LISTEN: Full script of Episode 159 of Spodcast where we discuss Australia's incredible run chase, Arsenal's win over Manchester United and more

We begin with cricket. Australia chased down a near-impossible target of 359 against India on Sunday in Mohali to level the five-match ODI series.

Peter Handscomb made a fantastic century, scoring 117 off 105 balls while Usman Khawaja scored 91 to give Australia a very good chance of reaching their target. Newcomer Ashton Turner bludgeoned 84 off 43 balls to take Australia home with four wickets and more than two overs to spare.

Sunday’s 359 was the highest-ever total that India had failed to defend in its ODI history. After India’s bowlers claimed two early wickets to reduce Australia to 12/2 in the fourth over, Handscomb and Khawaja rescued the innings with a 192-run third-wicket stand. Both batsmen played India’s spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav with ease on a pitch that was tailor-made for a run fest. They scored 64 runs off Chahal, 80 runs off Yadav and 73 runs off Vijay Shankar to ensure Australia were never out of the chase. Once Handscomb was dismissed, India looked like they might be able to claw back into the game, but Player of The Match Turner destroyed any such hopes. Turner, a designated finisher for the Big Bash League side Perth Scorchers, took plenty of runs off the world's best death bowler Jasprit Bumrah, even employing the ramp shot with success. He then clobbered Bhuvneshwar Kumar over the boundary in an assault that took the fight out of the Indian side. India did not help their own cause, thanks to extremely poor fielding — Kedar Jadhav and Shikhar Dhawan dropped sitters while Rishabh Pant missed a fairly straightforward stumping chance. The audience at the stadium was so miffed with Pant’s sloppiness that they chanted MS Dhoni’s name!

Earlier, batting first, India’s opening batsmen took apart the Australian bowling with ease. Shikhar Dhawan made a much-needed return to form, scoring a brisk century on a hot day in Chandigarh. His 143 off 115 balls included 18 boundaries and three sixes. He shared a great 193-run opening partnership with Rohit Sharma, who made 95 from 92 balls before getting out to a reckless pull shot on the verge of a century. When Dhawan departed in the 38th over, India were at 254/4 and looked set for a massive total in the vicinity of 400. However, the rest of the batsmen failed to capitalise on the start given to them and India made 104 runs in the remaining 12 overs. Pat Cummins finished with 5/70 as India had an underwhelming finish to their innings, wrapping up at 358/9.

The series is now level at 2-2, and the final match in Delhi on 13 March looks to be another thriller. With their bowlers being taken to the cleaners and a shocking display of fielding, in addition to yet another middle-order disappointment, India have to be in top form if they are going to beat a resurgent Australia to win the ODI series.

Premier League updates now. Arsenal defeated Manchester United 2-0 at home on Sunday night; Chelsea were rescued from embarrassment by Eden Hazard while Liverpool survived an early scare to beat Burnley.

Arsenal inflicted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first domestic defeat as Manchester United caretaker manager to move past their opponents into the top four with a 2-0 victory on Sunday. Granit Xhaka scored the first goal in the 12th minute and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang scored off a penalty in the 69th minute. After Sunday’s win, the Gunners are just one point behind third-placed Tottenham Hotspur and now hold the upper hand in the race for Champions League qualification. Importantly, Arsenal do not face any of the top six teams in their remaining eight games. Meanwhile, United will face-off against Manchester City and Chelsea in addition to their Champions League and FA Cup commitments. Solskjaer said after the game, “You have to be disappointed with the result, but the performance was a good one...The first goal always dictates how the game goes. We created chances, big chances, hit the woodwork twice, (Bernd) Leno played well...In terms of what you can control, we shouldn't be too disappointed.”

