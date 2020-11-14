Linz Open: Top-seed Aryna Sabalenka reaches semi-finals, will face Barbora Krejcikova for a place in final
The second-seeded Elise Mertens will take on Ekaterina Alexandrova in the other semi-final of Linz Open.
Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the semi-finals of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz after her opponent was injured and left the court in a wheelchair on Friday.
French qualifier Oceane Dodin trailed 6-3, 3-3 when she slipped on her right foot while attempting to change direction after landing from a serve. Dodin received medical treatment for her ankle and knee for several minutes. She limped back to her chair before deciding not to play on.
“She played really well, she fought for every point and it was a really tough match. I hope she will get better soon,” said Sabalenka, who won the opening set from a break down.
Sabalenka will play Barbora Krejcikova for a place in Sunday’s final, while the second-seeded Elise Mertens will take on Ekaterina Alexandrova in the other semi-final.
The 11th-ranked Sabalenka, who won in Doha and Ostrava, remained on course for her third title of the year and eighth overall.
She could join Simona Halep as the only player with three WTA titles in the shortened 2020 season.
Earlier, Krejcikova advanced to her first semifinal in three years by winning eight of the last nine games against Aliaksandra Sasnovich for a 6-3, 6-1 win.
Mertens earned her record-extending 33rd match win of the season by beating Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 6-1.
Alexandrova, who reached her first career final here two years ago, eased past French Open semi-finalist Nadia Podoroska 6-2, 6-1.
The Austrian tournament is the last WTA event of the year.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Table tennis player Anthony Amalraj recovers from COVID-19, not planning to join training camp
Anthony Amalraj plans to stay at home for at least another month and has not thought about resuming training yet.
Novak Djokovic continues to lead ATP rankings despite shock loss in Vienna
Djokovic made his return to the court in Austria having not played since Roland Garros and has now spent 293 weeks as the world's best player, edging closer to Roger Federer's record of 310.
Paris Masters 2020: Rafael Nadal 'not worried' despite history of injury withdrawals at tournament
This will only be Nadal's eighth appearance in the tournament at Bercy Arena, situated less than 14km across Paris from Roland Garros, and he has reached the final just once.