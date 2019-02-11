LISTEN: Full script of Episode 139 of Spodcast where we discuss New Zealand's T20I series win over India, Manchester City's thrashing of Chelsea and more

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost

New Zealand batsman Colin Munro blitzed 72 runs from 40 balls, including 5 sixes, which helped the Black Caps defeat India by four runs in the thrilling third T20I in Hamilton.

New Zealand’s openers once again gave their team a rollicking start, with Tim Seifert scoring 43 runs from just 25 balls. When Seifert fell in the 8th over, the Black Caps’ score was 80-1. They kept up that rate of scoring, with Munro in particular punishing the Indian bowlers. Krunal Pandya took the brunt of the onslaught, conceding 54 runs in his 4 overs. New Zealand finished with 212/4 in their 20 overs.

India’s batting was up to the task for most of the chase, falling only four runs short. Shikhar Dhawan fell cheaply, scoring only five runs. Vijay Shankar played a Seifert-like innings scoring 43 in 28 balls. Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya made brief but quick contributions to keep up with the required run rate. But as wickets fell, India fell behind a bit. They seemed to have caught up when Dinesh Karthik and Krunal Pandya plundered 32 runs off overs 18 and 19. However, with India needing 14 off the final over Tim Southee bowled a great 20th over, conceding just 11 runs. India finished four runs short, scoring 208/6.

With Sunday’s win, New Zealand clinched the T20 series 2-1.

It was a similar story in the 3rd T20 between the women’s teams of India and New Zealand. The White Ferns won by just two runs to sweep the T20 series 3-0.

Chasing 162 for a win, the Indian team nearly pulled off a dramatic win. Requiring 16 off the last over, Mithali Raj and Deepti Sharma scored 12 runs in five balls, which meant they needed four off the final ball. But Leigh Kasperek conceded just one run off her last ball, giving New Zealand a thrilling two-run win. India began the chase well with opening batswoman Smriti Mandhana scoring a career-best 86 runs from 52 balls. But the rest of side failed to capitalize on her scintillating knock and ended with 159 for 4. Interestingly, Mithali Raj, who had been involved in some controversy regarding her place in the T20 side, failed to score a boundary off the last ball.

Earlier, New Zealand opener Sophie Devine played a dominating innings, scoring 72 runs off 52 balls. By the time India claimed her wicket in the 17th over, New Zealand had scored 140 runs. After her wicket, New Zealand suffered a batting collapse, scoring just 21 runs in 3.2 overs.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur, whose dip in form has hurt the team, said she was disappointed with the result and the 0-3 series defeat. She said, “...we could have done better. We have a lot of work to do...we need to make improvements in the final 10-over batting. More importantly, we need to sort out the batting order. But there are positives from this series like the batting of Smriti and Jemimah as well as the performance of bowlers.”

India had won the three-match ODI series 2-1 before losing the T20 series 3-0.

Premier League news now, one that will put a smile on the faces of Manchester City fans. Sergio Aguero scored another hat-trick as Manchester City scored thrashed Chelsea 6-0 on Sunday to overtake Liverpool once more and grab the top spot on goal difference.

In a commanding performance that swept Chelsea away, Manchester City scored four goals within just the first 25 minutes of the game. It was the usual suspects who did the scoring for City - Raheem Sterling, Aguero and Ilkay Gundogan. Sterling began the goal fest in the 4th minute. Aguero scored his first in the 13th minute and his second goal came just six minutes later. Gundogan scored another six minutes later to make it 4-0 before a hapless Chelsea even knew what hit them. In the 56th minute, Sterling was too fast for Cesar Azpilicueta and was taken down by the Spaniard inside the area. Aguero coolly slotted the penalty home to join Mohamed Salah as the Premier League's top scorer on 17 for the season.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur defeated Leicester 3-1. Davinson Sanchez scored his first goal for the Spurs, opening the scoring in the 33rd minute while Christian Eriksen netted the Spurs’ second goal in the 63rd minute. Jamie Vardy scored one for Leicester in the 76th minute but Tottenham dominated most of the match. Son Heung-min scored in the 91st minute to make it a convincing 3-1 win for Tottenham.

Emiliano Sala's former club Nantes gave a rousing send off to the deceased Argentine striker. Sala’s body was recovered from a crashed plane last week.

Nantes, known as the Canaries because of their yellow strip, played in a one-off full black outfit with Sala's name on the back of each player’s shirt. Tickets for the game were sold at a symbolic nine euros in memory of the player's shirt number. That jersey number has also been withdrawn from use by the club.

As the opposition players from the club Nimes came out onto the pitch, they walked to the main Nantes stand and placed flowers before a large written tribute that read 'Emi forever'. A giant portrait of Sala was displayed in the centre-circle ahead of the game, and a minute's silence was observed that then led to a rousing applause. Nantes coach Vahid Halilhodzic said, “He has left an eternal mark on this club, on top of it all (the death) it was such a shock, him disappearing and the hope gradually dwindling.”

Unfortunately, the match itself was a bit of an anti-climax for Nantes. The club’s players had promised “to win for Sala”, and goals from Kalifa Coulibaly as well as Abdul Majeed Waris gave them a 2-0 half-time lead over Nimes. However, the swell of emotions seemed to have worn the home side's nerves thin, and they conceded four goals to slide to a 4-2 defeat.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.