Eden Hazard came to Chelsea’s rescue as his superb late strike earned a 1-1 draw against the Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday. Chelsea were moments away from another defeat after Raul Jimenez put the Wolves ahead at Stamford Bridge. Hazard spared the beleaguered Maurizio Sarri more blushes with his thunderous stoppage-time equaliser, but it was a frustrating day for the Blues boss. His team had won three times in 10 days to temporarily silence reports that the Italian manager was in danger of being sacked. After Sunday’s performance, speculation has begun again that Sarri is on borrowed time in west London. Sarri is having a tumultuous time — he suffered a League Cup final defeat against Manchester City in which Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga refused to be substituted.

Liverpool defeated Burnley 4-2 on Sunday as Jurgen Klopp warned title rivals Manchester City that his team would not give up their title bid quietly. Following Sunday’s win, Manchester City’s lead at the top of the Premier League has been reduced to a single point. Liverpool had a disastrous start, falling behind to a controversial opening goal from Burnley but surged back into the lead after two goals each from Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane. Speaking after the game, Klopp said, “The message from today is that nobody gets rid of us. We had the perfect mixture of fighting the opponent and playing football. All we have to do is make sure that we stay in this really interesting competition on top of the table. We have no problem with confidence, we're in a good moment.”

Kavinder Singh Bisht won a gold medal while Shiva Thapa and three others claimed silver medals to end a fine Indian campaign at the 38th GeeBee Boxing Tournament in Helsinki, Finland on Sunday.

In an all-Indian final, the gritty Bisht faced Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Mohammed Hussamuddin in the 56kg category. Both boxers are from the Services Sports Control Board and their familiarity with each other’s techniques was apparent in the intense bout. However, fortune smiled on Bisht as the Navyman overcame a cut sustained above his right eye in the final round to defeat his Army rival. Bisht, who is from Uttarakhand, is a World Championship quarter-finalist in the flyweight category and Sunday’s win was his maiden international gold after making the jump to bantamweight.

Shiva Thapa, rookie Govind Sahani and Dinesh Dagar also won silver medals. Thapa, a three-time Asian medallist besides being a former bronze-winner at the World Championships, lost 1-4 to local favourite Arslan Khataev in the final of the 60kg category. In an intense battle, Thapa claimed the final round honours but the judges ruled the first two rounds in favour of Khataev. Dinesh Dagar, a silver-medallist from last year's India Open, squared off against Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Pat McCormack in the final. Dagar entered the bout with a heavily swollen left eye due to an injury sustained in the semi-finals and, to his credit, fought hard and withstood three eight counts before the referee ended the contest a few seconds into the third round.

Govind Sahani started strongly against Thailand's Thitisan Panmod in the 49kg final, clinching the opening round unanimously. However, Panmod found favour with a majority of the judges in the next two rounds and the messy bout ended 3-2 in the flamboyant Thai boxer's name.

And now some unexpected news. The Marylebone Cricket Club, more popular as the MCC, announced that 86 percent of cricket fans prefer watching Test matches compared to limited-overs cricket. This puts paid to fears that the longest format of the game is dying.

The MCC conducted a survey titled the 'MCC Test Cricket survey', which saw 13,000 fans participate from across 100 countries. The MCC’s press release stated, “Overwhelmingly, Test cricket came out as the format that interests fans the most, regardless of country supported or age...Responders to the MCC Test cricket survey still consider the Test format to be the pinnacle of cricket and the favourite format of cricket to attend, follow and watch, with respondents describing the game as the "ultimate" form of cricket.”

The survey also saw over half the respondents claim they wanted to watch Test cricket regularly but would like some improvements such as addressing the cost and availability of tickets, increasing access to Test cricket on free-to-air TV as well as half-day tickets to encourage families to attend.

This is similar to what an ICC survey found last year — nearly 70 percent of 19,000 participants supported Test cricket. Ironically, ICC chairman Shashank Manohar had said last month that people these days do not have five days’ time to watch Test cricket and that the longest format of the game was dying. On the other hand, ICC's outgoing chief executive Dave Richardson, said that Test cricket was not dying, but merely striving for relevance. In an attempt to “revive” Test cricket, the ICC will hold a World Test Championship, a league competition slated to start in July.

