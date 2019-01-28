You are here:
Ligue 1: Referee Karim Abed admits mistake after failing to send off M'Baye Niang for dangerous tackle despite VAR review

Sports Agence France-Presse Jan 28, 2019 19:13:42 IST

Paris: A French referee has admitted he should have sent off Rennes striker M'Baye Niang in Sunday's game against Paris Saint-Germain, despite not changing his mind at the time even after a VAR review.

File image of M'Baye Niang. Reuters

Karim Abed booked the Senegal international for a dangerous challenge that caught PSG defender Thilo Kehrer above the ankle in the first half of the Ligue 1 game at the Parc des Princes, which Paris won 4-1.

Abed then came across to the side of the pitch to review footage of the tackle following an exchange with the video assistant but ruled that the yellow card was appropriate punishment.

"I made two mistakes. First on my initial decision to only give a yellow card, and then the second time when I looked at the footage," Abed told AFP.

"With hindsight I should have sent off the Rennes player. Even if we try to avoid making mistakes, they can happen. Fortunately, Thilo Kehrer did not have to come off injured."

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel was left raging at the decision not to send off Niang, who later apologised on social media for the challenge.

