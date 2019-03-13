LISTEN: Full script of Episode 161 of Spodcast where we discuss FC Goa's entry into the ISL final, Afghanistan's tour of Zimbabwe getting cancelled and more

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost.

We’re now at the final stage of the 2018-19 season of the Indian Super League. FC Goa set up a title clash against Bengaluru FC despite losing to a determined Mumbai City on Tuesday.

Mumbai City eked out a narrow 1-0 win but that was not enough — they were knocked out by FC Goa 5-2 on aggregate in the semi-final played in Fatorda on Tuesday night. Mumbai broke through early as Rafael Bastos scored the only goal of the match in just the sixth minute. But that was it. After that goal, the visitors struggled to take advantage or score more goals. A resolute Goa fended off all attempts by Mumbai City to ensure a place in the final. Goa even took control of the game and passed the ball in and around the Mumbai box in search of an equaliser.

FC Goa will square off against Bengaluru FC for the coveted ISL trophy at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday.

Shane Warne said on Tuesday that MS Dhoni is a 'must-have' player who will prove crucial to India's chances at the ICC World Cup. Warne also described Indian captain Virat Kohli as “a terrific leader.”

The Australian legend emphasised the need for experienced players when the going gets tough. He said, “When things are tough, you need experienced guys in your side like MS Dhoni. For me, MS Dhoni is a great player and a must-have player in your side.”

The outspoken Warne also added that “anyone criticising MS Dhoni has absolutely no idea what they are talking about.” He also expressed contradictory views on the exclusion of Rishabh Pant, saying he still thinks there is room for Pant.

When asked about his World Cup favourites, the former Australian bowler said, “I think India and England must go in the favourites because of the cricket they have played over the last six to 12 months, but I think Australia are starting to develop that belief where they can win from anywhere again.”

Zimbabwe Cricket announced on Tuesday that Afghanistan's proposed limited-over series in Zimbabwe slated for April has been cancelled after unresolved issues pertaining to broadcasting between the two boards.

The five-match ODI series was a part of Afghanistan's preparation for the ICC World Cup to be held at the end of May in England and Wales.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board had agreed to share the broadcasting costs with Zimbabwe Cricket. However, Afghanistan wanted the matches to be televised while Zimbabwe Cricket wanted to cut costs and offer a live streaming option. Zimbabwe Cricket’s statement said, “Although the two boards had agreed to share the tour expenses, the prohibitive costs of broadcasting the matches live on television — which the ACB was insisting on — unfortunately derailed the proposed series.”

Afghanistan recently hosted Ireland for a five-match ODI series in Dehradun that ended in a 2-2 draw. They are due to play a one-off Test starting 15 March.

The unruly behavior by spectators at the AFC Asian Cup football tournament has caused some embarrassment for host nation UAE.

The tournament hosts were punished by the Asian Football Confederation's disciplinary and ethics committee in light of home fans’ abusive behavior during UAE’s 4-0 loss to Qatar in the semi-final in Abu Dhabi. Plastic water bottles and footwear — a traditional insult — were hurled at the Qataris, the eventual Asian Cup champions by UAE supporters. Following the disgraceful behavior of spectators, United Arab Emirates were fined $150,000 and ordered to play a match behind closed doors. That means UAE will have to play their next home qualifier for the 2023 Asian Cup "without spectators" in an empty stadium.

The Asian Cup was held in the midst of a transport and diplomatic blockade of Qatar by several countries, including UAE, who accuse it of supporting terrorism. Qatar denies the charges entirely. As a result Qataris are generally barred from UAE. That meant Qatari footballers were largely devoid of fan support as they romped to their first Asian crown. Qatar will host the football World Cup in 2022.

