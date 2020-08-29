Lionel Messi remains silent after Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu's offer to resign
Without directly accusing Bartomeu, Messi has been outspoken against the club’s decisions this season, the team’s first without a title since 2007-08.
Madrid: While the wait to hear from Lionel Messi goes on, Barcelona continue to do everything they can to try to convince him to stay.
The club has told Messi that president Josep Bartomeu will resign if that is what it takes to keep the playmaker, but Barcelona said on Friday there was no word yet from Messi on the offer.
Bartomeu is willing to step down on the condition that Messi publicly says that the president was the reason for the Argentina star wanting to leave, Barcelona said while confirming reports from Spanish media.
Messi on Tuesday expressed his desire to leave by sending Barcelona a burofax — a certified document similar to a telegram — invoking a contract clause that allowed him to depart after the end of the season. Barcelona said the clause expired on June 10 and told Messi it wants him to stay until the end of his contract in June 2021.
Without directly accusing Bartomeu, Messi has been outspoken against the club’s decisions this season, the team’s first without a title since 2007-08. Messi publicly complained about former director Éric Abidal after he criticised the players’ efforts following a series of poor results in February. Abidal left Barcelona after the team’s 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.
Bartomeu is not believed to have talked to Messi since the player announced his decision to leave. The president said after the loss to Bayern that he spoke to Messi’s father and was told that the player was frustrated and disappointed.
Messi reportedly later talked to incoming coach Ronald Koeman and told him he saw himself more out than in the club at that moment.
Messi also may not have been happy with some of Koeman’s early squad decisions, including the one not to keep using striker Luis Suárez, a longtime Messi teammate and friend.
Koeman also reportedly said he will not include Ivan Rakitic, Samuel Umtiti and Arturo Vidal in his plans.
Koeman’s arrival to replace coach Quique Setién was the beginning of what Barcelona said were “profound changes to the first team” and a “wide-ranging” restructuring of the club, which also included the call for new presidential elections in March.
Opposition members to Bartomeu, who has been in charge of the club since 2014, earlier this week presented a censure motion against him and called for his resignation. Hundreds of fans also have protested against Bartomeu in front of the club’s Camp Nou Stadium in recent days.
The squad is expected to return from its break on Sunday to undergo coronavirus testing. Training is scheduled to resume on Monday ahead of the start of the Spanish league.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Barcelona hopeful Lionel Messi will stay with club as they try avoid abrupt end to player's career at Camp Nou
A day after the Lionel Messi told the club he wants to leave, Barcelona said their restructuring project still revolves around the player.
Champions League: Arturo Vidal declares Barcelona 'best team in the world' ahead of Bayern Munich test
Vidal spent three years at Bayern, who are deemed heavy favourites to reach the semis after winning the German title and hammering Chelsea, while Barca crumbled in LaLiga.
Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says Ronald Koeman set to become new coach
The 57-year-old Koeman had been in charge of the Dutch national team since 2018 and had a contract that would end after the 2022 World Cup.