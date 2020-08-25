Lionel Messi tells Barcelona he wants to leave the club after nearly two decades with LaLiga giants
Barcelona confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday that Lionel Messi sent a document expressing his desire to leave.
Barcelona: Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave the club after nearly two decades with the Spanish giants.
The club confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday that the Argentina great sent a document expressing his desire to leave.
The announcement comes 11 days after Barcelona’s humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals, one of the worst defeats in the player’s career and in the club’s history.
The defeat capped a difficult season for Barcelona — the first without a title since 2007-08 — and ignited one of its worst crises ever.
Messi has won a record six Ballon d'Or awards during his time at Barcelona as the top player in the world, and has helped the club win 10 Spanish league titles and four Champions League crowns.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
LaLiga: Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen sidelined for 10 weeks after successful knee surgery
Ter Stegen, who has suffered all season with his right knee, will miss the pre-season and start of the 2020/21 season for Barca, which resume La Liga duties on 12 September.
Champions League: Brutal Bayern Munich smash eight goals past Barcelona to book semi-final spot
This Bayern Munich's 19th consecutive victory in all competitions, and a 28th game unbeaten for Hansi Flick's side. They have now scored 39 goals in nine Champions League outings this season.
Champions League: You can't compare Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi, says Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick
Lewandowski is enjoying the best season of his career so far with 53 goals in 44 games, while Messi has managed 31 in 43 matches.