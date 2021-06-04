Lionel Messi and Argetina team pay tribute to Diego Maradona, unveil statue at Santiago del Estero
Diego Maradona's statue was unveiled at the Unico Madres de Ciudades stadium, in Santiago del Estero.
Lionel Messi was among the Argentina players and coaches who paid tribute to Diego Maradona in a statue unveiling ceremony before their World Cup qualifier on Thursday against Chile.
Maradona died on 25 November in Buenos Aires after cardiac arrest. He was 60.
Days later, Messi paid his respects by celebrating a goal for Barcelona with the shirt of Argentine club Newell’s Old Boys, where the 1986 World Cup winner had also played.
Argentina's last official match took place weeks before Maradona died.
Messi, his teammates and coach Lionel Scaloni watched the unveiling of a bronze statue of the football great at the Único Madres de Ciudades stadium, in Santiago del Estero.
The statue depicts a defiant Maradona, hand on his waist and a ball at his feet. An inscription on it reads "Diego Maradona, 1960-2020” and a symbol representing infinity.
Later players also entered their match against Chile wearing a shirt featuring Maradona.
also read
LaLiga: Negotiations with Lionel Messi ‘are going well’, says Barcelona president Joan Laporta
Messi's contract with Barcelona, the club the talismanic forward has represented throughout his senior career at, expires on 30 June.
LaLiga: Ronald Koeman to stay on as Barcelona coach for next season
Barcelona last season only won the Copa del Rey under Koeman.
LaLiga: Ronald Koeman expresses desire to continue as Barcelona coach even as threat of axe hangs over head
The Camp Nou axe appears to be hovering over the Dutch manager according to the Catalan press whose successes may not save him from the sack.