LISTEN: Full script of Episode 54 of Spodcast where we discuss Jamshedpur FC's 2-0 win over Mumbai City FC in ISL, David John's removal from Hockey India's selection committee and more

Welcome to Spodcast. We’re taking a look at the sports headlines this morning.

Hockey India removed its high-performance director David John from the selection committee for the men's senior team, accusing him of bias against some senior players. Hockey India’s new president Mushtaque Ahmad took the decision following John’s discussions with the media on India's disappointing performance at the Asian Games and the likely consequences for some players.

Ahmad wrote in a letter to HI’s Secretary General Rajinder Singh, “I am not happy with David John commenting on individual players who played in (the) Asian Games. As a matter of policy/principle, we do not allow discussions on individual players in (the) public domain and John...has broken all protocols.” He added, “Observing the bias of David John against (a) few players of senior men's team, I have decided that John will not be a part of the senior men's selection committee for the World Cup. This is to ensure fairness in selection without any prior bias against anyone in anyone's mind.”

The president also asked Rajinder to apprise him of what David John has done in the last two years for the game’s development at the grass root level, on the identification of academies, and development of coaching programmes for Indian coaches.

According to a PTI report, David John’s contract, which runs until the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, is safe. The report said, “As of now, John will continue as High-Performance Director...but he will not henceforth be a part of any selection committee.”

An ISL update now. Jamshedpur FC began the new season on a winning note, defeating hosts Mumbai City FC 2-0. Mario Arques and Pablo Morgado scored the two goals.

Jamshedpur started aggressively, dominated ball possession and almost scored in the 8th minute when Arques nearly connected a cross from Jerry Mawihmingthanga. Mumbai FC then went on the attack. 15 minutes into the match, Sauvik Chakrabarti tried to kick the ball into the goal from the right but couldn’t get past Jamshedpur goalkeeper Subasish Roy Chowdury. A few minutes later, Mumbai took a corner kick but Mumbai FC defender Lucian Goian failed to keep the header down. Mario Arques then scored for the visitors in the 28th minute, sending a header into the right corner of the goal.

Mumbai created more opportunities but failed to convert their chances. Mohammed Rafique’s header, which landed in the goal, was ruled offside. The match then went into stoppage time. Jamshedpur FC’s Sergio Cidoncha passed the ball to Pablo Morgado who deposited it into the far corner of the goal, giving Jamshedpur a 2-0 win.

The International Table Tennis Federation, or ITTF, released the latest rankings on Tuesday. Indian paddlers Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, and G Sathiyan rose to career-best rankings after their performances at the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games.

Manika, the first Indian woman to win a singles gold at the Commonwealth Games, has moved up to World No 55. She won two golds, a silver and a bronze at the Commonwealth Games, and followed them up with a historic bronze in the mixed doubles event with Sharath Kamal at the Asian Games. She tweeted, “Great feeling to climb to my best rank of 55! Congratulations to @sharathkamal1 bhaiya and @sathiyantt too for their career best ranks.”

Sharath Kamal, in addition to the mixed doubles bronze, also won a bronze in the men’s team event at the Asian Games. He had won a gold at the Commonwealth Games in the men’s team event, as well as a silver and a bronze in doubles and singles respectively.

Those wins helped Sharath climb four spots to a career-best ranking of 31. He tweeted, “This year just keeps on getting better as I have just achieved my career-best ranking of #31. Thanks to all my coaches, @QLPSports, teammates, the management and the fans for the constant support.”

G Sathiyan also moved up four spots to attain a world ranking of 36. He had won three medals at the Commonwealth Games and a bronze in the men's team event in the Asian Games alongside Sharath Kamal. Sathiyan tweeted, “Reached my career best world rank 36 in the latest ITTF rankings. Happy to be moving in the right direction towards the goal of world top 20!!”

In cricket news, West Indian fast bowler Kemar Roach will miss the first Test against India that begins on Thursday, 4 October in Rajkot.

Roach had to fly home to Barbados following the death of his grandmother. West Indies coach Stuart Law said, “Kemar is not back yet. He had a bereavement in the family and will be joining the team midway through the first Test.” He said, “...It is a big loss...Kemar Roach is a very experienced fast bowler with great skill. He is one of our leaders.”

The coach added, “Having said that, Shannon Gabriel has been outstanding in the last couple of Tests, that too in similar conditions to India... we have got some bright talents coming through in Keemo Paul and Sherman Lewis.”

West Indies have not won a Test series against India since 2002. However, Stuart Law said he was confident about this Windies team. He said, “...Preparation has been good….We spent (a) good eight days (in Dubai) before we came to India. It was 45 degrees during the day in Dubai so heat...won't be an issue...we had a good couple of days in Baroda...the pitch was similar looking to what I see here today.”