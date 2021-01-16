Sports

Ligue 1: PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino tests positive for COVID-19 just two weeks into new role

Pochettino's assistants Jesus Perez and Miguel D'Agostino will take charge of the team for Saturday's trip to Angers

Agence France-Presse January 16, 2021 00:43:50 IST
File image of PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino. AFP

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) coach Mauricio Pochettino has tested positive for COVID-19 , the French champions said Friday, just two weeks after taking up his job.

The 48-year-old Argentine will "respect isolation and is subject to the appropriate health protocols", PSG said on Twitter.

Three PSG players had already tested positive for the virus in the last week — Brazilian Rafinha, German player Thilo Kehrer and French youth international Colin Dagba.

Former Tottenham coach Pochettino has overseen three PSG games so far, notably winning the Champions Trophy in Lens on Wednesday thanks to a 2-1 win over bitter rivals Marseille.

Pochettino took over from Thomas Tuchel and signed a contract until 30 June, 2022 with an option for an additional year.

Tuchel was sacked on 24 December, reportedly for comments viewed as critical of the Qatari owners despite having led the team to a maiden appearance in the Champions League final last season.

Pochettino also played for PSG from 2001 to 2003.

Updated Date: January 16, 2021 00:46:54 IST

