Ligue 1: PSG's Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes test positive for COVID-19, according to reports
The 28-year-old Brazilian has COVID-19 as well as his Argentinian teammates Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes, the same anonymous sources said.
Paris: Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, the world's most expensive footballer, has tested positive for coronavirus, sources told AFP on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old Brazilian has COVID-19 as well as his Argentinian teammates Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes, the same anonymous sources said.
The French club had already announced the news earlier on Wednesday, without the names of the players.
"Three Paris Saint-Germain players have confirmed positive Sars CoV2 tests and are subject to the appropriate health protocol," PSG said in a statement.
"All of the players and coaching staff will continue to undergo tests in the coming days."
PSG are set to start their Ligue 1 title defence at Lens on 10 September.
League rules stipulate team training sessions must be cancelled if a club has four positive tests, with match postponements possible.
In recent weeks, several French top-flight clubs have reported positive tests, including Lyon, Marseille, Rennes, Nantes and Montpellier.
Marseille's game against Saint-Etienne on 21 August, which was set to be the season opener, was postponed.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Champions League 2020 Final live streaming: When and where to watch PSG vs Bayern Munich match online
PSG and Bayern Munich will meet in the final with the French club seeking their first Champions League trophy and the German powerhouse trying to end a seven-year title drought in Europe's top club competitio
Champions League: PSG boss Thomas Tuchel defends Neymar, Kylian Mbappe after team's loss in final
PSG struggled to impose themselves on the German giants who have now won Europe's top prize on six occasions.
Champions League: Bayern Munich beat PSG by solitary Kingsley Coman goal to claim sixth European Cup
It was often a cagey final, with a bit of needle between the teams, but chances too, especially before Coman appeared at the back post to head in Joshua Kimmich's inviting 59th-minute cross and wrap up a treble for a team who had already won the Bundesliga and German Cup.