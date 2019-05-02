Listen: Full script of Episode 195 of Spodcast where we discuss CSK's victory over DC in IPL, Caster Semenya losing case against IAAF and more

CSK put in an all-round performance once again to utterly outplay Delhi Capitals and notch up win number nine for the season on Wednesday.

Suresh Raina scored a belligerent 59 runs off 37 balls to lay the foundation for a revival after a slow start. Trent Boult and left-arm spinner Jagdeesha Suchith bowled very precise lines to contain CSK’s batsmen, and gave away almost nothing in the initial overs.

When opener Shane Watson fell to Suchith’s bowling in the 4th over, CSK’s score was 4/1. Watson had faced 9 balls and scored no runs. Raina walked in and set about changing the scenario, scoring boundaries and moving the ball around. The first six of the innings was hit in the 13th over when Faf du Plessis dispatched a full delivery from Sherfane Rutherford over extra cover.

Du Plessis fell in the 14th over with the score on 87, making a slow 39 from 41 balls, and Raina fell in the 15th over after making a match-saving 59 from 37 balls. Dhoni was in vintage form last evening, smashing 44 runs off 22 balls, including three big sixes and four boundaries. Ravindra Jadeja added some much-needed runs towards the end, scoring 25 runs from 10 balls, including two sixes. Dhoni hit sixes off the last two balls to help CSK finish with 179/4. Suchith was the pick of Delhi’s bowlers, taking 2/28.

In reply, Delhi Capitals collapsed in a heap as Chennai dismissed them for 99. Prithvi Shaw’s sketchy form continued as he was dismissed in the very first over. Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan then counter punched, scoring aggressively to bring up Delhi’s 50 within the powerplay. Dhawan fell in the 6th over with the score on 52, and it was a procession of wickets after that. Iyer scored a handy 44 from 31 balls but the rest of DC’s batting fell apart. Imran Tahir was the wrecker-in-chief, taking 4/12 from, just 3.2 overs. Jadeja also bowled beautifully, taking 3 wickets and conceding just 9 runs in his 3 overs. Delhi Capitals were all out for 99 in 16.2 overs, their lowest total this season.

In a landmark development for cricket, former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara was named the president of Marylebone Cricket Club, or the MCC, yesterday. He will become the first non-British person to occupy the post once his tenure begins on 1 October, 2019.

Sangakkara's nomination was announced by the current President, Anthony Wreford, at the MCC Annual General Meeting at Lord's on Wednesday. The Sri Lankan legend is an active member of MCC's World Cricket committee since 2012, and also owns the Honorary Life Membership of the club.

Speaking after the announcement, the articulate Sangakkara told ESPNCricinfo, “It is a huge honour to be named the next President of MCC and it is a role that I am thoroughly looking forward to...For me, MCC is the greatest cricket club in the world, with its global reach and continued progress for cricket on and off the pitch. The year 2020 is going to be yet another significant one in cricket, especially at Lord's, and I am thrilled that I am going to be able to play a part in supporting its future as President of MCC.”

Sangakkara's one-year tenure will encompass two England Tests against West Indies and Pakistan, and the launch of The Hundred competition before coming to a close on 30 September 2020.

India's tour of the West Indies could start in the first week of August. Cricket West Indies has agreed to the BCCI's request of rescheduling the tour of the Caribbean by a couple of weeks.

As per the ICC's Future Tours Programme, India were scheduled to tour the West Indies after the World Cup for a full tour comprising two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is. The Indian team was tentatively scheduled to land in the Caribbean immediately after the World Cup final on 14 July. However, it appears the BCCI might have wanted India’s cricketers to enjoy a break before the tour, which CWI was happy to entertain.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the tour is likely to begin in the first week of August and run until 4 September. The final dates and venues will be finalised by CWI at a board meeting on 13 May. CWI also wanted a clear window for the Caribbean Premier League, which has now also been rescheduled, owing to the shift in the India tour itinerary. Originally, the seventh edition of the CPL was to be held from 21 August to 27 September. Now, as per the revised dates, the tournament will now be played between 4 September and 12 October.

In a setback for South African athlete Caster Semenya on Wednesday, she lost her court challenge against IAAF rules that forced female athletes to regulate their testosterone levels.

Semenya, a double Olympic champion, was fighting measures imposed by the International Association of Athletics Federations (or IAAF) that compel "hyperandrogenic" athletes — meaning those with differences of sexual development or DSD — to lower their testosterone levels if they wish to compete as women.

A three-judge panel at the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that even though the rules are "discriminatory...such discrimination is a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means of achieving the IAAF’s aim of preserving the integrity of female athletics in the Restricted Events." This is, in some part at least, in line with IAAF’s argument that the rules were essential to preserve a level playing field and ensure that all female athletes can see "a path to success". The governing body has stressed that DSD athletes with male levels of testosterone benefit from increased bone and muscle size in a manner similar to males who have gone through puberty. The matter has garnered attention from outside of sport as well, including a rare intrusion into the world of sport from the United Nations Human Rights Council, which adopted a resolution in March branding the IAAF rules "unnecessary, humiliating and harmful".

However, the panel of judges did express concern over the application of the "discriminatory" regulations. Although they rejected Semenya's appeal, the panel urged the IAAF to treat their DSD regulations as a "living document," which could be continually revised as they are applied and new information about their impact becomes clear.

Semenya tweeted after the ruling, “Sometimes it's better to react with no reaction.” She has 30 days to appeal, in a challenge that would be heard by the Swiss Federal Tribunal.

Football news now. FC Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas was hospitalized yesterday after suffering a heart attack during a training session at the club's training ground.

The club released a statement that said, “Iker Casillas suffered a heart attack during a training session on Wednesday morning, at the Porto training centre in Olival. The session was brought to a prompt end to attend to the Porto goalkeeper, who is now at the CUF Porto Hospital. Casillas is well, stable and with the heart problem having been resolved.”

Porto, who are currently second in the Portuguese league behind rivals Benfica, are scheduled to play Aves on Saturday.

Casillas captained Spain to the 2010 FIFA World Cup title as well as two European titles. With Real Madrid, Casillas won five LaLiga titles, three Champions League titles and won the Copa Del Rey twice. He moved from Madrid at the end of the 2014-15 season to Porto with a two-year deal. Porto won the league title in 2017-18 and reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League this season before losing to Liverpool.

Indian shooting ace Apurvi Chandela attained the world number 1 position in the women's 10m air rifle event on Wednesday while compatriot Anjum Moudgil was ranked second after consistent performances in recent years.

Chandela is among the five Indian shooters who have secured 2020 Olympics quotas for the country. She hot a world record score of 252.9 to win gold at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup in February. She won a gold at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games and a bronze in the last edition in Australia. Chandela had won another bronze medal in the 10m mixed rifle event at the 2018 Asian Games. After achieving the top rank, the 26-year-old tweeted, “World Number 1 Touched a milestone in my shooting career today.”

Anjum Moudgil attained the world number two rank in 10m Air Rifle after her mixed team gold at the ISSF World Cup in Beijing. Another Indian shooter, Manu Bhaker, is the world number 10 in 25m pistol women’s category.

In the men’s rankings, Divyansh Singh Panwar's World Cup exploits in Beijing helped him reach number four in world rankings for 10m air rifle. Divyansh won two gold medals in Beijing, in the 10m air rifle event and the 10m air rifle mixed team category. He too has secured his quota at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Abhishek Verma, who won a gold in Beijing, has reached world number three in 10m Air Pistol category. Teen sensation Saurabh Chaudhary is not too far away at world number 6.

