Ligue 1: PSG's Brazilian forward Neymar ruled out for up to four weeks due to injury

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar will be out for up to four weeks with an adductor muscle injury, the club said on Thursday.
The injury could rule him out of both matches against Barcelona in the round of 16 of the Champions League. PSG travels to play Barcelona on Tuesday. The return leg is in Paris on 10 March.
Neymar limped off after being fouled from behind during a French Cup game against Caen on Wednesday.
PSG are also waiting on winger Angel Di Maria, who could miss next week's game against Barcelona after hurting his thigh playing against Marseille on Sunday.
