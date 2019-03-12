LISTEN: Full script of Episode 160 of Spodcast where we discuss Zinedine Zidane returning as Real Madrid boss and more

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost.

We begin with an ISL update. Bengaluru FC sealed their place in the final of the Indian Super League for the second successive year with a 3-0 home win against NorthEast United FC in the second leg of the play-off on Monday.

Though Bengaluru were dominant at the start, they were made to work hard by a resilient NorthEast United who threatened to take the lead. Federico Gallego nicked the ball off Dimas Delgado’s feet and charged at the Bengaluru defence. The Uruguayan fed Juan Mascia into the box who, with just Gurpreet Singh to beat, shot straight at the goalkeeper from a narrow angle.

NorthEast nearly scored again right before the break as Mascia’s thunderous strike from outside the box swerved towards goal but Gurpreet kept his eyes on the ball to make a good save.

Bengaluru finally scored in the 72nd-minute. Harmanjot Khabra found Xisco on the right flank. The Spaniard passed to Udanta who whipped a brilliant cross into the box for Miku who guided the ball into the net with a faint left-footed finish. Late strikes from Dimas Delgado in the 87th minute and Sunil Chhetri in the 92nd minute sealed the match as Bengaluru overturned the 2-1 defeat in the first leg.

The aggregate score read 4-2 in favour of Bengaluru FC who now hope to win their first ever ISL title on Sunday.

In a surprising move, Zinedine Zidane will return as coach of Real Madrid after the club decided on Monday to sack Santiago Solari.

Spanish media are reporting that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez met with the board and resolved to dismiss Solari, with Zidane set to come back as his replacement nine months after he resigned. Zidane could take training starting today and might even be in charge for Madrid's La Liga game at home to Celta Vigo on Saturday. His immediate priority will be to secure Madrid's place in the top four after the club suffered a turbulent fortnight — they lost twice to Barcelona and were knocked out by Ajax in the Champions League.

Zidane, of course, won that tournament in each of his three seasons when he was in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu, as well as La Liga in 2016-17. He also developed strong relationships with most of the team’s players.

Gareth Bale was one of the few that did not see eye-to-eye with the Frenchman, and Bale's future will become even more uncertain in case Zidane's appointment is confirmed. Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos said on Monday that he accepts blame for the club's "deeply disappointing" season but insisted that players have no say on the coaching situation. He posted on social media, “It’s a decision that’s not ours to make and in which we never interfere. We have enormous respect for the position and we always support the Real Madrid coach. These reflections are, without doubt, the result of a deeply disappointing season but if success didn’t stop us, we're not going to let defeat stop us. It's our obligation to carry on, to work and to evolve.”

The International Cricket Council said yesterday that India was granted permission to wear camouflage military caps in the third ODI against Australia as a tribute to the country's armed forces, a gesture that drew strong criticism from Pakistan.

In the third ODI played in Ranchi on 8 March, the Indian team replaced their usual blue caps with military caps as a mark of respect to the CRPF personnel who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack and donated their match fees to the National Defence Fund.

The Pakistan Cricket Board then sent a strongly worded letter to the ICC, calling for action against India for wearing the caps. PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said on Sunday, “They took permission from ICC for some other purpose and used it to do something else, which is not acceptable.”

The ICC’s General Manager Strategic Communications, Claire Furlong, clarified in a statement, “The BCCI sought permission from the ICC to wear the caps as part of a fundraising drive and in memory of fallen soldiers who have died, which was granted.”

Last month, the BCCI had asked the ICC to "sever ties with countries from which terrorism emanates" following the Pulwama attack. The responsibility for that attack was claimed by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The Delhi & Districts Cricket Association has drop an event to celebrate India captain Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir as a mark of respect for the victims of the Pulwama terror attack.

The DDCA had decided to felicitate the three 'Delhi legends' before the start of the final ODI between India and Australia on Wednesday. However, DDCA decided to shelve the event after the BCCI decided to not only call off the IPL opening ceremony but also donate entire budget of the event for the welfare of the families of the martyrs.

DDCA President Rajat Sharma said, “We had plans of felicitating Sehwag, Gambhir and Kohli but we decided against it since BCCI is also not having an opening ceremony of the IPL. We have also decided to donate Rs 10 lakh to Delhi Police's Martyrs Fund. As of now, 90 percent of the tickets that was put on public sale has been sold out.”

The DDCA is now giving VIP passes to all former international cricketers from the state. Sharma said, “All ex-players from Delhi, who have represented India deserve respect. This is the least we can do for them when an international match is being held.”

