Lionel Messi scores all five goals in Argentina's win over Estonia
Messi joins a select club comprising only Juan Andres Marvezy and Manuel Moreno to score five in a game for Argentina
Paris: Lionel Messi scored all the goals in Argentina’s 5-0 friendly win over Estonia in Pamplona, Spain on Sunday.
Messi joins a select club comprising only Juan Andres Marvezy and Manuel Moreno to score five in a game for Argentina.
The seven-time Ballon d’Or scored from the spot in the eighth minute, then added four more in the space of half an hour (45, 47, 71 and 76 minutes).
His quintet extended his record tally of goals for his country to 86.
Lionel Scaloni’s side are unbeaten in 33 matches, the last loss a 2-0 defeat to Brazil in the semi-finals of the 2019 Copa America.
At the World Cup finals in Qatar later this year Argentina are drawn with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Nations League: Denmark recover from Benzema strike to beat France, Netherlands thump Belgium
Substitute Andreas Cornelius scored twice as Denmark recovered from conceding to a brilliant Karim Benzema goal to beat France 2-1 on Friday in the UEFA Nations League.
Brazil no longer rely on Neymar to win games: Coach Tite
Neymar underlined his importance to Tite's side by netting the 72nd and 73rd goals of his Brazil career in a 5-1 friendly thrashing of South Korea in Seoul last week.
Jurgen Klopp named LMA Premier League manager of the year
Jurgen Klopp also collected the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy which is voted for by the full membership of managers across all the divisions in English senior football.