahrez took the penalty but his kick sailed over the bar.

The draw means Liverpool and Chelsea are equal on points, with 20 each. Manchester City, with 20 points as well, lead the table on goal difference.

Arsenal, who lost two matches at the start of the season, are now back in contention after a 5-1 whipping of Fulham. They are now fourth on the points table with 18 points from six consecutive wins. Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice while Aaron Ramsey scored the other goal. Arsenal’s head coach Unai Emery said, “We lost the first two matches against Manchester City and Chelsea. We were calm then and we need to be the same way in our mentality when we are winning."

Meanwhile, Manchester United fought back from 0-2 down to win 3-2 against Newcastle. Man U forward Juan Mata hoped this win would lift the team’s game. He said, “We couldn't afford another defeat...especially for the fans. We tried everything, and we came back...from the mental point of view it's a very important three points."

India clinched the 2018 U-19 Asia Cup with a 144-run win over Sri Lanka. India were the favourites and beat Sri Lanka comprehensively in the final held in Mirpur, Bangladesh.

India scored 303/6 in their 50 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 85, and Anuj Rawat, who scored 57, had a 121-run opening partnership. Later, Ayush Badoni scored a quick 52 off just 28 balls, including five sixes, alongside stand-in captain Prabh Simran who made 65 from 37 balls. Four of Badoni’s sixes came in one over bowled by left-arm spinner Shashika Dulshan. The partnership added 110 runs in just 9.1 overs.

Sri Lanka never really looked like achieving their target. They were bundled out for just 160 runs in 38.4 overs. Left-arm spinner Harsh Tyagi was particularly brilliant, picking up six wickets and conceding just 38 runs in his 10 overs. He was declared Man of The Match. He said, “The instruction was to bowl at one spot after doing a video analysis of the Sri Lanka team. The wicket also assisted the spinners."

Yashasvi Jaiswal was named the player of the tournament for scoring a total of 318 runs.

In other cricket news, West Indies players Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine are unlikely to feature in the Windies squad for the upcoming ODI series against India that begins October 21.

Their names are not among the 25-players listed by Cricket West Indies for Indian visas.

Johnny Grave, CEO of Cricket West Indies, said, “Through the cricket operations department, the selectors have gone to 25 players to get visas sorted for India."

The West Indies' Super50, an ODI tournament that began on 3 October, is considered a parameter for selection. However, a PTI report said that the schedule of the India series posed problems for Pollard and Narine, who are playing the tournament to mend relations with CWI.

Grave said, “The reason the ODI team was picked before Super50 is because players are flying out of the Caribbean on 10 October to be in India by 12 October."

The CEO also said, “Bravo's issue is that he's playing in an all-rounder spot with Andre Russell, Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell who all did well in CPL...so there are a lot of options for selectors to choose from...once he performs in Super50, the door remains open for Dwayne.”