Ligue 1: PSG's Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes test positive for COVID-19, according to reports

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, the world's most expensive footballer, has tested positive for coronavirus, sources told AFP on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Brazilian has COVID-19 as well as his Argentinian teammates Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes, the same anonymous sources said.

The French club had already announced the news earlier on Wednesday, without the names of the players.

"Three Paris Saint-Germain players have confirmed positive Sars CoV2 tests and are subject to the appropriate health protocol," PSG said in a statement.

"All of the players and coaching staff will continue to undergo tests in the coming days."

PSG are set to start their Ligue 1 title defence at Lens on 10 September.

League rules stipulate team training sessions must be cancelled if a club has four positive tests, with match postponements possible.

In recent weeks, several French top-flight clubs have reported positive tests, including Lyon, Marseille, Rennes, Nantes and Montpellier.

Marseille's game against Saint-Etienne on 21 August, which was set to be the season opener, was postponed.