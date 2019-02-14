Ligue 1: Russian Vadim Vasilyev vacates position as AS Monaco vice-president amidst relegation battle

Monaco: The Russian Vadim Vasilyev has left his position as vice-president of Monaco, sources close to the principality club told AFP on Thursday.

French sports daily L'Equipe had earlier reported that Monaco's Russian owner, Dmitry Rybolovlev, had taken the decision to remove his compatriot from his role at the club in response to awful performances on the field this season.

French champions and Champions League semi-finalists in 2017, Monaco have since sold off most of their prized assets and currently lie in the bottom three in Ligue 1.

The 2017 French title-winning coach Leonardo Jardim was sacked in October and replaced by Thierry Henry.

However, the Arsenal and France legend was then fired in January after just three months at the helm in which he failed to oversee a turnaround in results, with Jardim being reappointed.

