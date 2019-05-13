LISTEN: Full script of Episode 202 of Spodcast where we discuss Mumbai Indians and Manchester City's titles and more

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost.

Mumbai Indians won the IPL for the fourth time after defeating Chennai Super Kings on Sunday in Hyderabad. Lasith Malinga produced an incredible last over to defend nine runs as Mumbai Indians pulled off a one-run win over CSK in a pulsating final. Shane Watson was run out on the fourth ball of the final over, and soon Chennai required 2 runs off the very final delivery. Malinga sent down a slow yorker that trapped Shardul Thakur leg-before, handing Mumbai a thrilling one-run victory defending a total of 149.

Before that, Jasprit Bumrah kept Mumbai in the hunt with his tidy bowling, claiming the important wickets of Dwayne Bravo and Ambati Rayudu and bowling 13 dot balls. Young leg-spinner Rahul Chahar also piled on the pressure by bowling an equal number of dot balls. Shane Watson scored big for Chennai in a final once again, making 80 runs from 59 balls. Chennai's main man, MS Dhoni, was run out off a great throw from Ishan Kishan for just 2 runs, which put CSK on the back foot in their chase. Dwayne Bravo and Watson got CSK close to the Mumbai total but Malinga's brilliant final over saw Mumbai Indian lift the trophy for the fourth time in five final appearances.

Earlier, Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat first. Mumbai ended with a below-par total of 149/8 despite Kieron Pollard's unbeaten 41 off 25 balls. Mumbai began aggressively, dealing in sixes early as the in-form Quinton de Kock smashed three sixes out of the four hit in the first three overs. After a frugal first over, Deepak Chahar was taken for 20 runs in his second as the South African wicket-keeper went after his bowling on a good pitch. However, a promising start changed to a wobbly one as Mumbai found themselves 45/2 in the sixth over. Hardik Pandya made a quick 16 runs before falling while Kieron Pollard struggled to get enough strike in the death overs. He struck two fours off the final two balls to get Mumbai to 149/8. In the event, it was just about enough as CSK finished at 148/7.

In Premier League news, Manchester City retained the Premier League title in style on Sunday, holding their nerve to come from behind and thrash Brighton 4-1 and hold off a charging Liverpool after a nail biter of a campaign.

Pep Guardiola's team finished with 98 points - the second-highest total in Premier League history - as Liverpool beat Wolves 2-0 at Anfield to finish a single, agonising, point adrift.

City, who have 14 league wins, are the first side to retain the title since rivals Manchester United managed something similar in 2009. City are also on course for the first domestic treble in English football history. That said, it was a day of drama on England's south coast, in keeping with an astonishing season in which the lead switched hands time after time. Liverpool drew first blood on Sunday, with Sadio Mane striking in the 17th minute to put them at the top of the points table, and they seemed on course for their first English top-flight title since 1990, before the Premier League era even started. To make things more uncomfortable for City, Glenn Murray put Brighton in front from a corner in the 27th minute, drawing a huge roar at Anfield.

However, Guardiola's side drew level just 83 seconds later, as Sergio Aguero stayed onside and kept his cool to finish after a brilliant ball from David Silva. Ten minutes later, an unmarked Aymeric Laporte rose to head in Riyad Mahrez's corner to complete the turnaround for City.

Guardiola's continued dominated at the start of the second half and were rewarded when Mahrez smashed in a third City goal with 27 minutes to go. Ilkay Gundogan then blasted home a free kick to complete the rout.

After the win, Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany said, "Back to back... I think it was the hardest, most tough Premier League ever...Liverpool was exceptional. I don't meant to rub it in, it is what it is, they didn't deserve to lose...It makes me so much more happy that we played such a great team all season. We had our backs to the wall, we won at the Etihad and today we were able to stay in front."

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah said, "We only lost one (league) game all season. We gave everything. We got 97 points. We will fight next season for the title."

In Formula One, defending champion Lewis Hamilton beat Valtteri Bottas in the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday to replace his teammate as world championship leader while Mercedes' extended their record start to the season with a fifth 1-2 finish.

Hamilton seized the initiative at the start in Barcelona and led from lights to flag with a consummate demonstration of his speed and race-craft at the Circuit de Catalunya. It was his third win this year, the 76th of his career and his fourth in Spain following victories in 2014, 2017 and 2018. Hamilton was outpaced by Bottas in qualifying, but came home 4.074 seconds ahead of the Finn, who finished second. Max Verstappen of Red Bull came in third, ahead of four-time champion Sebastian Vettel and his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Following the win at Catalunya, Hamilton is back to the top of the standings with 112 points, including one for fastest lap, ahead of Bottas on 105. After his win, he praised the Mercedes crew, saying, "I have to put it down to this incredible team...This is history in the making to have five 1-2's. I am very proud of that! It's definitely been a bit of a hard first four races.

Naturally, we have a great car, but we don't always get along. I'm grateful in the race that we managed to settle our differences." Sunday's win was the 16th time Hamilton won a Grand Prix after leading every lap of the race. Bottas said, "I lost it there, at the start. The clutch was strange - bite and release, bite and release. I've never had that before."

South African pace bowler Kagiso Rabada is expected to be fully fit for his country's World Cup fixture against India in Southampton on 5 June, according to team doctor Mohammed Moosajee.

Rabada was pulled out of the IPL by Cricket South Africa as a precautionary measure for the World Cup after he complained of a stiff back. Even so, Rabada finished as the second highest wicket-taker in the just-concluded 2019 IPL with 25 wickets from 12 matches.

Moosajee was quoted as saying, "With KG (Rabada) we are extra cautious because of two reasons...He had a back issue that kept him out of the game for a protracted amount of time. Secondly there's his importance in the squad so we're managing his rehab and his return to play very carefully...The anticipated recovery period for KG's injury is two to three weeks and we are hopeful he'll make a full recovery to be part of the World Cup squad."

Moosajee is yet to put a comeback date for the injured pace duo of Dale Steyn and Lungi Ngidi, who are out with a shoulder and side strain respectively. He explained, "If they don't get fit in time, there are enough players on standby. The selectors have ensured they have enough options on the table but there are some players that have been earmarked as standby players."

