Ligue 1: Unnamed Paris Saint-Germain player tests positive for COVID-19, to miss league match against Dijon
PSG were badly hit by the virus at the start of the current season, when Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes all had to self-isolate after a holiday to Ibiza following the team's Champions League final loss to Bayern Munich.
An unnamed Paris Saint-Germain player has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the club's Ligue 1 match against Dijon on Saturday.
PSG were badly hit by the virus at the start of the current season, when Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes all had to self-isolate after a holiday to Ibiza following the team's Champions League final loss to Bayern Munich.
The player would also likely miss Wednesday's Champions League game at Istanbul Basaksehir.
Thomas Tuchel's men lost their opening group match at home to Manchester United earlier this week.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Champions League: Marcus Rashford sinks Paris Saint-Germain again as Ronald Koeman's Barcelona send message
Rashford, who scored the winning spot-kick when United knocked PSG out in 2019, drilled home a low shot three minutes from the end which won a thrilling Group H contest at a near-empty Parc des Princes.
Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain host Manchester United as group stage opens
Paris Saint-Germain host Manchester United for one of the standout games of the opening round of UEFA Champions League.
UEFA give up on plans to hold U-19 championships in Ireland following COVID-19 delay, cancel tournament
UEFA announced that it had selected its five top-ranked under-19 teams, France, England, Italy, the Netherlands and Portugal, as its entrants. Spain, who won the last under-19 Euros in 2019, miss out.