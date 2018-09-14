Listen: Full script of Episode 41 of Spodcast where we discuss MC Mary Kom's assured medal, ISSF Championships and more

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost.

The 13th International Silesian Championship, a women's boxing tournament, is underway in Gliwice, Poland. Five-time world champion MC Mary Kom got a direct entry into the 48kg category semi-finals thanks to the small size of the draw. She defeated Ukraine's Hanna Okhota to reach the finals, which means she walks away with at least a silver medal at the championship. Mary Kom had skipped the 2018 Asian Games due to an injury.

L Sarita Devi, a former world champion and Asian Games medalist, defeated Alena Czechy of the Czech Republic 5-0 to qualify for the semi-finals in the 60kg category.

She will face Karina Ibragimova of Kazakhstan in her semi-final match. Ritu Grewal won against Russian boxer Svetlana Rosja 4-1 to qualify for the 51kg category semi-finals while Lovlina Borgohain made it to the semi-finals in the 69kg category after defeating Martina Schmoranzova of the Czech Republic.

The Indian women’s cricket team beat Sri Lanka by seven runs in the second ODI to clinch the three-match ICC Women's Championship series 2-0. India batted first but managed to score just 219 in their 50 overs. Mithali Raj played an unusually slow innings, taking 121 balls to score 52 runs.

Wicket-keeper Tanya Bhatia scored 68 in 66 balls to stabilize India’s innings. Dayalan Hemlatha also made 35 runs in 31 balls to help the score along. India lost four wickets in the final over, with part-time seamer Chamari Atapattu picking up three wickets.

Sri Lanka were bundled out for 212 in 48.1 overs. Mansi Joshi took two wickets while left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad also took two wickets. Sri Lanka’s score read 129/3 at one point. India fought back to have Sri Lanka at 205/7 in the 47th over. Two quick wickets saw the score reach 212/9 with two overs remaining. The last wicket fell a ball later when Bhatia stumped Inoka Ranaweera off Deepti Sharma’s spin bowling.

In badminton news from the Japan Open, PV Sindhu lost in the second round to China's Gao Fangjie 18-21, 19-21. Sindhu, who has had a hectic season with five finals, including finals at the Commonwealth Games, the World Championships and the Asian Games, seemed mentally drained as errors crept into her game.

In the second game, Sindhu got off to a 5-0 lead before committing a service error that allowed Gao back into the game. Gao had five match points at 20-15. Sindhu saved four of those but hit the net on the last point, handing Gao the victory.

Kidambi Srikanth, who defeated Wong Wing Ki Vincent of Hong Kong to make it to the quarterfinals, lost to Korea's Dong Keun Lee in the quarterfinals. Srikanth won the first game 21-19, but lost the next two games 16-21, 18-21. HS Prannoy lost to world number 10 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia 14-21, 17-21 and failed to qualify for the quarterfinals.

In the 52nd ISSF World Shooting Championships being held in South Korea, 16-year-old Udhayveer Singh won the gold in the junior men's 25m pistol event. He finished with a total score of 587 points to take the first place. Singh scored 291 points in precision and another 296 points in the rapid event, for a total of 587. Henry Leverett of USA finished second with a score of 584 while Jaekyoon Lee of South Korea took the bronze with 582 points.

Another Indian shooter, Vijayveer Sidhu, finished fourth with 581 points. Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu finished 20th with a score of 568. The three Indians scored a combined 1,736 points to pick up the team gold for India. China took the silver with 1,730 points while Korea took the bronze with a total of 1,721 points.

Indian weightlifter Sanjita Chanu will appear before an international hearing panel following two failed doping tests.

The first sample, taken out-of-competition in the United States on 18 November last year before the World Championships, tested positive for an anabolic steroid. That result came in May this year, when she was placed under provisional suspension. The B sample was taken in June and the result was declared on 11 September.

Sanjita's brother Bijen Singh said, “the B sample test was sent to Sanjita on 11 September and we will present our case before the IWF hearing panel in Budapest. We will highlight the mistakes committed by the IWF in this case."

The International Weightlifting Federation had admitted to committing an "administrative mistake" earlier this year when it gave the exact sample number of Sanjita in its report on her failed dope test. It had mentioned two different sample numbers in its communication on 15 May, and Sanjita had demanded an inquiry. The National Anti-Doping Agency said the IWF's admission would not have any impact on the actual doping issue.

If Chanu fails to prove her innocence before the IWF panel, she faces a maximum punishment of four years, as stipulated for a first-time offender. If that turns out to be the case, Chanu can then approach the Court of Arbitration for Sports, or CAS, in Switzerland.