Listen: Full script of Episode 40 of Spodcast where we discuss England's series win, Kimi Raikkonen leaving Ferrari and more

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost.

We start with cricket today. England won the fifth Test match against India by 118 runs to win the Test series 4-1. India, faced with a second innings target of 464, had made a disastrous start, losing three wickets with just two runs on the board. Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara were dismissed without scoring, and the match looked done and dusted. However, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, who fought back with gritty centuries and added 204 runs during their partnership, seemed ready to bat out the fifth day to draw the match. At one point on the last day, India's score was 320/5, and it looked like they might even pursue the target.

However, Adil Rashid took the wickets of Rahul and Pant within two overs of each other to turn the match again. Rahul scored 149 while Rishabh Pant scored 114, including 4 sixes. Once Rahul and Pant were out, the tail collapsed for just 17 runs. India were all out for 345 despite an unanticipated fight back that threatened to pull off the impossible.

Alastair Cook, who scored 71 and 147 in his final Test match, was declared player of the match. Virat Kohli was named India's Player of the Series while Sam Curran was named England's Player of the Series. Cook said after the match, "It's been an amazing week, one you couldn't script."

The ICC Women's Championship is underway in Sri Lanka. India produced a clinical performance to defeat Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the championship.

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first. However, they were bundled out for just 98 runs in 35.1 overs. Medium pacer Mansi Joshi took three wickets while Jhulan Goswami and Poonam Yadav picked up two wickets each. Sri Lanka's captain Chamari Atapattu top-scored for the hosts with 33 runs in 93 balls.

India chased down the Sri Lankan total in 19.5 overs and lost just one wicket. Smriti Mandhana scored 73 runs and had a 96-run partnership with Punam Raut, who fell three runs short of the win.

Some Formula One news now. Kimi Raikkonen will leave Ferrari at the end of the 2018 season. The 2007 champion will move to Sauber in 2019. Ferrari's statement said, "Scuderia Ferrari announces that, at the end of the 2018 season, Kimi Raikkonen will step down from his current role. During these years, Kimi's contribution to the team, both as a driver and on account of his human qualities, has been fundamental. He played a decisive role in the team's growth and was, at the same time, always a great team player."

Raikkonen had quit Formula One and competed in the World Rally Championship for two years, before returning in 2012. He joined Ferrari in 2014 and is now joining Sauber, the team he debuted with in 2001.

Ferrari also said, "As a World Champion for Scuderia Ferrari, he will always be part of the Team's history and family."

The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team announced, "The 2007 Formula One World Champion has signed for the next two seasons."

A badminton update now, and PV Sindhu won a hard-fought match over unseeded Japanese player Sayaka Takahashi in the first round of the women's singles at the Japan Open. Sindhu, who won a silver at last month's Asian Games, played a 53-minute long match that stretched to three games. She eventually beat Takahashi 21-17 7-21 21-13.

Sindhu will face Fangjie Gao of China in the next round. Gao had defeated Vaishnavi Reddy of India 21-10 21-8 in the first round.

In the men's draw, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy easily won their first-round matches. Srikanth beat Chinese player Yuxiang Huang 21-13 21-15 while Prannoy won against Jonathan Christie of Indonesia 21-18 21-17. In mixed doubles, Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy made it to the second round after their 21-9 21-6 win over Malaysians Mathew Fogarty and Isabel Zhong.

An update from the 52nd ISSF World Championships in shooting being held in South Korea. The Indian junior men's skeet team won a silver medal while Gurnihal Singh Garcha picked up an individual bronze in the skeet event.

The junior team members scored a total of 355 points to finish in second place. Gurnihal Singh Garcha and Ayush Rudraraju scored 119 points each while Anantjeet Singh Naruka scored 117 points. The team from the Czech Republic won the gold with a score of 356 points while Italy took the bronze with a score of 354.

19-year-old Gurnihal also qualified for the final of the individual skeet event. He shot a score of 46 points to finish third. The gold went to Elia Sdruccioli of Italy, who scored 55 points. Nic Moschetti of USA finished second with 54 points.

India are now in fourth place in the overall medals tally, with seven gold, eight silver and seven bronze medals.