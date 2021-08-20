Ligue 1: PSG to be without Lionel Messi and Neymar for upcoming clash against Brest
Both Messi and Neymar started pre-season training late after an extended break following the Copa America— Messi's Argentina beat Neymar's Brazil 1-0 in the final in Rio de Janeiro on 11 July.
Paris: Paris Saint-Germain fans will have to wait a little longer before seeing Lionel Messi make his debut after coach Mauricio Pochettino left both the former Barcelona man and Neymar out of his squad for Friday's Ligue 1 game away at Brest.
Both Messi and Neymar started pre-season training late after an extended break following the Copa America— Messi's Argentina beat Neymar's Brazil 1-0 in the final in Rio de Janeiro on 11 July.
Angel di Maria, who scored Argentina's winning goal in that final, was in the squad announced on Friday morning as PSG look to make it three wins from three at the start of the French season.
Gianluigi Donnarumma also appeared in the squad for the first time since moving to Paris from AC Milan after starring for Italy at Euro 2020, but fellow new signing Sergio Ramos is not yet fit to make his debut.
Messi could make his PSG debut in next weekend's game away at Reims before the September international break, when he is likely to be involved as Argentina play a triple-header of World Cup qualifiers away to Venezuela and Brazil and at home to Bolivia.
also read
What does Lionel Messi's arrival mean for Kylian Mbappe's future at Paris Saint-Germain?
Mbappe has refused to rush into a decision over his future, leaving PSG in something of an awkward situation.
Ligue 1: Lionel Messi starts training with Paris Saint-Germain
The 34-year-old former Barcelona player has been on downtime since winning the Copa America with Argentina in July, and started his first PSG run-out with simple physical exercises.
Ligue 1: Argentine superstar Lionel Messi lands in France ahead of move to Paris Saint-Germain
Messi arrived at Le Bourget airport to the north of the French capital and was greeted by hundreds of PSG supporters who had gathered hoping to catch a glimpse of their new signing.