Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Ligue 1: Veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon not guaranteed of starting at new club Paris Saint-Germain

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 09, 2018 22:25:36 IST

Paris: Gianluigi Buffon, Paris Saint-Germain's veteran goalkeeper, said on Monday he was not a guaranteed starter as he embarks on a new challenge following his move from Juventus.

Gianluigi Buffon during a training session at new club Paris Saint-Germain. Image Courtesy: Twitter @PSG_English

Gianluigi Buffon during a training session at new club Paris Saint-Germain. Image Courtesy: Twitter @PSG_English

"Nobody ever told me I would be a starter," said Buffon, 40, as the Italian was presented to the media.

"I was always first choice at Parma, Juve and the national side, but nobody ever told me I'd be an automatic first choice" at PSG, he explained.

"I have always been a player who has earned his starting place on the field," added Buffon, who will seek to dislodge Alphonse Areola, who pushed German Kevin Trapp down to number two last season.

"Of course I am 40 years old but I am in excellent physical form. I know that when there is a need to have major goals (at a club) then you need all hands on deck.

"We shall all get game time during the season and I shall do all I can to put the others in the best possible conditions. I want to show I am a great keeper and I am sure I shall do that," Buffon concluded as he looks to stake a claim at the French champions, who have five keepers on their books.


Updated Date: Jul 09, 2018 22:25 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
France
:
Belgium
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
England
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Super Cool News Apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores