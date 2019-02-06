LISTEN: Full script of Episode 137 of Spodcast where we discuss Mithali Raj's reported retirement from T20s and more

Welcome to Spodcast, where we cover the big sports headlines of the day.

Veteran Indian cricketer, and the current captain of the women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, could announce her retirement from T20 international cricket after the home series against England in March.

A BCCI source told PTI, "Mithali understands that skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will like to concentrate on building a team for the 2020 World T20 and that she is unlikely to feature in that tournament." Mithali was not included in the starting XI in India's first T20I match against New Zealand. Some reports say the 36-year-old will not continue beyond the three-match T20 series against England. The BCCI official added, "...a player of her stature should get a warm send-off and that is likely to be against England...It is still not sure whether she would like to play the full series against England or like former men's team pacer Ashish Nehra, play the first game of the series and retire."

She has scored 2283 runs from 85 T20 Internationals, including 17 half-centuries and a highest score of 97.

Mithali's place in the T20 team has been under scrutiny for a while now. Her slow strike-rate and waning fielding abilities led to her being dropped for the Women's World T20 semi-final against England last year. That, in turn, led to an ugly public spat with Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji and interim chief coach Ramesh Powar, whom Mithali accused of trying to "finish her career".

Sri Lanka's torrid tour of Australia has resulted in some tough decisions from the Sri Lankan cricket board. Dinesh Chandimal has been sacked from captaincy and axed from the Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against South Africa.

Dimuth Karunaratne has been named the captain of the new 17-member squad.

The selectors said in a statement that Chandimal was dismissed to help him "regain his form and be ready for future international tours."

With Chandimal at the helm, Sri Lanka lost the opening day-night Test in Brisbane by an innings and 40 runs within three days. They also received a hiding in the second Test in Canberra, losing by 366 runs.

Right before his sacking, Chandimal had spoken about the South African challenge. He said, "We are a young team and we are always learning how to play, especially in these tough conditions. We will bounce back in South Africa...South Africa is similar to these (Australian) conditions and with very good bowlers. We know that as a team we have to play in tough conditions and we need to adjust to those conditions and step up as a team."

Besides the defeats in Australia, the Sri Lankan team also recently lost a home Test series to England 3-0 and suffered a 1-0 loss against New Zealand in an away series.

Ravi Shastri, coach of the Indian cricket team, hit back at detractors yesterday who, he claimed, laughed at him when he stated that Virat Kohli’s team was the 'best' Indian side to travel overseas in the last 15-20 years.

Shastri clarified that when he made that statement he was talking about the team's performance across three formats. Speaking to Cricbuzz, Shastri said, "I used the phrase 'across all formats'. When I said that the endeavour is to be the best travelling team in the world, six months ago people laughed at me. When I said this is the best travelling team in the world across all formats, they laughed. Today, they know, I wasn't speaking French."

Recalling the team's performance over the last year, he said, "We hadn't been to South Africa before (under me), but to go there and beat them 5-1 after 25 years (in ODIs). Before that, we had won 3-1 in England (2014 in ODIs) and we won a T20I series in Australia 3-0 (2016)."

The 56-year old coach was all praises for India's fast bowling unit, calling them the 'cornerstone' of India's overseas Test cycle in 2018. India became the first Asian side to win Test matches in South Africa, England and Australia in one calendar year. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma rewrote the record books after taking 136 wickets in a calendar year. That performance took them past the tally of 130 held by the legendary West Indies' pace battery comprising Joel Garner, Malcolm Marshall and Michael Holding.

Shastri also emphasised the importance of the mandatory Yo-Yo test that the Indian team management set as a marker for selection in the national side. He explained, "When we mentioned the Yo-Yo test a year ago, people laughed that it was criteria for selection. What they missed was that was a very important part of the selection. You have to first clear that criterion and then, of course, you have batting, bowling and fielding skills to talk to be selected. But you have to pass that test as a benchmark."

He added, "None of the fast bowlers broke down – neither did Ishant Sharma nor Jasprit Bumrah. Ishant was brilliant with 40-plus wickets. When you have bowlers hunting in a pack, there is no breakaway with someone taking 60 and the others 20-30 wickets. When all three are in the 40s, you know these guys are hunting in a pack. We always had individual brilliance but this was a sustained team effort."

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed, who was banned following the racist remarks he made towards a South African bowler last month, has been confirmed by the Pakistan cricket board as the leader of the team in all three formats until July. That means he will captain Pakistan during the World Cup as well.

Interestingly, while the Pakistan Cricket Board has a policy of appointing captains series by series, it took the unusual step of backing Sarfraz till July as captain of the test, one-day international, and Twenty20 teams.

During an ODI in South Africa, Sarfraz was heard on a stump microphone taunted bowler Andile Phehlukwayo in Urdu, "Hey black man, where is your mother sitting today? What (prayer) have you got her to say for you today?" Sarfraz later tendered a public apology but the ICC banned him for four matches. Shoaib Malik was named the stand-in captain for the last two one-dayers and the three-match T20 series. Pakistan lost the ODI series 3-2, and also the T20 series 2-0.

When PCB chairman Ehsan Mani was asked whether he was sending a message to the ICC by reappointing Sarfraz as captain, he replied, "I don't want to go into politics, it's nothing like that we wanted to send some sort of a message. Sarfraz has been an integral part of the Pakistan cricket team's World Cup preparations and has proved to be a good strategist, leader and performer." Mani had criticized the ICC for banning Sarfraz, claiming that the apology was adequate.

In the two years that he has been captain, Sarfraz has led Pakistan to 21 victories in 35 ODIs, including winning the Champions Trophy in 2017 in England. During his tenure, Pakistan has risen in the ODI rankings from ninth to fifth.

A tennis update now. World No 1 Naomi Osaka has pulled out of next week's Qatar Open because of a back injury, according to the tournament’s organisers. Osaka's press statement said, "I am sorry to have withdrawn from Doha this year as I was looking forward to playing and seeing my fans there. I wish everyone a great week and hope to see everyone next year."

Following Osaka's withdrawal, the place of top seed for the Qatar Open will go to former World No 1 Simona Halep. Osaka had replaced Halep as the top-ranked player after her triumph in the Australian Open. 21-year-old Osaka had also withdrawn from the Hong Kong Open last October because of back problems.

