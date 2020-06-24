Lionel Messi turns 33: Watch 10 best goals of six-time Ballon d’Or winner

Lionel Messi, one of the greatest footballers of all time, is celebrating his 33rd birthday on Wednesday. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored a number of spectacular goals in his career. He made his league debut in La Liga for FC Barcelona at 17. Messi has 440 LaLiga goals to his name in 478 appearances and has also scored the most hattricks in the Spanish league.

Here are 10 best goals of Lionel Messi in no particular order:

Barcelona vs Getafe

This was scored when he was just 19. The Argentine player dabbled past the entire Getafe defence to score one of the best goals of his career.

Free kick against Paraguay

Messi is known for his impressive free-kicks, with this one coming against Paraguay. Argentina were leading 2-1 in the second-half when they were awarded a free-kick. Messi converted the chance with a sensational hit from 40 yards.

The lob

Even when he was 17, Messi’s talent was there for all to see. His first goal saw him latch on to Ronaldinho’s pass before lobbing the ball over Albacete goalkeeper Raul Valbuena.

Barcelona vs Malaga

France and Arsenal star Thierry Henry has picked this one as his best Messi goal. This one sees Messi take the ball from the right wing and dribble past Malaga defenders and scoring a spectacular goal.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao

For this one, Messi received possession from Thiago Alcantara and then he twisted past the Bilbao trio of Mikel San Jose, Carlos Gurpegui and Ander Herrera in minimum space before netting the goal from inside the penalty area.

Argentina vs Brazil

One of the biggest international rivalries saw Lionel Messi steal the spotlight. With the game set at 3-3 during the final minutes, Messi produced a brilliant solo goal to win the game for his team.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich

Messi went on chip over Manuel Neuer, considered to be among the best goalkeepers of his generation, to score a crucial goal which helped Barcelona defeat Pep Guardiola’s Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Barcelona vs Real Betis

In this 2019 match, Messi had already scored two goals and helped his team lead at the Benito Villamarin by the time he received a pass from Rakitic at the edge of the penalty box. He sent the ball over goalkeeper Pau Lopez with the silkiest of touches for a hattrick.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid

The match was goalless till the 86th minute. Then, Messi took matters in his own hands. He came darting in and played a pass to Luis Suarez on the edge of the penalty area. He received a quick return pass and scored a superb 20-yard kick into the goal.

Barcelona vs Real Zaragoza

Often considered to be a defining goal in Messi's career, he won the ball with a tackle close to the halfway. The Barcelona forwarded then twisted and turned his way past many defenders to score a brilliant solo goal.