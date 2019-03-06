LISTEN: Full script of Episode 156 of Spodcast where we discuss India's narrow win over Australia, Real Madrid getting knocked out and more

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost.

India won the second ODI against Australia in Nagpur by a mere eight runs in a thrilling match that ended with just three balls to spare.

Chasing a target of 251, Australia had to score 11 runs of the final over with two wickets in hand. Vijay Shankar bowled the 50th over and removed Marcus Stoinis off the first ball. Adam Zampa scored two off the second ball, but Shankar bowled him with a yorker the very next ball, giving India another thrilling victory in a close encounter.

Before that eventful final over, the ever-reliable Jasprit Bumrah, who took 2/19, dismissed Nathan Coulter-Nile and Pat Cummins in the space of three balls in the 46th over and conceded a measly one run in the 48th over. That played a crucial role in India's win after the spinners choked the Australian batsmen in the middle overs.

Stoinis, who scored 52 runs, who had kept the visitors in the hunt as he resisted the unrelenting Indian attack with aplomb and added 47 runs for the sixth wicket with Alex Carey, who scored 22. Australia got off to a great start, with the openers scoring 83 runs by the 15th over. After Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja fell in quick succession, Peter Handscomb scored 48 runs to steady the chase but was run out after a fantastic throw by Ravindra Jadeja. Australia were eventually all out for 242.

Earlier, Indian captain Virat Kohli's 40th ODI century steered India to a competitive score of 250 after a middle-order collapse on a dry surface. In conditions which tested the fitness of every player, Kohli struck only 10 boundaries and ran many singles and twos in his 116-run knock. The only other major contribution was Vijay Shankar’s 46 runs from 41 balls.

An update on the Hardik Pandya controversy that had rocked Indian cricket a few months ago. The Supreme Court had appointed its former judge DK Jain as the BCCI Ombudsman last month to resolve disputes. Jain took charge at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, earlier this month. However, on Tuesday, Mr Jain told PTI that the Committee of Administrators is yet to refer to him the matter involving Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, who are facing an inquiry over their sexist remarks during a TV show. Jain said, “I have not taken up any matter suo motu for now. Once the CoA refers a case to me, I will take it up.”

The Vinod Rai-led CoA, after consulting amicus curiae PS Narsimha, had decided to lift the suspension on Rahul and Pandya in January, pending an inquiry. At that time, the BCCI did not have an Ombudsman. Following brief suspensions, both players were allowed to get back to cricket. Rahul is now part of the India ODI squad that is locked in a battle with Australia while Pandya is nursing a back injury.

An update from I-League football now. East Bengal suffered a big blow on Tuesday after their striker Jobby Justin was suspended for six matches. Jobby had an ugly spat with Aizawl FC defender Kareem Nurain in a previous match. The suspension rules him out of East Bengal’s I-League title-deciding tie against Gokulam Kerala on Saturday.

The AIFF's disciplinary committee imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the striker, besides the six-match suspension. Nurain was handed the same punishment — a six-match ban, and a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Justin, hailing from Kerala, was found spitting on Nurain after an ugly second-half tackle in their I-League match in Kolkata on 25 February. The referee showed two yellow cards in succession to Nurain and sent him off. Justin, who is reportedly leaving East Bengal after this season to join ISL team ATK, is currently the highest Indian goalscorer in this season’s I-League with nine strikes from 17 matches. He is the joint highest goal-scorer for East Bengal with Enrique Esqueda.

The Sports Authority of India on Tuesday cleared Dipa Karmakar's participation in the upcoming World Cups at Baku and Doha respectively but asked the gymnastics federation to conduct trials for men.

According to a PTI report, in a letter copied to the Gymnastics Federation of India, SAI approved Dipa and her personal coach Bisweswar Nandi's participation at FIG World Cups in Baku and Doha respectively. The GFI had registered Dipa for the back-to-back World Cups that will be held from 14-17 March and 20-23 March in Azerbaijan and Qatar respectively. However, clearance was pending with the event beginning in less than two weeks’ time.

Riyaz Bhati, vice-president of GFI said, “On taking notice of the pendency of clearance of gymnastics team for the World Cups, SAI acted swiftly and immediately approval for clearance of the contingent for the Olympic Qualification World Cup events. Now the gymnasts are clear in their mind and can focus exclusively on their training and preparation.”

GFI had also sent the entries of Yogeshwar Singh and Ashish Kumar in the men's artistic event in Doha. However, SAI has asked GFI to conduct a selection trial for the men, where two gymnasts will be selected to compete in the floor and vault events.

Champions League update now. Santiago Solari vowed to fight on but the reign of Real Madrid in Europe is over, as is their season, after they were stunned by a 4-1 defeat at home to Ajax on Tuesday. Within seven days, Madrid have been knocked out of the Copa del Rey, LaLiga's title race and now the last 16 of the Champions League, the competition they had come to believe was their own.

Hakim Ziyech and David Neres put Ajax two up at half-time and the excellent Dusan Tadic made it three before Marco Asensio gave Madrid hope. That hope lasted two minutes, as Lasse Schone sent a bending free kick into the top corner before Nacho was sent off in injury-time.

Elsewhere, Harry Kane fired Tottenham Hotspur into the Champions League quarterfinals as his winning goal at Borussia Dortmund in Tuesday's return leg sealed a 1-0 victory to wrap up a 4-0 aggregate success. On Monday, Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino had demanded they "finish the job" after beating the Bundesliga leaders 3-0 in the first leg at Wembley. His Spurs side delivered, soaking up everything Dortmund threw at them in a one-sided first half before Kane's goal just after the break killed off the hosts' spirited challenge.

This is the first time Tottenham are in the last eight of the Champions League since 2010/11 when they bowed out 5-0 on aggregate to Real Madrid.

