Listen: Full script of Episode 33 of Spodcast where we discuss India's loss in Test series to England, medals at ISSF World Championships and more

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost. With the Asian Games done and dusted, we are back with bringing you an all-round view of the sporting world.

The 52nd ISSF World Championship in shooting is underway in South Korea. The event started on 31st August and will end on 15th September. This tournament is important because it is the first quota event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, with as many as 60 berths on offer.

India began their campaign at the championship with two gold medals and a bronze in the junior section. Arjun Singh Cheema won the gold in the junior men's 50m pistol event while Gaurav Rana won the bronze. They also won gold in the team event along with Anmol Jain.

Arjun scored 559 points, five better than Korean shooter Woojong Kim who settled for silver with 554 points. Gaurav Rana scored 551 points to take the bronze.

In the team event, Arjun, Gaurav and Anmol Jain scored a total of 1,659 points to win the gold. Korea finished second with 1,640 points while China won the bronze.

However, shooters representing the Indian senior teams failed to reach the finals of their respective events at the championship.

F1 news now, and Lewis Hamilton pulled off one of the greatest victories of his career to notch up his fifth Italian Grand Prix win. Hamilton, the defending champion, finished 8.7 seconds ahead of Kimi Raikkonen at Monza in his 68th career victory. Raikkonen had started on pole position after driving the fastest lap in Formula One history. The Finn finished his best qualifying lap in 1:19.119 seconds, at an average speed of 263.587 kmph. The previous fastest lap was set by Juan Pablo Montoya back in 2004 at the same venue, when he averaged 262.242 kmph for a timing of 1:19.525.

Sebastian Vettel took second place in qualifying to make it a Ferrari front row, while Lewis Hamilton started in third place. Vettel finished the race in fourth place and is now 30 points behind Hamilton in the championship. Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate, Valtteri Bottas, finished third in the race. Vettel spun out on the first lap and re-joined in 18th place. The safety car came out, allowing Vettel to get a new wing on his car. By lap 34, the top three – Hamilton, Raikkonen and Bottas – were separated by just 0.7 seconds. Hamilton, who had managed his tyres better than Raikonnen, took first place and eventually finished 8.7 seconds clear of the Ferrari.

In cricket news, England defeated India by 60 runs in the fourth Test match at Southampton. Chasing 245 runs in their second innings on day four, India were bundled out for 184 by England’s bowlers.

At one point, India were fairly comfortably placed. They fought back from 22/3 to reach 122 for 3 in the 51st over. However, Moeen Ali picked up Virat Kohli’s wicket and triggered another Indian batting collapse. The final wicket fell in the 70th over with the score at 184.

Moeen Ali, who picked up 9 wickets in the match with his spin bowling and scored 40 crucial runs in the first innings, was declared player of the match.

India have never chased scores above 200 successfully outside the subcontinent in Test cricket. Kohli scored 58 off 130 balls and Ajinkya Rahane scored 51 runs in 159 deliveries. R Ashwin scored 25 runs. Opener Shikhar Dhawan scored 17 runs while KL Rahul notched up yet another score of zero. Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored a century in the first innings, fell after scoring five runs. Rishabh Pant failed to give Rahane any support, getting out after scoring 18 runs. India’s lower middle order imploded once again, in contrast to England’s lower middle order batsmen who scored important runs and proved difficult to dismiss for India’s bowlers.

England have won the test series 3-1. The fifth Test match will be played at The Oval on 7th September.

An update on boxing now, and the International Boxing Association, or AIBA, will introduce a right of protest against controversial judging "to ensure fair play" in order to prevent a repeat of the ugly scenes that marred the Asian Games.

On Saturday, two North Korean boxing coaches were asked to leave the Asian Games. They had refused to leave the boxing ring and had incited the crowd after a North Korean boxer lost the gold medal to a Chinese boxer in a split decision. Things took an ugly turn and police had to escort out the two coaches. The coaches also had their Asian Games credentials immediately removed, and will face disciplinary action.

AIBA executive director Tom Virgets said, “AIBA has a responsibility to ensure fair play and we're going to make sure that happens… We're going to have a protest committee in place because even in the best of times there will be (controversial) decisions, officials get tired, it's like any other sport that is subjective.”

Boxing is in a bit of a crisis since the Rio Olympics in 2016. A series of judging controversies at those games saw several officials sent home after allegations of bout-rigging. Following the Olympics, all 36 judges and officials were suspended. AIBA’s former president CK Wu of Taiwan was also removed.

In football news, Watford’s great start to the new season in the Premier League continues. They beat Tottenham 2-1 in a shock result. Troy Deeney and Craig Cathcart scored with a header each to give Javi Gracia's side their fourth straight win. This is the first time since 1988 that Watford have won their first four matches. This is also Watford’s first win over Tottenham since 1987. They are now level with Liverpool and Chelsea at 12 points from four games. Prior to this game, Watford had beaten Brighton, Burnley and Crystal Palace. Tottenham had beaten Manchester United 3-0 prior to facing Watford.

Meanwhile, Arsenal saw off a challenge from Cardiff City to win their league match 3-2. Shkodran Mustafi gave Arsenal an early lead but Victor Camarasa equalised for Cardiff City in first-half stoppage-time. In the second half, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave Arsenal the lead again, only to have Danny Ward equalize for Cardiff. A brilliant strike from Alexandre Lacazette eventually gave Arsenal a 3-2 win. Arsenal now have six points from four matches, having lost two games.

Manchester United are back to winning ways after Romelu Lukaku scored twice in the first half of their match against Burnley. It was an eventful match that saw England international Marcus Rashford sent off in the 70th minute for a head butt on Phil Bardsley. Manchester United, who had lost to Brighton and Tottenham, were under some pressure and this win will come as a relief to manager Jose Mourinho.