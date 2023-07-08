Teenage judoka Linthoi Chanambam may not be a household name in the sport, but she is surely working her way towards it.

At only 16 years old, the Manipuri athlete won a historic gold at the World Cadet Judo Championship in Bosnia and Herzegovina. She beat Brazil’s Bianca Reis in the 57 kg final, but that did not come easy after her coach, Mamuka Kizilashvili, was given a touchline ban over some vociferous protests.

There was a minute and 28 seconds to go in the contest, and when her coach was forced off, she was up by a Waza-Ari (second biggest score in Judo), and had to hang in there. Without her coach, she displayed courage to fight off the Brazilian.

In the end, her determination and never-die attitude went a long way in emerging victorious by a 1-0 scoreline.

Linthoi was already making waves in 2018. That year, the teenager won gold at the sub-junior national championship, and would take four years to become a champion at the Asian Cadet Championship in Bangkok.

Apart from Linthoi’s coach, her parents have also been a guiding force in her sporting career.

Linthoi’s next big mission is the National Judo Championship, which is being held at the Inspire Institute of Sport in Bellary, Karnataka, from 7 to 9 July.

Ahead of the tournament, Linthoi spoke to Firstpost on her World Championship victory, her reason to choose judo over boxing and football, and on more aspects.

Excerpts from the interview:

How did you prepare for a major tournament like the World Championships?

I was not preparing much ahead of the World Championships. I was doing the same thing what others were doing. From my side, I just wanted to give it my best at the tournament. That’s all what I was doing.

You’ve previously said that you have enjoyed football and boxing. What is it that made you take up judo?

Judo is quite popular in my hometown. So many players like Anita Chanu, she’s an Arjuna awardee, Tombi Devi, she is an Olympian. They are from my village. Seeing them in action, I eventually took up judo.

Who has been your role model growing up?

For me, there was no special person as a role model. I just wanted to be a sportsperson. Judo is quite famous in my village, so you know, I went for it. There was no special person who inspired me to take up Judo.

Last year, during the World Championships, your coach Mamuka Kizilashvili was given a touchline ban. What was going through your mind at the time?

Whenever I’m in the middle of the mat, I see only my coach in my eyes. When he was being kicked out from his place, I was little bit confused and nervous. At that time, I was winning, but it was very difficult for me without my coach on the touchline.

Describe your overall experience of taking part in the World Championships. How was it?

I didn’t expect any medals. I was thinking only about doing my best. I was playing well before the World Championship. I was in Bangkok for the Asian Championship before the Worlds. In that also, I won the gold. I was preparing very well, but I didn’t expect to win medals at the World Championships.

How did your coach help you overcome your nerves?

My coach Mamuka, he was always beside me. He told me, “you have done so much in your earlier times, so you don’t have to worry now. Just go and give it your best. Don’t think about winning or losing. Just give it your best. These words from him. It made me feel so much better.

You still have a long way to go in your judo career. What are your ambitions?

There’s a long way to go. This is just one step. I think I will not be in Judo for a long time. Maybe till 2028, but after that I’m longing to try other sports too. But, having said that, my dream is to participate in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. I’m doing my best for that to happen.

How supportive have your parents been in your journey?

I’m very lucky to have supportive parents. My father never misses a competitions of mine in India. Even this competition today (National Judo Championship), he came to see me yesterday ahead of my bout. They are always there for me.

How do you take on your opponent? What is your approach?

Yeah, somehow I can understand that. When I take the grip of my opponent, I can feel and understand if she’s a strong or weak opponent. But, I never try to read too much into my opponent’s strengths and weaknesses. I just do my everything to throw her first. I see on my good side first.