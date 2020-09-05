Lionel Messi misses Barcelona training despite decision to stay at the club
While other players including Jordi Alba and Philippe Coutinho arrived for the session, Messi failed to appear at the Joan Gamper training complex for the session
Barcelona: Lionel Messi was a no-show at training with Barcelona on Saturday morning despite his decision to stay at the club under sufferance, AFP reporters at the training ground said.
The Argentine superstar announced on Friday he had been forced to remain at Barcelona, claiming after club president Josep Maria Bartomeu broke his word to let him leave.
It came after 10 days of tension since his bombshell fax telling Barcelona he wanted out.
But while other players including Jordi Alba and Philippe Coutinho arrived for the session, Messi failed to appear at the Joan Gamper training complex for the session which began at 7.30 GMT.
Last Sunday Messi deliberately skipped the mandatory coronavirus test for Barcelona players.
According to local media, Messi must first pass the COVID-19 test with a return to the squad possibly on Monday.
He could then figure in new coach Ronald Koeman's first fixture, a friendly against third division Nastic on 12 September.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
ISL: Albert Roca parts ways with Hyderabad FC to join FC Barcelona as fitness coach
Roca, who took charge of Hyderabad FC in June, had put in a request to be relieved of his duties after the newly-appointed FC Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman expressed his desire to have him in his support staff.
Barcelona's new signing Miralem Pjanic says 'he's fine' after testing positive for COVID-19
Barca had announced earlier on Sunday that Pjanic had tested positive after feeling a little unwell, adding that he was in good health and self-isolating at home.
LaLiga: Barcelona waiting on Lionel Messi, season resumes 12 September against Villarreal
LaLiga announced its calendar on Monday, and the first round is scheduled for the second weekend of September.