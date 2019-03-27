Listen: Full script of Episode 171 of Spodcast where we discuss Chennai Super Kings' easy win in IPL, India beating Malaysia in Sultan Azlan Shah and more

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost.

Chennai Super Kings are on a roll in the 12th edition of the IPL. They easily defeated Delhi Capitals on Tuesday as Shane Watson and Dwayne Bravo took centrestage.

Chasing a sub-par score of 148 for a win, Chennai won by six wickets as Watson and Suresh Raina made batting look easy on a lifeless track. Watson scored 44 runs from 26 balls, including three sixes while Raina made 30 from just 16 balls. Captain MS Dhoni played a very sedate innings, scoring 32 runs from 35 balls but CSK were always in control of the chase despite many balls being wasted by Dhoni at the back end of the innings. Delhi’s bowling was uninspiring and erratic on Tuesday, and posed no challenge to CSK’s powerful batting line-up.

Earlier, the lethargic Delhi Capitals batting failed to seize the initiative, and looked like a pale shadow of the team that defeated Mumbai Indians. Other than Shikhar Dhawan, who scored a scratchy 51 runs from 47 balls, none of the Delhi batsmen applied themselves. As a result, they managed only 147 in their 20 overs. Dwayne Bravo took three wickets, including two wickets in his second over to kill any momentum that Delhi Capitals may have hoped to build.

Shane Watson was declared the Player of The Match.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s run out of Jos Buttler in the IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals had generated a fair amount of controversy. That episode of 'Mankading' had the cricketing community divided into various factions.

Yesterday, the venerable Marylebone Cricket Club weighed in on the issue. The MCC, in its release, said Ashwin was correct in dismissing Buttler, who left his crease before the ball was released by the bowler. Its statement said, “To clarify, it has never been in the Laws that a warning should be given to the non-striker and nor is it against the Spirit of Cricket to run out a non-striker who is seeking to gain an advantage by leaving his/her ground early.”

Another important thing that MCC mentioned in the release is that batsmen at the non-striker's end should remain in their ground until it is fair for them to leave, knowing that TV replays can deem them in or out even by millimetres.

The MCC added that the third umpire was correct in declaring Buttler out as the rule suggests, “If the non-striker is out of his/her ground from the moment the ball comes into play to the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the bowler is permitted to attempt to run him/her out. Whether the attempt is successful or not, the ball shall not count as one in the over.” As per the ICC's interpretation, the expected moment of release is when the arm reaches its highest point. The statement said, “The TV umpire had to make a decision and, under the Law...it was understandable how he opted to give Buttler out.”

Badminton news now, from the India Open. Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy notched up a stunning straight-game win over World No 18 Li Wenmei and Zheng Yu to make it to the second round of women's doubles at the $350,000 India Open on Tuesday.

The Indian pair, who are ranked 23 in the world and had finished runners-up at the Syed Modi International World Tour Super 300 tournament, stunned Li and Zheng 22-20 21-19 in the opening round. Ashwini said after the match, “We got really good training last week. We had stretched top players but couldn't convert it to a win, so it gives us a lot of confidence to be able to do that.”

The men’s doubles team had no such luck. Arjun MR and Shlok Ramachandran suffered a 16-21, 18-21 loss to the Chinese pair of Huang Kaixiang and Wang Zekang and crashed out of the World Tour Super 500 tournament.

2017 champion PV Sindhu will start her campaign at the India Open on Wednesday against compatriot Mugdha Agrey, while 2015 winner Kidambi Srikanth will face the tricky Wong Wing Ki Vincent in the opening round. Fifth seed Sameer Verma will square off against Rasmus Gemke of Denmark in his first-round match.

Hockey news from the Sultan Azlan Shah tournament now. India scored four times after a goalless first quarter to defeat hosts Malaysia 4-2 on Tuesday. That win took India to the second spot in the points table.

The match saw Malaysia start aggressively. Five minutes into the game, Malaysia won their first penalty corner but Krishan B Pathak, guarding India's post, saved it brilliantly.

Sumit got the right deflection, which helped India take the all-important 1-0 lead in the 17th minute. However, Malaysia scored the equaliser in the 21st minute. Six minutes later, Sumit Kumar Jr put the ball past Malaysia goalkeeper Hairi Rahman to make it 2-1. The third quarter was intense with both teams rallying on counter attacks. In the 37th minute, Varun Kumar scored on a re-take with a powerful flick, keeping the ball low to the left to make it 3-1.

Malaysia made it 3-2 in the 57th minute thanks to a field goal through Firhan Ashari who did well to beat Sreejesh at the post. However, just a minute later, a brilliant circle entry and assist by Sumit Kumar Jr helped Mandeep Singh score India's fourth goal.

India’s next match is against Canada on Wednesday.

Football news now and racism is back in the headlines after the England v Montenegro match.

Gareth Southgate has called for education to stamp out racism in football as European governing body UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Montenegro following abuse aimed at black England players during his side's 5-1 Euro 2020 qualifier win in Podgorica.

Matters turned ugly during the match on Monday. Raheem Sterling celebrated the fifth goal by cupping his ears towards the home fans as a sign of defiance, while Callum Hudson-Odoi said he and Danny Rose heard monkey noises aimed at them. Sterling later tweeted a picture of his goal celebration, saying, “Best way to silence the haters (and yeah I mean racists).”

Southgate said the racist chanting had marred the win, which leaves England in charge of Group A following two big wins.

The upset England coach said, “Sanctions are worthless if there is nothing alongside that to help educate people. My kids don't think for one minute about where people are born, what language they speak, what colour they are. There's an innocence about young people that is only influenced by older people. So we have to make sure that the education is right for everybody.” He added, “In our country, (it's) the same. I've said this before, I'm not sitting here just criticising what's happened tonight because in our country we have the same issue. We're not free of it.”

Meanwhile, UEFA announced on Tuesday that disciplinary proceedings had been opened, with charges against Montenegro including racist behaviour and crowd disturbances. The case will be dealt with on 16 May. A Football Association spokesman also said, “This is unacceptable at any level of the game and we welcome UEFA's decision today to take disciplinary action. Our immediate focus is on supporting UEFA with their investigation and the players and staff involved.”

UEFA rules state that if supporters engage in racist behaviour, "the member association or club responsible is punished with a minimum of a partial stadium closure". Article 14 also states that additional sanctions can be imposed depending on the situation, while "disciplinary measures may be combined with specific directives aimed at tackling such conduct". Football Against Racism in Europe praised the England players for their reaction in a match it said it had designated "high risk" prior to it taking place, and called for heavy sanctions. It said, “We commend the reaction of the England players involved. No human being should have to face abuse and vilification for their race or identity, something that many Montenegrins will understand from the divisive and bloody recent history of the Balkans.”

British Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton tweeted, “Congrats to...England on their 5-1 win against Montenegro last night, you're doing us all proud. What you faced with the chants was despicable. Completely unacceptable, no room for this behaviour in any sport...”

