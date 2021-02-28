Ligue 1: Stefan Jovetic, Kevin Volland score late as Monaco defeat Brest to make it 12 games unbeaten
The win took Monaco to level on points with third-place Lyon.
Substitute Stefan Jovetic and striker Kevin Volland hit late goals as fourth-place Monaco beat Brest 2-0 on Sunday to stretch their unbeaten league run to 12 games and stay in the title chase.
Brest goalkeeper Gautier Larsonneur justified his recall by saving Wissam Ben Yedder's first-half penalty — Monaco's first miss this season — and making a great save to stop central defender Guillermo Maripan's powerful header from a corner in the 74th minute.
But he was beaten one minute later when Jovetic advanced to the edge of the penalty area and let fly with a powerful shot into the bottom right corner.
Volland showed good timing to clip midfielder Aleksandr Golovin's low freekick over Larsonneur and inside the right post in the 89th.
Monaco were level on points with third-place Lyon, who were away to Marseille later on Sunday. Leader Lille were at home to lowly Strasbourg.
Lyon will go top on goal difference if they win and Lille lose.
Monaco are two points behind defending champion Paris Saint-Germain, who routed rock-bottom Dijon 4-0 on Saturday.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
European football this weekend: Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic meet again, Kylian Mbappe faces Monaco
Barcelona take on Cadiz as they look to recover from defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.
European football matchday: Atletico Madrid keen to widen gap on Barcelona, Real Madrid
Leading scorer Luis Suárez has four yellow cards and one more would mean he would miss the next round's derby with Real Madrid.
Champions League: Ronald Koeman says youthful Barcelona can still compete with Europe's best
Clear underdogs when the draw was made in December and paired them with PSG, Barcelona may now even have the edge as their opponents arrive in Catalonia without the injured Neymar and Angel di Maria.