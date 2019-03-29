Listen: Full script of Episode 173 of Spodcast where we discuss Mi's win over RCB in IPL, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment as full-time Man United boss and more

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost.

Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by six runs on Thursday in a match where Jasprit Bumrah’s brilliant bowling was the difference between the two sides.

Put in to bat, Mumbai’s batting had a brisk start, scoring 52 runs in the Powerplay. Skipper Rohit Sharma top scored with 48 runs from 33 balls but RCB’s bowlers pulled things back to slow down the scoring, even causing a minor collapse in the Mumbai middle-order. It took a cameo from Hardik Pandya, who muscled two sixes and sent one out of the stadium, to help Mumbai Indians recover from the middle-order collapse and post a competitive 187/8. Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers, taking 4/38.

RCB’s chase got off to a great start despite losing Moeen Ali early, as they scored 60 runs in the Powerplay. Virat Kohli signalled his intentions at the beginning itself, hitting Bumrah for three consecutive boundaries in one over. Hardik Pandya was slashed through the point and cover driven for successive boundaries. AB De Villiers was dropped by Yuvraj Singh in the slips on zero. The South African then got his act together and dispatched spinner Mayank Markande into the stands, then hit his second six off Lasith Malinga’s bowling. However, a short delivery from Bumrah got rid of Kohli, which slowed down the chase. De Villiers kept RCB in sight of their target with some spectacular boundaries and sixes but Bumrah almost ground Bangalore’s chase to a halt in the 17th over as he conceded just one run.

Then, an umpiring howler off the last delivery cost RCB dearly. Needing six to take the game into a Super Over, Lasith Malinga's final delivery to Shivam Dube was a no-ball that was missed by the on-field umpires. Both umpires, C Nandan and ICC Elite Panel's S Ravi, bungled completely leaving Virat Kohli fuming. De Villiers finished 70 not out from 41 balls as RCB managed only 181/5, falling short of their target by seven runs.

Jasprit Bumrah was declared Player of The Match for his match winning bowling spell.

In badminton news from the India Open, Indian badminton stars PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth, both former champions of the tournament, advanced to the quarter-finals on Thursday but the limelight belonged to HS Prannoy who won a thrilling

match against Jan Jorgensen of Denmark despite not being 100% fit.

Still recovering from a stomach problem, which led to a nagging gastro-oesophageal reflux, and breathing issue that spoilt his last season, Prannoy overcame stiff resistance from former World No 2 Jorgensen to win 21-19, 20-22, 21-17. He has qualified for a quarterfinal match after eight months. Speaking after the hard fought win, Prannoy said, “It was a tough match. Jan was playing really well, the conditions were difficult. Jan's game is very tricky, he is very confident on certain strokes, and he is experienced. I could trust myself, and a lot of credit goes to coaches. The quality of the match was not that great, not many long rallies. There were short rallies. I played on a positive note. I stepped up in the second game and took a good lead in the third.”

Sindhu, the 2017 title winner, thrashed Hong Kong's Deng Joy Xuan 21-11, 21-13 in the women's singles event while Srikanth had a fairly straightforward 21-11, 21-16 win over China's Lu Guangzu in the men's singles competition.

Srikanth will face off against fellow Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth in the next round, a contest that harks back to their 2017 Singapore Open final. Praneeth, who reached the final of the Swiss Open earlier this month, had a come-from-behind win over fifth-seeded Sameer Verma. Speaking about his 18-21, 21-16, 21-15 win, Praneeth said, “It is obviously tough. We know each other's weaknesses and strengths, so with nobody outside the court to tell you something about strategies, you have to think on your own.” Another Indian player, Parupalli Kashyap, also advanced to the quarterfinals of the World Tour Super 500 event following a 21-11, 21-13 win over Thailand's Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk.

Sindhu will face Denmark's eighth seed Mia Blichfeldt, who had won the Barcelona Spain Masters, in her next match.

Indian shooters won a gold medal and two silver medals on Thursday to remain on top of the standings in the 12th Asian Airgun Championships in Taiwan.

Ravi Kumar and Elavenil Valarivan won a silver in the senior 10m air rifle mixed team event while India made it a 1-2 in the corresponding junior event. Ravi and Elavenil topped the qualification rounds with a score of 837.1. They scored 498.4 in the five-team final and were beaten by the Korean pair of Park Sunmin and Shin Minki who scored 499.6 points. Deepak Kumar and Apurvi Chandela finished fourth in the same event.

Two Indian teams made it to the final round of the junior 10m air rifle mixed team event. Mehuli Ghosh and Keval Prajapati topped the qualification round with 838.5 points while Shreya Agrawal and Yash Vardhan qualified second with 831.2 points. Mehuli and Keval led throughout the final and opened up a gap of 1.6 points over Shreya and Yash going into the final six shots. However, Shreya and Yash overturned the deficit, finishing with 497.3 to Mehuli and Keval's 496.9, winning by a mere 0.4 points.

With five medals in the kitty, India are on top of the standings and will be looking forward to day three of the championships today.

In Premier League news, as expected, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed on Thursday as Manchester United's full-time manager on a three-year contract, according to the club’s website. The former United forward had been in temporary charge since replacing Jose Mourinho, who was sacked in December.

United have won 14 out of 19 games under Solskjaer, losing just once in the Premier League. During this phase, United have achieved some significant results including away wins at Arsenal and Chelsea in the FA Cup. The highlight of his limited time as coach came in Paris where United successfully overturned a 2-0 deficit to knock Paris-Saint German out of the Champions League and booked a quarterfinal berth. United have also amassed more points than any other Premier League side since Solskjaer took over, even ahead of high-flying Liverpool and Manchester City.

Solskjaer said, “From the first day I arrived, I felt at home at this special club. It was an honour to be a Manchester United player, and then to start my coaching career here. The last few months have been a fantastic experience and I want to thank all of the coaches, players and staff for the work we’ve done so far. This is the job that I always dreamed of doing and I’m beyond excited to have the chance to lead the club long-term and hopefully deliver the continued success that our amazing fans deserve.”

Ed Woodward, Manchester United's executive vice-chairman, said, “More than just performances and results, Ole brings a wealth of experience, both as a player and as a coach, coupled with a desire to give young players their chance and a deep understanding of the culture of the club. This all means that he is the right person to take Manchester United forward.”

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.