LISTEN: Full script of Episode 167 of Spodcast where we discuss CSK’s Lungi Ngidi being ruled out of IPL 2019, India entering SAFF Women’s Championship final and more

The BCCI said on Wednesday that India coach Ravi Shastri's contract would not be automatically renewed after the World Cup.

Shastri remains the favourite to continue as the Indian cricket team's head coach after the World Cup, but the BCCI will be forced to restart the process, as his contract does not contain an extension or renewal clause. Unlike most big football or NBA clubs, who include renewal or extension clauses for their coaches, the BCCI, from Anil Kumble's time as chief coach, did not have that particular clause as a part of the coach’s contract.

A senior BCCI official told PTI, “From Anil Kumble's time, the service contract of the coaches and support staff doesn't have an extension or renewal clause. Therefore, even if India win the World Cup under Shastri's coaching, he will have to come through the fresh recruitment process even though he will be a direct entry into the shortlisted panel as current coach.”

He added that the board needs to follow the due process of putting up an advertisement on its website for filling up the various positions of support staff in the senior India line-up. He said, “Shastri, Sanjay Bangar, (the batting coach), Bharat Arun (the bowling coach) and R Sridhar (the fielding coach) ― their contracts will end with India's last match in the World Cup. With only 14 days left for the inaugural World Test Championship matches against the West Indies, we need to complete the process in due time. But everything will happen after the World Cup.”

The official also indicated that there is very little chance of Shastri being replaced if India qualify for the semi-final. In Shastri’s tenure, India have beaten Australia in a Test series Down Under for the first time in 71 years and also won ODI series in South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

Defending IPL champions Chennai Super Kings suffered a blow ahead of the season opener as South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi was ruled out of the tournament due to a side strain. Ngidi picked up the injury during the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

South Africa team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee was quoted on the ICC website as saying, “Lungi felt discomfort while bowling during the last ODI against Sri Lanka at Newlands and immediately stopped bowling. Further scans revealed a Grade II muscle strain which will need up to four weeks of rest followed by a rehab programme leading up to the World Cup.”

Ngidi played for CSK in last year's IPL and was slated to join the team this time around as well. CSK will play the opening match of IPL-12 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at home on 23 March.

Four-time defending champions India stormed into the final of the SAFF Women's Football Championship with a thumping 4-0 win over Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Dalima Chhibber scored the first goal for India, which was followed by a brace from Indumathi Kathiresan and an injury-time strike by Manisha as India took their tally to 15 goals in three matches.

Bangladesh began aggressively, pressing the Indian defenders with rigorous pace. However, India’s centre-back duo of Ashalata and Sweety Devi denied the opposition forwards any sniff at a goal. India finally found their foothold in the 18th minute when Sanju curled in an excellent delivery from the left that fell to Dalima inside the box. Dalima made no mistake as she placed the ball into the back of the net. India scored their second goal in the 23rd minute and the third goal in the 37th minute. In the dying minutes of the game, Manisha pounced on a loose ball inside the box, rounded the keeper and scored her first goal of the tournament to make it 4-0 for India.

India will face off against Nepal in the final on Friday.

Some news from domestic football now. Six I-League clubs, including newly crowned champions Chennai City FC, expressed their willingness to compete in the Super Cup if the national federation addresses their concerns about the impending restructuring of domestic football leagues. Several clubs are worried that the I-League may be relegated to the second tier in the domestic restructuring this coming season on the direction of the Asian Football Confederation.

The AIFF, through General Secretary Kushal Das, sought confirmation from six I-League clubs — East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, Neroca, Churchill Brothers, Real Kashmir FC and Chennai City FC — on whether they will take part in the Super Cup main tournament which begins on 29 March in Bhubaneswar. These six clubs were directly seeded into the Round of 16 stage of the Super Cup.

Three of these and three other I-League clubs — Minerva Punjab, Aizawl FC and Gokulam Kerala — responded in a letter, asking AIFF to hear out their concerns first. East Bengal, Neroca and Real Kashmir did not sign the letter. Some of them, including former champions Minerva Punjab and Aizawl FC as well as Gokulam Kerala, did not turn up in the qualifying round of the Super Cup in Bhubaneswar.

The clubs said in a letter to Das, “While we are keen to participate in the Super Cup, a discussion about the future of the I-League is equally important. We look forward to your confirmation to our meeting, which will help us confirm our participation. We request for a confirmed time with the president of our federation for a discussion on a subject which is central to the existence of the I-League and member clubs.”

The letter also called for the creation of a 20-team unified league comprising clubs from the I-League, Indian Super League and I-League second division. The I-League clubs also offered a financial model of the proposed unified league for which each team will pay Rs two crore participation fee to AIFF/FSDL and no other franchisee/participation fee. They predicted a total sponsorship revenue of Rs 325 crore.

