LISTEN: Full script of Episode 135 of Spodcast where we discuss India's win against New Zealand in 5th ODI and more

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost.

India won the fifth ODI against New Zealand in Wellington on Sunday by 35 runs in another clinical performance that underscored the bench strength of the no. 2 ranked ODI team. It was redemption for India after the humiliating capitulation in the fourth ODI.

Batting first, India lost four wickets - Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill and MS Dhoni - with just 18 runs on the board. They fought back in the form of a belligerent innings by Ambati Rayudu, who was supported by a calm Vijay Shankar. Their 98-run partnership steadied the ship for India before a whirlwind 45 off 22 balls by Hardik Pandya, which included 5 sixes, took India to 252 in 49.5 overs.

Matt Henry was the destroyer-in-chief for New Zealand with four wickets while Trent Boult took three.

It was a disappointingly familiar script for the New Zealand batting yesterday. They were 3/38 in the 11th over after Mohammed Shami dismissed both openers and Pandya claimed the all-important wicket of Ross Taylor. Kane Williamson’s vigil came to an end when he miscued a delivery from Kedar Jadhav on 39. James Neesham fought back, scoring boundaries at will but received very little support from New Zealand’s other batsmen. He was run out by Dhoni on 44 and the Black Caps eventually folded for 217 in 44.1 overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal took 3/41 while Pandya and Shami took two wickets each.

With Sunday’s win, India sealed the ODI series 4-1. Rayudu, who scored 90 runs, was declared the Player of The Match while Shami was declared the Player of The Series.

An EPL update now. Manchester City are within two points of leaders Liverpool after a great 3-1 win over Arsenal.

Sergio Aguero had a particularly good day, scoring a hat trick as Manchester City dominated the second half. They didn’t have a great first half though. Aguero scored the first goal in the very first minute but some lazy defending saw Laurent Koscielny score the equaliser for the Gunners just 10 minutes later. City brought a rather clumsy first half to a close with a goal in the 44th minute that turned things around. lkay Gundogan made a delightful lofted pass that Raheem Sterling crossed to Aguero, who tapped it home for goal number two.

City scored again in the 61st minute in slightly controversial fashion - the ball came back off Aguero's arm before rolling over the line. Aguero now has 10 Premier League hat tricks.

After the win, City are on 59 points while Liverpool are on 61 points. Sunday also saw Manchester United defeat Leicester 1-0, placing them just two points behind fourth placed Chelsea.

Some news from the ISL now. Former champions ATK pulled off a 2-1 win in a tense match against Jamshedpur FC to keep their play-off hopes alive.

ATK’s captain Manuel Lanzarote put on a display on Sunday. He scored the first goal in the third minute and another in the 33rd minute. Both goals came when Lanzarote converted two free kicks that were the consequence of Edu Garcia being fouled.

Jamshedpur pulled one back in the 82nd minute as Mario Arques headed a Bikash Jairu cross into ATK’s goalpost. But ATK managed to hold off further attempts by the Miners to secure a closely fought 2-1 win.

Sunday’s win sees ATK draw level with Jamshedpur FC at 20 points to boost their chances of making the play-offs.

The Indian women's hockey team notched up a stunning 3-0 victory against World Cup silver medalists Ireland in their second and final friendly on Sunday to end their tour of Spain on a high.

Navjot Kaur scored first for India, converting a splendid field goal in the 13th minute to help India take a 1-0 lead. Thirteen minutes later, an assist by the experienced Deep Grace Ekka helped Reena Khokar make it 2-0. India conceded a few penalty corners but managed to stave off the Irish attacks. Gurjit Kaur, India’s highest goal scorer in this Tour, scored goal number three in the final quarter to seal a fairly dominant performance.

Coach Sjoerd Marijne said, “I am proud of the team because playing six matches in nine days can be very difficult and the last two matches we have played without our skipper Rani Rampal, who has a shoulder strain. Today we were particularly good as we controlled the whole match and had them in our circle only six times. We have played good structure, with good disciplined hockey.... I am not only seeing the score, it's good to win 3-0 but I am happy with individual performances.”

India had drawn the first match 1-1, and also drew the four match series against Spain.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.