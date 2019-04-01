Listen: Full script of Episode 174 of Spodcast where we discuss RCB's capitulation against SRH, Liverpool's dramatic win over Tottenham Hotspur and more

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost.

In IPL news, it was another thrashing for Royal Challengers Bangalore as the Sunrisers Hyderabad absolutely dominated match number 11 of the season. RCB lost by a massive 118 runs as SRH openers Jonny Bairstow and David Warner took apart their bowling, notching up centuries in the process.

Bairstow smashed 114 runs from just 56 balls while Warner carried his bat for a 55-ball 100 in a record 185-run first-wicket partnership to post a mammoth 231/2 after being put into bat. Bairstow punished RCB with 12 fours and seven sixes while Warner hit five fours and five sixes. Bairstow and Warner became the first pair in IPL history to post three consecutive hundred-run stands.

RCB’s reply was a disappointingly familiar capitulation. After the two losses they suffered in their previous matches, RCB desperately needed a rollicking start to harbour any hopes of a win. But their chase never got going as they kept losing wickets regularly to be bundled out for 113 in 19.5 overs. Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi did the early damage as he picked up three quick wickets – two of which came in his second over – as Bangalore slumped to 22/3 by the end of the fourth over. Nabi removed Parthiv Patel, Shimron Hetmyer and AB de Villiers to leave RCB’s batting in shambles. Virat Kohli, who has had a less than impressive IPL so far, was dismissed by Sandeep Sharma in the first delivery of the seventh over. Colin de Grandhomme, who made 37, and 16-year-old Prayas Ray Barman, the youngest player to make his IPL debut, did enough to save RCB the blushes as they dragged the score past 100. Nabi took 4/11 while Sharma took 3/19. Bairstow was declared Player of The Match for his stunning century.

In the second IPL match of Sunday night, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's well-calculated half-century in challenging conditions turned out to be a game-changer as Chennai Super Kings won their third match of the season, defeating Rajasthan Royals by eight runs in a thrilling finish.

The Royals opted to bowl first, and their pace trio of Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, and Ben Stokes kept the CSK batsmen on a tight leash in the powerplay. They conceded just 29 runs and got rid of three top-order batsmen. Then, spinners Shreyas Gopal and Krishnappa Gowtham maintained the pressure with tight line and length, allowing Dhoni and Suresh Raina to score only singles. The bowling was disciplined throughout but Jaydev Unadkat conceded 28 runs in the final over. Ravindra Jadeja lofted the paceman for a maximum, and Dhoni then smashed three sixes in the same over to take CSK to 175/5. He finished with an unbeaten 75 runs off 46 balls.

Rajasthan had a similar start to their chase as they struggled in the powerplay overs and lost their top three batsmen. Steve Smith and Rahul Tripathi steadied the innings with their 61-run partnership for the fourth wicket but spinner Imran Tahir sent them back in an excellent spell to make it difficult for the visitors. Steve Smith, who is making a comeback to top flight cricket, has looked under-par in all three IPL matches so far.

Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer then went about the chase calmly, bringing the Royals close to the target. With just 12 runs required from the final over, Stokes gave an easy catch to Raina. Dwayne Bravo bowled yorkers outside the off stump and slow bouncers to ensure Rajasthan scored only four runs in the last over, handing CSK a thrilling eight-run victory.

In Premier League news, Liverpool climbed back to the top of the Premier League rankings in pretty dramatic fashion as Toby Alderweireld's last minute own-goal helped them beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's side is now two points ahead of Manchester City, but City still have a game in hand.

Liverpool got off to a great start when Roberto Firmino headed a delightful Andy Robertson cross into the Spurs’ goal just 16 minutes into the match. But Liverpool caused their own problems by gifting away possession inside their own half and Dele Alli pounced on a slack pass by his England teammate Jordan Henderson to power a volley that dipped just over the bar with Spurs' best effort of the first half.

Tottenham equalised in the 70th minute as Harry Kane's quick thinking and excellent long-range pass picked out Kieran Trippier, who fed Christian Eriksen and his scuffed shot fell perfectly for Lucas Moura to slam home the goal.

With that goal, Liverpool's hopes of ending a 29-year wait to win the title looked set to be dealt a massive blow. But Tottenham had a moment of embarrassment that handed Liverpool a reprieve. There was delirium in front of the Kop end as Hugo Lloris should have handled Mohamed Salah's header, but parried the ball into Toby Alderweireld instead and ricocheted over the line for an own goal, breathing fresh life into Liverpool's title challenge.

Badminton news from the India Open now. Star Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth lost to Danish player Viktor Axelsen in straight games in the singles final of the tournament. Axelsen, ranked fourth in the world, pulled off his shirt in celebration after beating Srikanth 21-7, 22-20 in 36 minutes to win his second India Open crown at Delhi's Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

Axelsen started the match with a bang, taking the first game easily but Srikanth, who was playing his first final of a BWF World Tour event in 17 months, came back in the second game to match the Dane with some good returns as he led 20-18.

Axelsen saved the two game points to win the match and cap off an excellent month after being runners-up at the All England championship in Birmingham. He had lost that final to world number one Kento Momota of Japan.

In the women's final, Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon defeated He Bingjiao of China 21-15, 21-14 to claim her third Indian title of the BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament. Ratchanok, who was seeded fourth, registered her first win in five singles meetings against Bingjiao, who is ranked seventh in the world. She bounced back after losing the first game to upstage Bingjiao who had taken down defending champion Zhang Beiwen in the quarterfinals.

In Formula One, defending champion Lewis Hamilton took advantage of Ferrari new boy Charles Leclerc’s wretched misfortune on Sunday as he claimed a dramatic victory for Mercedes in the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The five-time champion, who looked set for a second place finish behind the 21-year-old Monegasque, gained the lead with 10 laps remaining when Formula One's new star, who claimed a record-breaking pole position for Ferrari on Saturday, was hit by engine problems.

Leclerc, who had a massive 10-second lead, was forced to slow down as the turbo failed. Hamilton closed the gap quickly to claim his first win of the season. It was Hamilton’s third win at the Bahrain International Circuit, and the 74th of his career. He said on the team radio, “That was extremely unfortunate for Charles, he drove a great race. We've got work to do to keep these guys off our tails. It must be devastating for Charles.”

Leclerc eventually came home third as the race finished behind a Safety Car, following the spectacular late exit of both Renaults at Turn Two, ahead of Max Verstappen of Red Bull. He became the first driver from Monaco to take an F1 podium since Louis Chiron in the 1950 Monaco Grand Prix. Hamilton complimented him, saying, “You drove brilliantly, really great, this weekend — you have a long future ahead.”

Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel finished fifth in the second Ferrari, after a late spin had damaged his front wing during a duel with Hamilton.

