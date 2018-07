Like Dominoes they fall

Arnav: The bigger they are the harder they fall.

Euro 2016 winners Portugal are out. Copa America 2016 and 2015 winners Chile didn’t even qualify. World Cup 2014 winners Germany are out. World Cup 2014 runners-up Argentina are out. Euro 2012 winners Spain are out. Euro 2012 runners-up Italy didn’t even qualify. World Cup 2010 winners Spain are out. World Cup 2010 runners-up Netherlands didn’t even qualify. Euro 2008 winners Spain are out. Euro 2008 runners-up Germany are out. World Cup 2006 runners-up Italy didn’t even qualify. Euro 2004 winners Greece didn’t even qualify

If there was ever a time for a less-fancied team to go all the way, it’s now. So all power to Russia, Croatia, and England. Especially England.